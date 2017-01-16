The Bowdoin Orient

MacMillan scraps 'Gender Bender' party following criticism
Following criticism expressed on social media, as well as an email sent by concerned students, MacMillan House decided to change the theme of its Gender Bender campus-wide party that had been originally planned for tonight. The House also held a discussion yesterday about the event.
Members of the House began planning the party before Thanksgiving vacation with the goal of creating discussion about gender identity outside of a typical setting.
“One of the attractive things about hosting a campus-wide was that it engages a greater range of people and a more diverse group of individuals,” said Conor Belfield ’19, MacMillan House president. “There was never a time when we were just like, ‘This would be funny.’ There was always a clearly stated goal to bring greater conversation to the topic of gender identity.”
According to Belfield, many House members were initially skeptical of the idea, so they decided to consult Director of the Resource for Sexual and Gender Diversity Kate Stern for advice. Stern referred the House to Bowdoin Queer-Straight Alliance (BQSA).
Rose Etzel ’19, a member of BQSA and Gender Matters, a discussion group and supportive space for trans/genderqueer/non-binary-identified students with about seven active members, said that many students in BQSA were also not comfortable with the theme of the campus-wide. The group ultimately agreed to it on the condition that the House host a panel prior to the party to discuss the event. However, not enough people wanted to speak on the panel, and it was cancelled. Despite the panel’s cancellation, the House continued with the party idea.
A Facebook event for the party was created on Tuesday, and posters featuring cross-dressed House members were hung up around campus the following day.
Soon after, a number of students took to Facebook to express their frustrations and concerns about the event. While many recognized MacMillan’s good intentions, they found the setting of the event—a campus-wide party—to be problematic.
“My concerns were that as a party theme, it’s not cognisant of the history of how trans people are perceived and how gender nonconformity is perceived,” said Paul Cheng ’17, a member of BQSA and Gender Matters. “Exhibiting those things in the setting of party, even if I know their goals were good, to create a discussion or create visibility for these things, makes it feel more insulting than anything honestly.”
One other criticism of the event was that the House did not partner with Gender Matters. Belfield said that in hindsight, this was one of many major mistakes the House made.
“I am very disappointed in us, as a House, that we were not able to find [Gender Matters] and communicate with them, because we wanted to. If we had [had] that conversation, we could’ve done something different,” Belfield said. “I was trying to be an ally and I think a lot of other people were. And we messed up.”
Members of Gender Matters and other concerned students sent an email to MacMillan House Wednesday night explaining their objections to the party and demanding that the theme be changed.
As a result of the backlash, the House planned a new event, “Continue the Discussion: Is the Gender Bender a Positive Event?” to listen to criticism of the event and create conversation in a public manner. However, there were mixed responses leading up to the event.
“I’m very happy with the discussion that has been coming,” said Etzel. “At the heart of it, I don’t think [the party] should have happened in the first place, but [MacMillan] made the best of a sticky situation, and I’m very happy with how receptive they’ve been. I think that ultimately it’s good that this conversation is happening.”
“Our plan for the most part is to shut up and listen to people, since we know we’ve hurt people,” said Belfield. “We also do recognize this discussion is inherently flawed. In Gender Matters’ letter to us, they said many of them will not be attending since they do not feel comfortable and do not want to be tokenized. That was never our intent. We have no desire to force people to come and talk about how they’re feeling. We just want to give the space to those who wanted it.”
The meeting took place last night and roughly 30 students attended. MacMillan House started the event by issuing an apology before opening the space for discussion. Topics covered included the role of College Houses as safe spaces on campus and whether Facebook is an appropriate medium for this type of discussion.
Shu-Shu Hsia ’19, who was first to post in the campus-wide Facebook event, believes that conversation through social media was a good way to discuss the issue.
“I feel like talking about it online was a pretty effective way, which is why I don’t feel like [MacMillan House members] were being genuine when they say that wanted a discussion to take place,” Hsia said. “Immediately, when we started to say that we weren’t comfortable with the idea, they were trying to funnel the discussion into private emails. I don’t know why everyone is so against talking online. This is the most powerful communication tool we’ve ever had.”
Moving forward, Etzel said that Gender Matters and BQSA are looking for ways to continue the conversation beyond this event. One idea they have is to create a poster series next semester that combats the conflation of gender identity, gender expression and gender performance.
News
- December 9
Faculty affirms College's values after election
Statement issued to student body met with mixed opinions among professors
At Monday’s faculty meeting, faculty members voted 49-31 to release a statement to the student body in the wake of the presidential election that “reaffirm[s] that we stand together in support of each other as individuals and as a community.” The letter acknowledges the spectrum of political views on campus and asks students to “join with us in creating an environment on campus in which acts of hatred and violence of any kind are resolutely rejected.”
The statement was first drafted in mid-November by a small group of professors. It originally contained language more explicitly addressing students who are upset by the election’s results, but was modified after feedback from faculty. While some faculty felt the statement was unnecessary or counterproductive, others defended its importance.
“I have seen [from the] students involved that they do not feel safe. And not only students but staff members and faculty members are being affected by this singling out and targeting of particular groups in the country,” said Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures Nadia Celis.
Celis helped pen the original draft and is a member of the joint student and faculty campus group Intersections: People, Planet and Power (IP3).
“The original letter, the one that was first circulated among faculty, had a statement basically in solidarity with those particular members of the community that were particularly attacked,” Celis said.
That original letter was given to the Committee on Governance and Faculty Affairs (GFA) which drafted its own version of the statement and then sent that statement out to all faculty for comment. After hearing comments, the committee revised the letter and brought it to the faculty meeting for a vote.
Eighty faculty members were present and voted at the meeting. According to the College’s common data set from last academic year, Bowdoin has 240 faculty members.
Although there was talk of circulating the original letter to all faculty members who could individually choose to sign the letter or not, the professors who drafted the original version and the GFA decided to hold a faculty vote.
“As a committee we were concerned about just having to sign their names and would there be pressure on one another and we didn’t want to put any of our colleagues in that kind of position,” said Bion R. Cram Professor of Economics and chair of the GFA Rachel Connelly.
“We decided to go with the route of having a vote at the faculty meeting and then if it passed with a majority then the statement reads as it does, passed by a majority of the faculty, or the majority of the people present at the faculty meeting and that way it has a sense that it’s coming from everybody, or at least from a big group of people.”
As the 49-31 vote suggests, not all faculty members favored the statement. Professor of Government Paul Franco thought the statement was divisive and not necessary. At Monday’s faculty meeting, he proposed an amendment to the letter which was passed and diluted some of its language. Franco still voted against the statement.
“My objections were basically that the statement had a certain political bias built into [that] seemed to almost assume everyone voted one way and was disappointed,” said Franco. “Another dimension of my disagreement is I find that these statements, which are designed to bring people together, often become a source of division.”
Franco also believed the original tone of the letter was too therapeutic.
“There [was] a lot of sympathy or sentiments to the effect that we support and empathize with our students—sentiments I certainty do not disagree with—but I thought it was kind of unnecessary to articulate them,” he said. “I think that’s kind of goes so much to the core of who we are that to kind of recite these things suggests we weren’t honoring these [sentiments] in the past.”
“In some ways that isn’t the relationship,” he added. “We’re here to think about it, reflect about it, dispassionately analyze it, but not necessarily to therapeutically council.”
Celis, who could not attend the meeting due to a personal conflict, wished she could have been at the meeting to share the expressions and stories she has heard from students and faculty. Despite the changes to the statement, she is still happy that it was circulated.
“The letter is not sufficient from my perspective but I think it’s something that we can give to our students, and it’s important that we do it,” Celis said. “I still think this is a time for action and that this sort of non-engagement and being a good person kind of personal politics is not going to enough.”
Celis and other members of IP3 are considering writing another letter next semester that more closely resembles this statement’s original draft.
- December 9
MacMillan scraps 'Gender Bender' party following criticism
Following criticism expressed on social media, as well as an email sent by concerned students, MacMillan House decided to change the theme of its Gender Bender campus-wide party that had been originally planned for tonight. The House also held a discussion yesterday about the event.
Members of the House began planning the party before Thanksgiving vacation with the goal of creating discussion about gender identity outside of a typical setting.
“One of the attractive things about hosting a campus-wide was that it engages a greater range of people and a more diverse group of individuals,” said Conor Belfield ’19, MacMillan House president. “There was never a time when we were just like, ‘This would be funny.’ There was always a clearly stated goal to bring greater conversation to the topic of gender identity.”
According to Belfield, many House members were initially skeptical of the idea, so they decided to consult Director of the Resource for Sexual and Gender Diversity Kate Stern for advice. Stern referred the House to Bowdoin Queer-Straight Alliance (BQSA).
Rose Etzel ’19, a member of BQSA and Gender Matters, a discussion group and supportive space for trans/genderqueer/non-binary-identified students with about seven active members, said that many students in BQSA were also not comfortable with the theme of the campus-wide. The group ultimately agreed to it on the condition that the House host a panel prior to the party to discuss the event. However, not enough people wanted to speak on the panel, and it was cancelled. Despite the panel’s cancellation, the House continued with the party idea.
A Facebook event for the party was created on Tuesday, and posters featuring cross-dressed House members were hung up around campus the following day.
Soon after, a number of students took to Facebook to express their frustrations and concerns about the event. While many recognized MacMillan’s good intentions, they found the setting of the event—a campus-wide party—to be problematic.
“My concerns were that as a party theme, it’s not cognisant of the history of how trans people are perceived and how gender nonconformity is perceived,” said Paul Cheng ’17, a member of BQSA and Gender Matters. “Exhibiting those things in the setting of party, even if I know their goals were good, to create a discussion or create visibility for these things, makes it feel more insulting than anything honestly.”
One other criticism of the event was that the House did not partner with Gender Matters. Belfield said that in hindsight, this was one of many major mistakes the House made.
“I am very disappointed in us, as a House, that we were not able to find [Gender Matters] and communicate with them, because we wanted to. If we had [had] that conversation, we could’ve done something different,” Belfield said. “I was trying to be an ally and I think a lot of other people were. And we messed up.”
Members of Gender Matters and other concerned students sent an email to MacMillan House Wednesday night explaining their objections to the party and demanding that the theme be changed.
As a result of the backlash, the House planned a new event, “Continue the Discussion: Is the Gender Bender a Positive Event?” to listen to criticism of the event and create conversation in a public manner. However, there were mixed responses leading up to the event.
“I’m very happy with the discussion that has been coming,” said Etzel. “At the heart of it, I don’t think [the party] should have happened in the first place, but [MacMillan] made the best of a sticky situation, and I’m very happy with how receptive they’ve been. I think that ultimately it’s good that this conversation is happening.”
“Our plan for the most part is to shut up and listen to people, since we know we’ve hurt people,” said Belfield. “We also do recognize this discussion is inherently flawed. In Gender Matters’ letter to us, they said many of them will not be attending since they do not feel comfortable and do not want to be tokenized. That was never our intent. We have no desire to force people to come and talk about how they’re feeling. We just want to give the space to those who wanted it.”
The meeting took place last night and roughly 30 students attended. MacMillan House started the event by issuing an apology before opening the space for discussion. Topics covered included the role of College Houses as safe spaces on campus and whether Facebook is an appropriate medium for this type of discussion.
Shu-Shu Hsia ’19, who was first to post in the campus-wide Facebook event, believes that conversation through social media was a good way to discuss the issue.
“I feel like talking about it online was a pretty effective way, which is why I don’t feel like [MacMillan House members] were being genuine when they say that wanted a discussion to take place,” Hsia said. “Immediately, when we started to say that we weren’t comfortable with the idea, they were trying to funnel the discussion into private emails. I don’t know why everyone is so against talking online. This is the most powerful communication tool we’ve ever had.”
Moving forward, Etzel said that Gender Matters and BQSA are looking for ways to continue the conversation beyond this event. One idea they have is to create a poster series next semester that combats the conflation of gender identity, gender expression and gender performance.
- December 9
Students express disappointment with Kristof, Riley discussion
Columnists Jason Riley of the Wall Street Journal and Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times spoke about ideological diversity on college campuses and its effect on freedom of speech before a crowd of students and community members on Monday evening. Although President Clayton Rose and the committee of students and faculty who planned the event designed it with the intention of opening up “vigorous discussion” on “difficult critical issues” and allowing students to hear different perspectives, many students felt that the speakers did not strongly challenge each other’s viewpoints and did not sufficiently address issues of free speech with reference to colleges like Bowdoin.
“I’ve heard from other people (including myself) that we wish that the two speakers were more at odds with each other or more at odds with the beliefs that we held as [individuals],” said Laura Griffee ’17. “I definitely think that each of the speakers did bring up interesting points here and there, but I think overall I wanted to re-evaluate my views in some ways, and I don’t know if this discussion necessarily did that.”
The event, entitled “Up for Discussion: Political Correctness and Free Speech on College Campuses,” was organized by a small working group of students, faculty and staff last fall. The topic was determined based on the results of a survey of Bowdoin students last December. Associate Professor of History and Environmental Studies Connie Chiang moderated the discussion.
Both Kristof and Riley agreed that colleges often do not expose students to enough ideological diversity, but somewhat disagreed about who should be responsible for increasing this diversity of thought.
“I do think that there is a problem that American universities tend to be particularly liberal places, and often don’t adequately expose students to conservative viewpoints,” Kristof said. “I believe in embracing diversity of races, of ethnicities, of religions and also of ideologies, and I think that … we’ve sometimes neglected that issue of ideological diversity. I fear that the Trump election may compound that in the next four years, as each side becomes more polarized.”
Riley expressed a similar sentiment.
“[The mission of the College should be] to get kids out of their comfort zone, allow them to develop their critical thinking skills, argue with people, debate people, learn that saying ‘I’m offended’ shouldn’t end an argument … learn how to analyze an issue from different points of view, because I don’t think you’re doing the kids any favors by letting them exist in this bubble,” said Riley.
Riley added that he feels the responsibility for lack of ideological diversity falls on faculty and administrators.
“These kids feel intimidated into silence through the environment, and I place the emphasis really on the adults running the campus that have allowed such a hostile environment for people who hold different perspectives,” Riley said. “If you want to be exposed to different points of view, have forums like this. Invite conservatives on campus to speak and expose kids to different points of view.”
To this point, he argued that colleges need to encourage liberal professors to teach objectively.
“There are some conservatives that say … we need to hire more conservative professors to counterbalance the liberal professors,” he said. “I’m not sure that’s the way to go. I’d rather we hire people to keep their politics out of the classroom.”
Kristof suggested that all individuals have a role to play in seeking out ideological diversity.
“I think work should begin at every possible end,” Kristof said. “Whether we are students or faculty or adults in the community, [we] can try to … open ourselves to information sources that we deeply disagree with.”
Student reactions to the event were mixed, and many expressed frustration or disappointment. Many hoped for more disagreement and debate between the speakers.
“I felt as though at some places of the conversation it was superficial to some extent,” said Mohamed Nur ’19. “It could have been more confrontational, it could have taken more risks, but I think overall it was good. It was good to hear different viewpoints and opinions and I think that helps us as a campus and as a community make progress.”
Other attendees commented on the lack of specificity in the discussion. Neither speaker nor the moderator addressed free speech at Bowdoin specifically.
“I was very frustrated, especially considering what happened last year with all those incidences … that the moderator did not bring up the issue of cultural appropriation,” said Hailey Wozniak ’20. “Both the journalists seemed to just kind of be repeating the same things and speaking kind of vaguely.”
Although Wozniak said the talk could have been improved, she expressed gratitude toward the speakers.
“It was still very incredible to have them both come,” she said.
Rebkah Tesfamariam ’18, a member of the committee that organized the event, was satisfied with the outcome.
“The goal of a conversation doesn’t have to be everybody changing their personal views or everybody agreeing, but somehow coming to a mutual understanding that there are valid different points of views,” Tesfamariam said. “Also to give people the space to hear different perspectives that they may not hear on campus already, and I think both of those goals were achieved for sure.”
“They both sort of seemed to punt on questions about sort of addressing issues with universities specifically, which seemed bizarre given that that was essentially what this was supposed to be about,” said Alex Vasile ’16. “It was just not enough going on for me. Sort of a shallow almost like introduction, and you’d think with all the time and effort that went to putting this event together … It seems like we should have come out with a little bit more.”
Chiang asked questions to the columnists for the first 45 minutes of the event. During the final 30 minutes, the speakers responded to questions from students in the audience. After the discussion in Pickard Theater, about 200 students discussed the event in small groups in Thorne, joined by Kristof and Riley.
Many students responded positively to this post-event discussion.
“I think that it was really constructive having this talk after,” Griffee said. “I think the other students and I came to the conclusion that the entire campus needs to be forced to talk about this … I think that people on campus are just not talking to one another and we need to hear what each other has to say, and I think that that’s something that I got and am excited about and want to figure out a way to make that happen.”
Tesfamariam agreed.
“I think that a lot of the conversations I had with students afterwards were really productive,” she said. “I sat at a table where a lot of different points of views were brought up, and it was a really comfortable conversation … I think that we were all very respectful of each other, and I think that that was a really good example of how we should be conducting conversation all the time.”
- December 9
No new cases of mumps reported
No additional cases of mumps have been confirmed at Bowdoin in the last week. The all-clear date—which is when unvaccinated students can come out of exclusion—remains December 11. Mid Coast Health Services has not confirmed any cases of mumps in the Brunswick area outside of those at the College, according to Director of Health Services Jeffrey Maher. There are still cases of mumps at several other NESCAC schools.
“It seems like it’s sort of smoldering along from campus to campus,” said Maher. “We’ve been lucky here—this is a smaller campus, so it’s been fittingly a smaller outbreak.”
This year, there has been an increase of mumps cases nationwide, particularly on college campuses. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 3,832 cases in 45 states and Washington D.C. There were 1,329 cases in 2015.
- December 9
Car accident after hockey game injures one
An out-of-control vehicle ran into multiple people in the parking lot of Watson Arena and crashed into the University of Southern Maine (USM) team bus after the Bowdoin men’s hockey game against USM on Tuesday. No Bowdoin students, faculty or staff were involved in the incident.
The incident occurred at 9:06 p.m. directly outside of the entrance to the arena. The car was operated by a 90 year-old man from Topsham who had attended the game. He reversed his vehicle, a Subaru Forrester, at a high speed from a handicap spot in an arc through the crosswalk, running into several people who were crossing the parking lot. The vehicle then crashed into the front of the USM bus, knocking the front bumper off. The bus was running, but unoccupied. The vehicle continued to move after hitting the bus and came to stop on the sidewalk in front of the arena.
Brunswick police and an ambulance responded to the incident and were on the scene within minutes.
Only one person was hospitalized as a result of the incident—a 15 year-old girl from Georgetown, Maine. She was walking in the crosswalk with her parents when the vehicle ran into them, running over her leg and knocking her mother down. The girl was able to get up and walk away from the crosswalk but suffered a broken ankle and an injured knee. She was transported to Mid Coast Hospital by an ambulance and returned home that same night.
“We’ve been in touch with the girl. She was released that evening and she’s doing fine,” said Director of Safety and Security Randy Nichols.
A number of other people leaving the game were knocked down, either by the vehicle itself or in an effort to get out of the way, but no one else required hospitalization.
Nichols said that he is thankful that the injuries were not more serious.
“We were very fortunate in many ways here that there weren’t more serious injuries and the fact that the bus was parked where it was may have prevented that vehicle from going into the lobby area because it was kind of headed that direction,” Nichols said. “So the bus actually I think protected people.”
Two Bowdoin security officers were inside the lobby of the arena when the incident occurred. They heard the commotion and were on the scene within a few seconds. One of the officers immediately checked on an elderly woman who had fallen down while the other went to the vehicle and then to the 15 year-old girl.
The doors of the vehicle were locked, but the officer was able to gain access and turn off the ignition after a few seconds. The airbags had been deployed, but the driver was unharmed.
“The man was stunned by what had occurred. He clearly didn’t know what had happened. But he was not seriously hurt,” Nichols said.
An ambulance was parked right behind the USM bus when the incident occurred. The ambulance crew was inside the arena supplying medical treatment for a USM hockey player at the time, treating an illness that was unrelated to the incident and had precluded him from playing in the game. One member of this ambulance crew came out to check on the injured girl, but another ambulance was called and transported her to the hospital.
The USM bus was operable after the accident and was driven back to Portland that night. The Subaru sustained significant damage to the driver’s side where it collided with the bus. No other vehicles sustained any damage.
The Brunswick Police Department is following up on the incident, but no charges have been filed. It is unclear what exactly caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.
- December 9
Ivies concert to be held indoors for fourth straight year
The spring 2017 Saturday Ivies concert—scheduled for April 29—will be held indoors in William Farley Field House for the fourth year in a row, according to Bowdoin Entertainment Board (Eboard) co-chairs Arindam Jurakhan ’17 and Brendan Civale ’17. Whittier Field, the outdoor venue where the concert is typically scheduled, will be hosting the NESCAC Spring Track and Field Championships during Ivies weekend.
The Track and Field Championships rotate between NESCAC schools, with Bowdoin set to host in 2017. The dates are set because the meet feeds into NCAA regional and national championships, according to Ashmead White Director of Athletics Tim Ryan.
Student Activities considered other locations for the concert or changing the weekend of Ivies, according to Director of Student Activities Nate Hintze. However, Hintze said no other outdoor facility allows for the College to adequately regulate who comes and goes. Moving the dates of Ivies weekend was also infeasible, as the preceding weekend is the Admissions Open House for high school seniors, and the following weekend is too close to reading period.
Although students like the idea of an outdoor concert, Eboard members said that an indoor concert brings several advantages, especially given the advance notice.
“It actually makes it a lot easier for us, and a lot less expensive,” Jurakhan said. “Normally you have to plan for both an indoor and outdoor concert which costs a lot of money because we have to pay for a tent that goes along with it as well as the truck [and] pull down stage. But this year ... we [will] cut those costs immediately.”
In past years, the concert has been tentatively scheduled outdoors, with the field house as a backup option in the event of inclement weather. Last year, the concert was held indoors after neighbors of the College expressed concern about the lyrics of rapper Waka Flocka Flame. The concert was also held indoors the previous two years before that due to weather conditions.
Planning for an indoor concert also allows Eboard and Student Activities to consider performance and lighting effects.
“Because usually we give them less than 24 hours to pull sound and lights from outside to inside, now that we have a full year we can think about what are the other options that we can do for sound and lights,” Hintze said.
Civale was optimistic about the prospects of another concert in the field house.
“I’ve always had a great time in Farley,” he said. “I understand that maybe people who had an outdoors Ivies may be reminiscing about the fact that they had them, but now this whole student body has never had an outdoor Ivies.”
Some students did not share Civale’s enthusiasm.
“I think the shame about the indoor concert, especially last year because last year was actually really good weather but was moved in … [is that] it’s hard because Ivies is supposed to be a celebration of the spring and of the weather,” said Caroline Montag ’17.
Danny Mejia ’17 expressed his dissatisfaction with the field house as a concert location.
“It’s a place that people go to sweat and work out and compete against one another and it’s just uncomfortable,” he said.
With the announcement, current seniors will never experience an outdoor Ivies concert.
“You hear so many stories when you’re a first-semester freshman about what Ivies is like,” Mejia said. “All of my stories were from people who had gone to an outdoor concert, and they said that it being outside was just so much more about being together.”
Civale and Jurakhan said the venue change will not affect how Eboard chooses the Ivies artist.
“We don’t really pick based off venue. We usually just pick who we think the best artist is concurrent with the survey we send out,” Jurakhan said.
In the event of inclement weather during Ivies weekend and the track and field championships, field events like pole vault might also need to take place indoors, but Ryan said Athletics has a contingency plan.
“We’ve thought about how we would make that work in terms of scheduling-wise, so we could have our events that may need to take place indoors completed in time so that concert would be able to start on time,” he said.
- December 9
Students provide input for future land use at former naval air station
Several groups of Bowdoin students are investigating uses for land that the College acquired in 2013 at the former Naval Air Station Brunswick. Ideas for how to use the land include running and skiing trails, expanding the Bowdoin Organic Garden and creating space for art installations. The Bowdoin Consulting Club sent out a survey last week to gather more opinions from the student body.
The College currently owns about 275 total acres and is working to acquire 143 additional acres, according to Government Relations and Land Use Specialist Catherine Ferdinand. The plot of land is located between the campus and the former naval air station, south of Pine Street apartments and parallel to Harpswell Road. Plans to develop it are still relatively far away from fruition.
“In terms of starting to have our plans implemented, I think that we’ll start development in 2020, and that’s a requirement with our agreement with the [U.S. Department of Education] at this time. Those plans are somewhat fluid,” Ferdinand said.
Bowdoin acquired the land as part of a process known as public benefit conveyance, by which the federal government transfers land to localities or nonprofits for public benefit use. Because of the public benefit use requirement, the College’s ultimate plans with the land are subject to approval by the Department of Education, according to Ferdinand.
The Bowdoin Consulting Club asked to assist with the project last fall.
“Knowledge is power, and any information that we get about this property is going to be helpful down the road. Particularly from the user base, faculty members and students,” Ferdinand said.
To assess interest in the land, one team, headed by Phillip Wang ’18, focused on qualitative data, gathering interviews from students, professors and coaches who might be interested in using the land.
“Based off of our interviews, it seems like everyone is interested in the land and everyone is interested kind of in their own respective right,” he said.
Suggested uses have varied widely. Wang said an art history professor that he interviewed is interested in introducing sculpture installations on the land, while a nordic ski coach saw potential for future ski trails.
The Consulting Club also sought to collect quantitative data, in the form of a survey sent to students last week. Wendy Dong ’18, who led the team, said they received hundreds of responses and many suggestions as to how the land should be used.
“Hopefully our results will prove to be significant and the administrators will actually take into consideration our data, I think they definitely will because we’ve collected some important data,” Dong said.
A group of students from Assistant Professor of Biology Vladimir Douhovnikoff’s Forest Ecology and Conservation class have also been studying the land.
“It’s a really weird and interesting piece of property. All semester we’ve been taking an inventory of the natural things that are there,” said Lenior Kelley ’19, one of the students working on the land for Douhovnikoff’s class. “The different kinds of groups of trees, vernal pools, wetlands, stuff like that. We’ve also been thinking about different buildings and trails that would be appropriate for the site. There’s so many different things that we proposed … It’s exciting that it’s real world stuff.”
The group’s presentation suggested an extension of the Bowdoin Organic Garden, a greenhouse, an orchard, a public park and trails for both nordic skiing and jogging.
“Nobody really has any idea about what’s going on about the property besides us, so I think that they really care about what we have to say,” Kelley said.
While the College’s plans for the land are still undecided, student input can help provide inspiration.
“All of the student initiatives have merit and add to the ideas and information we have gathered to date as to the opportunities and constraints associated with the future development of this property,” Ferdinand wrote in an email to the Orient.
- December 9
Post-election verbal harassment claims not deemed bias incidents
Since the November election, students have reported four separate incidents of verbal harassment with potentially political overtones to the Office of Safety and Security. None have been deemed bias incidents by Security nor has the Brunswick Police Department (BPD) charged any individuals. Three of the four incidents involved Brunswick community members and all seem consistent with other informal reports of harassment received by the Brunswick Human Rights Task Force.
According to Director of Safety and Security Randy Nichols, a bias incident “is fairly obvious when it occurs,” such as when a slur pointed at a particular person is used. In cases when inappropriate language is involved, Security examines the context and intent to determine if it is a bias incident. This semester there has been one formal report of a bias incident when a community member called a student a racial slur at Joshua’s Tavern on October 30.
Of the four incidents of verbal harassment since election day, Nicholas identified only one as related directly to the election. On November 12, a female student was jogging on Maine Street when a group of teenagers in a car proclaimed their support for President-elect Donald Trump and made a comment that directly referred to language used by Trump in an Access Hollywood tape where he bragged about sexual assault.
Since then, the female student has met with BPD, as have all those who reported harassment—with the exception of those a part of an incident that exclusively involved Bowdoin students. This incident was investigated by Security and passed on to the dean’s office for further review.
According to Nichols, although none of these instances have been deemed chargeable offenses, he still believes it is important communicate with the police to help identify a vehicle or individual in case the same person is involved in a similar incident again. That way, BPD can take informal action in the future.
“I can assure you if there’s another incident involving our students with this individual that the matter would be taken to the next level,” Nichols said.
Nichols did not feel the number of bias incidents was abnormal.
“Variations of this happen on a regular basis almost every year,” he said. “We have incidents, they happen out in the world, and whether it’s a racial epithet that’s thrown out from a vehicle or a misogynistic statement or some other type of offensive interaction with people of the community, that’s not that unusual.”
Brunswick Town Council and Brunswick Human Rights Task Force member Jane Millett echoed Nichols’s sentiment in a phone interview with the Orient, saying that reports of harassment have been steady since the task force’s creation.
Furthermore, there has not been an increase of reports on BPD’s electronic reporting platform, according to Councilor Sarah Brayman, who leads the task force. If anything, Brayman has heard only anecdotal stories of harassment and encourages people to anonymously report via the BPD’s platform to help the task force mobilize.
Brayman also questioned a direct link between local incidents of harassment and the national political climate.
“But the task force is aware … I think that we all can see that rhetoric has gotten ramped up and it’s been ramped up for months now throughout the election cycle,” she said.
Going forward, the task torce will hold additional meetings and continue to share a message through community organizations about the importance of being an active bystander to help make Brunswick a safe and welcoming environment for all. Brayman also said she will continue to research national networks the town can join to gain more tools to deal with such incidents.
Millett believes individuals should learn to be active bystanders.
“We felt like people should do that strongly and not really hesitate,” Millett said. You have to evaluate every situation individually, but whether or not you say something to a person in authority or whether or not you intervene immediately is going to be dictated by the individual and also by the circumstances.”
- December 9
News in brief: OneCard account glitch temporarily displays spring semester Polar Points
A technical error on December 1 caused students’ Polar Points to reflect the amount of points they have at the beginning of the semester. Students’ balances did not actually change. The issue resulted from the setup of spring meal plans and was fixed by Monday evening. Semester Polar Points are scheduled to reset on December 20.
Polar Points were not removed from students’ OneCards and students were still able to spend their remaining fall Polar Points.
“The issue was only in the web application, not the card system itself,” Assistant Director for OneCard Coordinator Chris Bird wrote in an email to the Orient.
The incident was caused by spring meal plans and Polar Points being loaded onto student accounts in order to produce spring billing information. A setting on the OneCard website failed to notice that spring plans were inactive, resulting in the program showing students their spring account balance instead of their fall ones.
Several students emailed Bird over the weekend with screenshots that demonstrated the problem.
Some students who noticed the error believed that their Polar Points had been reset, but discovered this was not the case.
“I think most people working at places where Polar Points were usable were aware of the issue. When I went to buy something from the [convenience store], they said that Polar Points weren’t reset and that the spring funds weren’t usable yet,” said Amanda Trent ’20.
Staff from the OneCard Office and Bowdoin Information Technology staff fixed the display error.
- December 8
Approval ratings: Fall 2016 approval ratings survey results
Opinion
- December 9
Background Noise: Writing by the water: making time for passions
One of the most difficult parts about job interviews thus far has been explaining what I did this summer. “What did you do this summer?” is a typical interview question. If you’re an underclassman who has never visited Career Planning, I advise you to “do something this summer” so you can talk about it later. I’ve been asked about summer employment many times, not only by HR representatives, but by family, friends and enemies.
“Did you have an internship this summer?” Usually, they are holding a beverage and we are at some sort of function—mixer, birthday, barbeque.
“Sort of,” I say. “No.”
“Huh?” they ask. “What did you do this summer?”
I twist my hair around a finger and remember this is a nervous habit. Then, I explain how I spent nine weeks on a Canadian island with a small group of biologists. I quickly mention the lack of showers, Wi-Fi and toilets. I tell them I was writing a collection of short stories.
“About what?” they ask. “About birds?”
“No,” I say. “About other things.”
Usually, they nod and I wonder if I should have left the toilet part out. People don’t like to talk about toilets—outhouses especially. Rarely do I elaborate on my writing—my failures, my triumphs. Instead, I change the subject or chew or pretend to be late to something else.
I have trouble telling people I like to write. I’ve always equated the public expression of an interest with the embarrassment of potentially sucking at that interest. So for a while, when anyone asked what I wanted to do—tomorrow, next week, in ten years—I would say I didn’t know. After nine weeks of writing stories, though, I couldn’t keep up the feigned apathy. I wanted to write and I had written. I’d spent six days a week working nine to five—sort of—without any other obligation. Occasionally, I counted tree swallows or baked bread. Once, I helped lift whale bones across the beach. But I would always return, dutifully, to my laptop—my lifeline, my unrelenting tyrant.
I didn’t know if I was going to produce anything decent, or even half-decent. I have a hard-drive full of clumsy stories dating back to elementary school, hundreds and hundreds of stories—including correctly formatted screenplays (feature length) that are blatantly all about me. Still, I’d never spent an extended period of time focusing on one thing. On the island, writer’s block was a recurring fear—along with herring gulls and spiders. I changed opinions on sentences and paragraphs daily. Word by word, I picked apart my stories, splitting them into crumbs. I would write and rewrite and erase and regret, and I would send it all to my boyfriend, in hopes of constructive criticism and/or lavish praise.
The only thing I could bank on was time. I couldn’t screw up time, mostly because I didn’t have a Time-Turner nor access to television. At Bowdoin, I was (am) a calculated time-waster, but on the island, I could be prudent and productive. Improvement meant practice, over and over and over. I was more than lucky to have time—so much time—to write. I didn’t want to waste my first big chance.
Of course, I’ve said things like this my whole life, inspiring myself via popular Goodreads quotes—To live is the rarest thing in the world! —but never internalizing nor following through. On the island, I wrote without distraction, story after story—at least for a while, until my boyfriend mailed me a flash drive of Season 3 of “The Office” and “Zootopia” in Spanish (which I watched, twice, even though I don’t speak Spanish). All good things must come to an end, I suppose.
I won’t pretend I returned transformed. I threw up eight times on a lobster boat. I showered with a plastic bucket next to a muskrat’s home. Naturally, I have a greater appreciation for 21st century amenities and clean socks. But I’m grateful I allowed myself to pursue something I love. Fiction writing rarely seems like a practical endeavor, but practical endeavors are rarely fulfilling. I almost spent my summer as an email-marketing intern for an insurance company. Maybe, I would have networked. Probably, I would have plucked my eyes out. I’m not surprised at the role fiction writing has continued to play in my life, but I’m pleased I’ve allowed myself to embrace it.
Soon, we have vacation; later, graduation (for some, summer break). I have four months left at Bowdoin—which seems at once too few and too many. Four months to cram in everything I haven’t done and everything I should have done and everything I want to do. The big island voice is back, screaming, “Don’t waste it!” There is so much to be anxious about. Sometimes, it’s nice to have something all your own. The small thing you love can be a very big thing—take time for it, make space for yourself. It’s easy to push off quixotic ambitions, but I urge you to welcome them.
- December 9
On Second thought: Kristof and Riley debate proves underwhelming
Well, you can’t fault them for trying.
And we must commend President Clayton Rose and the council of faculty, staff and students for organizing Monday night’s event, “Up For Discussion,” which brought Nicholas Kristof and Jason Riley to campus to discuss free speech and political correctness in higher education. Between this event and talks this fall by Dr. Noam Chomsky and Dinesh D’Souza, Bowdoin has clearly taken a step in the right direction towards ensuring that a wide range of political views get airtime on campus. This development, coupled with the absence of teeth-gnashing in response to any one speaker, warrants praise in itself.
Nevertheless, Monday’s discussion fell flat. And I was not alone in leaving Pickard Theater feeling, at best, underwhelmed. The discussion, moderated by Associate Professor of History and Environmental Studies Connie Y. Chiang, had the potential to turn fiery, yet it was anything but. On point after point, Kristof and Riley, rather than squaring off, simply agreed with one another. Hardly Lincoln-Douglas.
From trigger warnings to ideological diversity, Kristof and Riley, though at times disagreeing on the specifics, generally arrived at a consensus: inclusion must come second to academic seriousness; college campuses desperately need greater ideological diversity; discomfort is not sufficient grounds for silencing speech.
So, what went wrong? Kristof and Riley certainly disagree on something. Kristof, just this year, published a seven-part series in The New York Times called “When Whites Just Don’t Get It,” chronicling white Americans’ racial naiveté and its damaging effects on the African-American population. As for Riley, in his most recent work, “Please Stop Helping Us,” he blamed liberal economic policies for holding back the black population while simultaneously chastising that population for its lack of moral integrity, and claiming things like, “Black culture today not only condones delinquency and thuggery but celebrates it.”
For all their disagreements, how did Kristof and Riley remain so harmonious? To begin, the terms of the debate were poorly articulated. Political correctness, thus termed, has very few fervent supporters because the term itself has become derisive. Those who defend the practices and attitudes called politically correct defend them not as politically correct but rather as inclusive. Asking a proponent of safe spaces to defend political correctness is like asking a defender of income redistribution to defend state-sponsored theft. When thus framed, both disputants were able to skirt the issue. If asked to defend inclusion, neither would have gotten off so easy.
Secondly, by framing the debate between an avowed liberal and an outspoken conservative as between “political correctness and free speech,” the event coordinators insinuated that the cause of political correctness would be defended by the liberal, while that of free speech by the conservative. This division in itself is misleading; those charged with so-called political correctness tend to fall on the left, but political correctness is not necessarily an inherently liberal issue. And while some of the more vocal defenders of free speech fall on the right, freedom of speech is a truly bipartisan issue.
Yet more detrimentally, the whole debate relied on a flawed premise. To frame a debate as between political correctness and free speech assumes a degree of antagonism between the two. This could not be further from the truth. Certainly there are high-profile cases where the two come into conflict on college campuses. But arguably these instances are misapplications of both ideals. When a college chooses to disinvite a speaker or to implement Orwellian speech codes on the basis of inclusion, it is in fact electing to exclude persons or viewpoints. Some may claim that these measures are part of social justice work, but they in fact undermine the very end that social justice aims to promote: the protection of fundamental civil rights for all. The derisive tone behind the term, is fueled in part by an awareness of this contradiction. Conversely, when a proponent of free speech decries protests of a speaker as hostile to free speech rather than challenging those protests on substantive grounds, he undermines the principle underlying freedom of expression, that unfettered debate is the most reliable path to important truths.
The two principles, far from being opposed, are mutually supportive: proponents of inclusivity rely intimately on the freedom of expression for minority views to be heard; good-faith proponents of free speech defend that right for the very purpose of uplifting marginalized populations. As the American Civil Liberties Union writes on its website, “the defense of freedom of speech is most necessary when the message is one most people find repulsive. Constitutional rights must apply to even the most unpopular groups if they’re going to be preserved for everyone.” The protection of every citizen’s fundamental civil rights: this is true social justice work.
An ongoing lawsuit at the University of Kentucky illustrates how true social justice work and free-speech in practice go hand in hand. In August, the university, citing privacy concerns, filed a lawsuit against the student newspaper over documents obtained by the paper regarding an alleged sexual assault by a former professor. The paper is challenging the suit. Here, as is true in the abstract, the protection of free expression and the protection of marginalized populations—in this case, victims of sexual assault—are working in concert.
Now, there were certainly other issues with the debate at Bowdoin. Kristof, while leaning to the left, remains a vocal critic of the intellectual hegemony of academia. So while Kristof and Riley disagree on a great many things, campus politics appears not to be one. Additionally, neither disputant appeared to have taken the time to familiarize themselves with the specifics of the debate at Bowdoin, which has centered around the tequila and gangster parties. Lastly, Professor Chiang’s method of questioning seemed to manifest the very tendency towards tentativeness in racial discussions that both disputants openly criticized.
So by all means, keep the discussion flowing. But next time, let’s make sure it has somewhere to go.
- December 9
An open letter to MacMillan House and allies of Bowdoin
The following letter regarding the Gender Bender party was written by several members of Gender Matters, with additional input from other students. The letter was emailed to members of Mac House on Wednesday, a couple hours before they announced their decision to change the theme of the party. We, as the authors of the letter, have chosen to publish in order to bring our side of this discussion to the general public, as we feel understanding our reasoning and intentions will help guide dialogue moving forward. We look forward to being able to have productive and meaningful conversations with the members of Mac and other students more broadly in the future.
To the people of Mac House,
This is a letter written collaboratively by members of Gender Matters and other concerned students. We would like to be very clear and up front here: we are telling you that you must change the theme of the party. This is not a debate. This is us, as trans/nonbinary/genderqueer identified students telling you that this party theme makes us profoundly uncomfortable, and invalidates our very identities. To borrow a quote from your statement on Facebook, “We recognize that true allyship means listening to and acting upon the concerns of queer students on campus.” So now it’s time to listen and act.
Much of our discomfort revolves around the manner in which this party was planned. We understand that your party planners met with BQSA [Bowdoin Queer Straight Alliance] about a month ago to discuss how this party might impact and be perceived by the trans community. Some members of BQSA have expressed that they voiced many concerns at this meeting, and were promised that the party would proceed after a more involved public discussion which never came to fruition, until you as a house hastily organized a discussion for tomorrow and asked for concerned students’ attendance. I know many of us will not be attending this discussion for a number of reasons; the last minute organization means that many of us already had plans at that time, and furthermore, attending such a discussion as a trans person is, plainly put, blatant tokenization. None of us wish to speak on behalf of the whole community, but even speaking to our own concerns in a public forum is a stressful and deeply personal experience.
Of course, the crux of this situation lies in why such a party would be detrimental to the trans community in the first place. None of us are professional educators, and there already exist numerous resources which would help to explain why this is an inappropriate party theme (or at least, an inappropriate “straight” party theme), but to sum it up in a few words: parties are environments where people don costumes and personas for the purpose of levity and comedy. By appropriating trans identities as a party theme, you are very clearly making a statement that these identities are costumes and not the actual lived experiences of members of our community. Gender is a social construct, yes, but mere recognition of this fact does not give license to turn it into a punchline. If this party really were, as your Facebook statement postulated, an attempt to create discussion and disrupt gender norms, we should have been involved in the planning, and we can guarantee that we would not have chosen a party as the stage for this discussion.
Indeed, parties like the one you are planning to host do not disrupt the gender norm, but are in fact integral in enforcing it. By restricting the visibility of non-normative gender expression to a party, you are making a statement that this expression is essentially unusual. Party themes are, by nature, supposed to be extraordinary.
We understand that members of your house have their own opinions and have been considering many of these same points, but you must understand that regardless of intention, this party has made us uncomfortable and that by continuing through with this theme you are directly invalidating us and our experiences as trans and queer identified students. The way you’ve presented the party conflates gender identity and expression with dressing up in a costume, which perpetuates alienation, tokenization and erasure of trans identities.
However, having said all this, we appreciate (based on the many emails and Facebook posts exchanged on Wednesday) that you do care about these issues. We would be happy to work with you some time next semester to organize an event which would achieve the goals you claim to be striving for with this party, but we would like to be much more heavily involved in its production. Public discussion surrounding this issue is important and necessary, but a party is far from the correct venue for this discussion.
Sincerely,Paul Cheng ’17, Rose Etzel ’19, Ari Mehrberg ’20, and Jamie Weisbach ’16(Members of Gender Matters)
- December 9
Editorial: A system of the same
Earlier this week, MacMillan House advertised a party planned for tonight called Gender Bender. The posters read: “dress as a woman, dress as a man, dress in between, dress best as you can.” Upon creating a Facebook event for the party, MacMillan quickly received criticism: students on campus addressed how the events’ posters implied a gender binary and how the event brought a sensitive conversation into the insensitive environment of a campus-wide party.
One of the major criticisms was the lack of partnership with Gender Matters, a new discussion group and supportive space for trans/genderqueer/non-binary students to come together to share common experiences and seek support from one another. No member of MacMillan House openly voiced knowledge of this student group.
Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, prior to advertising the party, members of MacMillan discussed the event and met with the Bowdoin Queer Straight Alliance (BQSA). Following that meeting, MacMillan planned to host a panel to explore issues of gender before throwing the party. This programming, however, fell through. Although the House’s intent was not malicious, without this fundamental part of the programming the planned campus-wide was still hurtful and offensive for some. The House should have canceled the party as soon as the plans for the panel failed to come to fruition.
In recent years, students have criticized the College Houses for being predominantly white spaces. In addition to racial homogeneity, however, College Houses consistently attract clusters of applicants who are members of similar campus groups and who socialize with similar people.
The Office of Residential Life’s website describes members of College Houses as “thoughtful leaders in the broader campus community.” In order to be leaders of the greater campus community, however, there must be representation of the student body as a whole in the College Houses. While Bowdoin makes efforts to diversify the overall campus, the College still needs to work to diversify existing spaces, such as the College Houses. This begins with diversifying the makeup of the College House system.
The fact that relevant student communities were overlooked in the planning of the party highlights the lack of social diversity within College Houses. It is important to recognize that for the panel and party to have been properly executed, the makeup of MacMillan—and all College Houses, for that matter—must be representative of all identities that make up the student body.
College Houses seek to be the “living rooms” of Bowdoin’s campus—but if the College House system is not diverse, how can the Houses be truly welcoming spaces? The current social stratification on campus is exemplified by the homogeneity in College Houses. As we move forward in conversations like these, it is important to be mindful of who the conversations include.
This editorial represents the majority view of the Bowdoin Orient’s editorial board, which is comprised of Marina Affo, Julian Andrews, Steff Chavez, Meg Robbins and Joe Seibert.
- December 2
Transgender voices ask to be heard
At four in the afternoon on November 20, I was standing in Morrell Lounge, trying to hold back the tears that stung my eyes as several of my fellow Bowdoin Queer-Straight Alliance (BQSA) members read out the names of the 97 transgender people who have been murdered in the past year. With each new person, each new life taken as far away as Thailand and as nearby as Waterville, Maine, I could not stamp out the fear and pain that rose in me–and the knowledge that it could just as easily be my name or the names of my friends on that list.
But fear was not the only emotion I felt as I stood and listened for that half-hour. No, as I looked around the room, at the other students and faculty attending the Transgender Day of Remembrance event, I realized that there weren’t more than 15 people there. Other trans and non-binary people, as visibly shaken as I was, were there. Cisgender queer people and allies from BQSA were, too. Maybe one or two others as well. And that was all. When I left that room, throbbing with the sheer weight of what I had just been reminded of, I knew that I was one of the few people on this campus carrying that weight.
I received plenty of excuses from people: too much homework, bad timing and, of course, my personal favorite, “It’s not about me. This isn’t my place. I don’t have to deal with being trans or non-binary or feel the pain of each loss as if it were my own. Why should I have to care?”
This apathy is not limited solely to this moment. The queer and trans community on this campus is small, but our voices are loud enough that we should be able to be heard. And yet, no one hears us. In October, when BQSA held a vigil for the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando—the largest mass shooting in American history and one where the victims were primarily queer people of color—the turnout wasn’t much higher than it was for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Again, many claimed that the timing was bad, but these excuses no longer hold weight when we take into account that just the night before, at the same time and place, the Take Back the Night event had an overwhelmingly high number of attendees. This is not to say that queer issues are more important than any others, or that Take Back the Night attendees are somehow at fault for lack of interest in the Pulse vigil, but I simply say that when it comes to the causes that queer and trans people on this campus try to promote, nobody listens.
After the election, students on this campus from all walks of life raised a plea for solidarity and an initiative to fight back against injustice. And yet, when faced with an opportunity to actually put it into practice, they didn’t. Two weeks ago, these people were pledging to stand up for their peers, but today, they stayed seated. Two weeks ago, these people were asking what they could possibly do to show their solidarity, but today, they ignored us when we provided them with an answer. Two weeks ago, these people were promising to use their privilege for good, but today, they didn’t use it for anything good at all. Two weeks ago, these people were reassuring their friends that they would always be there for them, but today, they proved to us that they weren’t.
I’m not asking for the cisgender and heterosexual people on this campus to change who they are or feel shame in their privilege or apologize for having an advantage in society that us queer and trans people do not. All I’m asking is that you come to the events that we put on: the panels, the workshops, the vigils. All I’m asking is that you refer to us with the pronouns that we have told you to use, whether or not we are there to hear them. All I am asking is that you listen to our voices, which is not hard, because we are literally screaming in order to be heard. All I am asking is that you care.
Ari Mehrberg is a member of the Class of 2020.
- December 2
The Feminist Manifesto: White liberals must accept their racial biases to promote equality
Trump’s recent election has legitimized and drawn widespread attention to the racism that has been present in our country since its inception. This reality is not news to people of color, like Hayley, one of this article’s authors, who have been and still are marginalized and devalued by these systems of oppression. Yet it has shocked many white liberals, like Emma, the other author. While it is easy for white liberals to exclusively blame Trump and his supporters for his win, it is important to consider how they may also be implicated in and reinforce the racism that directly contributed to Trump’s rise.
“But what? I’m not racist! I voted for Hillary!” some may say. Others may chime in, “One of my best friends is black! How could I be racist?” We hate to break it to you, but everyone—ourselves included—has unconscious racial biases because we live in a racist society. We’re not going to sugarcoat this. America was built on white supremacy and all white people in this country continue to benefit from it. As Amina Pugh wrote in her recent article in BGD Press, “White people must stop convincing themselves that white supremacy is upheld by a small minority, anonymously typing behind computer screens, and realize it is sustained by a silent majority. White supremacy elected Trump and white people need to start owning this.” Being liberal or voting for Hillary does not remove you from this system.
White people need to talk about race because racial issues involve them, too. The reality is, however, that many white people feel uneasy talking about it. Most have never felt the need to think critically about race, let alone their own whiteness, because they tend to grow up in racially isolated communities where their knowledge about racism and people of color comes from brief, reductive history lessons. Furthermore, when whites learn about racism in school, it is often portrayed as a phenomenon of the past. This makes it harder for white people to comprehend the existence of modern-day racism and how they are directly implicated in it.
When people talk about race and racism they disregard white responsibility. Racism against people of color would literally not be possible without white people. This can be a hard truth to swallow, but it is important for white people, including white liberals, to acknowledge their role in establishing and maintaining racism and racist structures. Even if you condemn racist language, have friends or family of color and actively believe that all races should be treated with equal dignity and respect, you are still leveraged in this system. We know white people can’t control being born white. People of color can’t control their skin color either. The undeniable truth, though, is that in America, skin color helps determine life opportunities. So, what can well-meaning white liberals do? They need to talk about race, but more than that, they need to talk about their own role in perpetuating racism. They need to listen to and respect the experiences of people of color. They need to do better.
What’s frustrating, though, is that in situations when their own behavior is questioned or labeled as racist, even well-meaning white liberals will make excuses, deny the accusation and get angry. “But I didn’t mean it that way,” they might say, or, “You’re just overreacting!” This inability of white people to confront their own biases and racism has a name: white fragility. According to Westfield State University Professor Robin DiAngelo, “white fragility is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves.” White people are not used to being held accountable for their role in racism. They constantly experience what DiAngelo calls “racial comfort,” and when this comfort is momentarily disrupted, they feel threatened and panic. For instance, if reading this article were to make a white person defensive and upset, that would be a perfect example of white fragility.
We are not calling attention to white fragility to shame white people. Emma still struggles with it. Rather, we are highlighting something that we believe is hindering white liberals’ fight against racism. A lot of white liberals acknowledge racism’s existence but see it as something they reject and take no part in. This is a false narrative. In order for white liberals to actively oppose white supremacy, they first need to confront their own racial biases and privilege. They need to validate people of color’s experiences of racism rather than silence them. They need to recognize that being an ally is not an identity but rather an ongoing learning process. They need to acknowledge and accept their mistakes. The burden of dismantling racism should not fall solely on people of color. It is not a one-way street. We all need to work on this. Together.
- December 2
Ramblings of a mountain man: Pursuing education takes priority over entertainment industry
It is a common understanding that education is the key to furthering an individual’s socioeconomic standing. Individuals can also improve their socioeconomic status in the entertainment business. However, individuals cannot assure socioeconomic improvement due to the volatile nature of the entertainment business. It is just as important for a poor white person to obtain advanced technical training or a college degree as it is for their poor African-American counterparts. While minorities have been disproportionately poorer than whites, there are still poor whites who need to escape poverty, and education is the surest key to escape their situation.
Advanced education is the best way to escape poverty, though entertainment is another way to make enough money to improve socioeconomic standing. It is not feasible for all those in the lower rungs of society to become singers and athletes as a means to end the cycle of poverty. Less than one percent of all high school athletes and singers make it to the professional level in their respective sport or musical field. This means there are still many who do not make it each year even if they miss the cut by the smallest of margins. Since only a select number of people can become professional entertainers, these stars should focus the spotlight on education, as this allows for more people to advance in society. This isn’t to say people should stop aspiring to become professional entertainers, but rather should come to understand an education is just as—if not more—important.
Advanced education is a surer way for poor Americans to escape poverty. There are many more jobs outside of entertainment and in some job sectors there aren’t enough people to fill all the jobs. To obtain these jobs, Americans in almost all cases need some form of higher education, even if this means an apprenticeship and advanced technical training to become an electrician, for example. This is a shift from generations ago where workers could work in factories with just a high school degree and make enough to live a comfortable life. This is no longer the case, as many jobs nowadays are considered be high-skill rather than low-skill. This means a high school diploma is no longer the golden standard for education. Instead, the standard has shifted up some to require apprentice training or some form of college degree. To highlight this change, it might help to change the attitudes about continuing education, making it seem not like a novelty, but rather as a necessity for a professional life.
For those fortunate enough to go to college, this system isn’t perfect either, even with the introduction of legislation helping underrepresented groups gain entrance into the college system. Unfortunately, this didn’t solve the issue around actually paying for college, especially for those of lower socioeconomic status. College prices have been steadily rising since the 1980s with no signs of slowing down and some elite colleges even charge upwards of $60,000 per year. Even with financial aid, many poor students cannot afford to go to college, or if they do, they take on exorbitant amounts of student debt. This hole in the system means people of lower socioeconomic groups cannot further themselves without risking wrecking themselves financially. This shouldn’t be the case, and there needs to be some way in which public colleges and universities have ways to pay for students. This could come in the form of federal legislation change to set money aside to help those who need financial aid, to a higher degree than what the Pell grants seem to be able to handle. Also, there are many technical programs that are very expensive. Students amass a great amount of debt when they enroll in some of these programs. All those who wish to continue their education or training should have the opportunity to do so even if this means they need some financial aid, without fear of taking on massive debt.
Continuing one’s education is the key to success, and yet for so many it is so far away. There has to be a system which allows for those who need it the most to access it. At the same time America has to shift the spotlight away from making it as a professional entertainer. The future is here and advanced education or training is the key to moving forward for everyone. At the end of the day education is the great equalizer and we can all agree a mind is a terrible thing to waste.
- December 2
Holding Fast: Gaining political perspective through the season of the Advent
In the wake of this year’s presidential election, I think most of us in this country are ready for some Christmas cheer to liven our spirits as we count down the days to Donald Trump’s inauguration. But before we rush to forget our collective sorrows in the ritual consumption of the holiday season, I think we would do well to remember that Christmas is still a few weeks away, and we are just now entering the Christian liturgical season of Advent. Although today it is drowned out by the good cheer marketed by corporations looking out for their bottom line, we should not forget that Advent is primarily a time for somber reflection in anticipation of the birth of Christ. And I think there is no better time for an honest evaluation of the seemingly hopeless nature of our political situation.
Now I know many of you may not share the Christian faith that informs my reflections here. But I do hope that what I have to say about what this time of year means to me may provide you with some degree of hope in light of the present political circumstances.
Christ’s Advent is the fulfillment of centuries of Messianic expectations of the nation of Israel, which remained at the hands of foreign oppressors through much of its history. God promised his people that he would send a Messiah to sit on the throne of David and to conquer their enemies. Many of these promises come out of the Book of Isaiah, which was written at a time of great political turmoil. King Ahaz had formed an alliance with the Assyrians to protect Judah against attack, but because he did not trust in God to deliver them, that alliance would lead to years of Assyrian domination.
It was in this context that Isaiah wrote the words of prophecy that form a common backdrop to Advent reflections: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6). In the face of imminent political oppression, this promise gave Israel the hope of a ruler who would not only conquer its enemies, but would also establish an everlasting Kingdom founded with “justice and righteousness.” The message of Advent is that this king has come and that he arrived in the unexpected form of the infant Jesus.
The good news for us is that with the coming of Christ, the promise of deliverance God made to Israel is applied to all of humanity which yearns for liberation from the oppression of sin and death. Christians believe that we are now living in the time between Christ’s first coming, when he conquered death through his resurrection and established his eternal Kingdom, and his second coming which will bring that Kingdom to full fruition on earth. In the meantime we live under the authority of rulers on earth while still bowing to Christ the King, whose first coming we celebrate and whose second coming we await in eager anticipation. All political activity exists within this framework, in this in-between time that the season of Advent represents.
Now what has any of this to do with our own political situation? I suggest that these Advent reflections should give us a hopeful outlook on all the uncertainties and political troubles of our time. President-elect Donald J. Trump is just another of a long line of rulers to assume power during this time of waiting for the fulfillment of God’s promised Kingdom. But the important lesson of Advent is that power does not belong to him, nor does it belong to the political structures that he now has authority over. Trump may turn out to be a good or a bad ruler, but his power is no more than temporary in light of the Advent promise of the establishment of Christ’s Kingdom.
This is the hope that I wish to inject into some of our more depressing political conversations. Now, I obviously don’t expect everyone to share my faith in Jesus Christ, but I do hope that there is still something very valuable to be gained from these reflections. It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of political happenings and forget that there are things that lie far beyond the horizons of our recurring election cycles. These lasting things should give us grounds for hope by allowing us to see all of our troubles within a much more comprehensive framework. For me, it is my faith in Christ’s Advent and in the coming of his Kingdom that allows me to set my sights beyond the uncertainties of our political moment.
- December 1
Editorial: Safety without sanctuary
Since the election, a petition calling on the administration to designate Bowdoin as a sanctuary campus has circulated among students, alumni and community members. President Clayton Rose emailed all students and employees on November 22 in response, noting that “legal counsel tells us that we have no such power.” The email also expressed that the College will not take action to put community members “in this kind of jeopardy” unless “compelled by law.” He concluded with an expression of support to the community.
In our most recent editorial, the Orient Editorial Board endorsed the establishment of Bowdoin as a sanctuary campus. We stand by the statements we made, but we acknowledge the legal implications explained in Rose’s email and appreciate the clear and honest tone of his communication.
However, the fear and uncertainty among undocumented students and students with undocumented family members remains. Acknowledging that we don’t have a strong understanding of the relevant laws, we believe that Bowdoin can still harness its many resources as an institution and provide support structures for the community beyond campus.
Providing emotional support for undocumented students on our campus was a focus of Rose’s email. In addition to the recognition of members of our campus community, helping students who have undocumented family members should be an equal focus.
The Bowdoin Admissions website expresses a commitment to providing undocumented students “with the support and resources they need to excel.” To accomplish this goal, bringing students with undocumented family members into this conversation is crucial. If a student’s family situation is precarious, they, too, face uncertainty, which provides a barrier to experiencing Bowdoin to the fullest.
Bowdoin has an extensive network of alumni and others committed to the College. There is an opportunity for Bowdoin to harness this network in a new way given the concerns outlined in the sanctuary campus petition.
The College should utilize its resources and take advantage of its far-reaching alumni network to educate and inform undocumented students and undocumented community members about what President-elect Donald Trump’s intended legislation means for them. This could include information about individual rights or available legal counsel.
Expression of support from the campus community for students from all backgrounds should continue to be a focus. This includes facilitated conversations, safe spaces and access to on-campus resources that already exist. In addition, Bowdoin must actively pursue research into what is legally viable given the administrative structure and network available to the College. Though the promise of a sanctuary campus is not legally viable, Bowdoin must take explicit action to assist undocumented students and families in whatever way it is able to. President Rose’s email cannot be the end of this conversation.
This editorial represents the majority view of the Bowdoin Orient’s editorial board, which is comprised of Marina Affo, Julian Andrews, Steff Chavez, Grace Handler, Meg Robbins and Joe Seibert.
- November 18
On Second thought: How journalism can recover from flawed coverage of the 2016 election
Pop Quiz: Identify the following quotation:
“Rarely have so many people been so wrong about so much. Never have the consequences of their misunderstanding been so tragic.”
A) Friedrich Nietzsche on the BibleB) Richard Nixon on the Vietnam WarC) Jon Stewart on the 2016 ElectionD) You on the Moulton vs. Thorne Debate
Read on for the answer.
It’s a strange, strange time to be a young journalist. Frankly, it’s probably strange to engage in any number of professions at this point in our country’s history, but boy, is it a strange time to be a young journalist.
At 11 p.m. on Election Night, staring numbly at the talking heads pontificating with all their might on the screen before me, I remembered a bit of text from David Brooks’ recent book, “A Road to Character.” In it, Brooks writes, “I’m paid to be a narcissistic blow-hard, to volley my opinions, to appear more confident about them than I really am, to appear smarter than I really am, to appear better and more authoritative than I really am.”
In a letter from 1956, C.S. Lewis wrote to a friend: “That journalists can be saved is a doctrine, if not contrary, yet certainly above, reason.”
Even before then, the always pithy Oscar Wilde wrote: “There is much to be said in favour of modern journalism. By giving us the opinions of the uneducated, it keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the community.”
I could go on. My point is that journalism has never been immune from public scorn or even from the scorn of fellow journalists. Media-bashing isn’t new.
But if you’re still wondering, the answer to the above pop quiz is B, Richard Nixon on the Vietnam War. Gotcha. Hopefully the answer was fairly obvious, but it says something about the current state of American journalism if you even had to think twice about it, which, if you’re under the age of 35, you probably did.
So disdain for the media isn’t new, but it certainly has changed. Even before these dreaded 18 months of torturous babble disguised as an election got underway, journalism of all types was in a precarious cultural position. Just look at it now.
Perhaps Lewis is right and journalists’ souls are beyond salvation, but what about their profession? If every doctor you consulted told you that that little spot on your back was positively, surely, absolutely nothing to worry about and then you developed skin cancer three months later, you’d probably never go back to those doctors. Even if, after your skin cancer diagnosis, your doctors sent you a deeply apologetic letter telling you that your case alone had spurned them from their ignorant ways and that they were back on the path to medical integrity, you would still look elsewhere the next time you discovered a little brown spot on your back.
So why not do the same to the existing media? In the wake of this massive abnegation of responsibility, is there any hope for the future of news media?
I sincerely hope so. Perhaps the current generation of professional pundits have no hope of recovery, their cultural and intellectual authority having been thrown out along with your Hillary 2016 yard sign. But I am cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the next generation.
If the next generation of political reporters and pundits hopes to regain the trust of even a sliver of the public, we would do well to learn from this current catastrophe.
First, we should follow Brooks in being more upfront about our fallibility. Certainty—even the appearance of certainty—should be avoided at all costs. Pundits should reaffirm their commitment to complicating, not simplifying, political problems.
Next, we should learn our lesson about the limits of data and polling in reporting. Yes, data is important, and polls do offer some insight into the mind of the electorate. But we must learn that even numbers can lie and mislead. We ought to temper our zeal for polling with a sense of the variousness and unpredictability of the human mind. Talking to 20 living, breathing, human beings is sometimes more illuminating than viewing a graph of 30,000 data points.
Lastly, the next generation of journalists and pundits—against the grain of so much reporting today—must inject some empathy back into public discourse. Journalists must recommit to understanding and fairly representing the positions of those all across the political spectrum, and pundits on both sides must redraw the playing field so as not to pit the enlightened and the “woke” against the willfully ignorant and the superstitious.
As Oscar Wilde wrote elsewhere: “In America the President reigns for four years, and journalism governs forever and ever.” Perhaps there will come a day when we should let our understanding of journalism die, but today is not that day. With any luck, these four years will pass. We cannot let responsible journalism pass with them.
Features
- December 9
The WOMEN OF ’75: Studying and being studied
The women coming into Bowdoin in the Class of 1975, the first coeducational four-year graduating class, were met with sparse representation in the classroom with respect to their peers, faculty and studies.
“In my Biology 101 class, there were only two women [out of] 50 or 60 kids,” said Amy Pearlmutter ’75 in a phone interview with the Orient.
“The first few years, it felt like both the five or six women faculty members and the women students were extremely visible—a sort of fishbowl effect,” said Helen Cafferty, a German professor who arrived at Bowdoin in 1972.
By the time the first coeducational class graduated, there were nine female faculty members at the College.
“All of my professors [except one] were male,” said Patricia Pope ’75, who transferred to Bowdoin from Smith College. “But at Smith College, all of my professors were male too. I thought that was ironic.”
Though the Twelve College Exchange brought women into Bowdoin’s classrooms in previous years, the male-dominated faculty reacted in a variety of ways to the influx of a class that contained 65 women.
“A few of the professors were a bit leary,” said Debrah Burk ’75 in a phone interview with the Orient.
“I had a professor where all of the examples were always ‘he’ and ‘him’” said Christa Cornell ’75.
However, Cornell said that she also had positive experiences with professors.
“Professor [John] Rensenbrink was one of my favorite professors, in government, and I think he really opened my eyes in a lot of ways to how the system was sexist,” she said. “He was very, very open to changing the system and how to get rights for all.”
Several women of the Class of 1975 interviewed for this series said that the classics department was less welcoming to women than it was to men.
A March 9, 1972 letter to the editor in the Orient from football player Jed Lyons ’74 expressed his perspective: “First they demand their own field hockey team, then they insist upon private locker rooms, equal representation on the Student Council and admission to Classics 12 [...] Where will it end?”
The ways that Bowdoin institutionally prepared for women in the classroom focused on making few changes until the administration could see what students needed, like other aspects of the coeducation process.
An August 1970 Memorandum from the Ad Hoc Committee on Coeducation to President Roger Howell wrote “the goal should be no net increase in faculty,” and recommended that “some departments will have to shrink in order that others (presumably those whose course offerings are most relevant to women undergraduates) are permitted to expand.” It also recommended that the faculty’s Committee on Curriculum and Educational Policy (CEP) closely monitor the curriculum.
In August of 1976, a Special Committee on Coeducation released a report that there were no large shifts in specific department enrollment due to the addition of women.
“You know, it was an interesting time in terms of integrating into the academic side of it,” said Helen MacNeil ’75 in a phone interview with the Orient. “We had a lot of professors who were really bending over backward to make sure we got whatever support we needed, and there were some feminist female professors who were adamant that we all excel far beyond the guys ... in some cases I thought, like ‘Really? Can’t we just do our best?’”
Ultimately, the largest change that would occur to the curriculum directly related to coeducation was the creation of a women’s studies program, and later, major. This was also reflected in a national trend of the recognizing of the new field of women’s studies.
The first women’s studies program that received official approval was at San Diego State University in 1970. The field rapidly expanded in the 70s and 80s. By 1987, Amherst, Hamilton, Trinity, Wesleyan and Williams—colleges that, like Bowdoin, were historically all-male and became coeducational in the 60s or 70s—all had either a major, interdisciplinary major or minor in women’s studies.
Since 1974, Bowdoin had offered women’s studies courses on an “ad hoc” basis, according to a Women’s Studies Program Committee report published in 1987. These were classes offered in other departments that explored themes of gender and feminist theory.
“On campus there was this feeling that we needed to have some women’s studies courses and women’s focused courses in the curriculum even though we didn’t have a program yet,” said Cafferty, who was one of the first professors to teach an official women’s studies class at Bowdoin—a class on German literature with a focus on women.
In 1980, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) was proposed by the Bowdoin Women’s Association and Women’s Resource Center Committee. Its creation was tied to a desire for an academic study of women.
The WRC proposal in the December 22 Orient said: “We feel it is essential for all members of the Bowdoin Community—students, staff and faculty—to have access to the existing and growing body of diverse and exciting scholarly and creative work by and about women ... We feel that the proposed Resource Center will be a place for the Bowdoin community to develop a critical approach and explore meta-traditional ways of learning, thinking and knowing.”
A women’s studies program was not formally created until 1988 despite a demonstrated institutional desire for a program as expressed in the 1981 Report of President Willard Enteman’s Commission on the Status of Women.
This use of the Women’s Resource Center as a place of scholarly learning and seminars carried on through the creation of a women’s studies major in 1993.
The 1987 proposal to the CEP by the Women’s Studies Program Committee, chaired by Cafferty, asked for a formal women’s studies program and a minor in the department, and urged the WRC to “institute faculty seminars and workshops to aid faculty in developing women’s studies courses and in redesigning their courses to include a gender component.”
Part of the 1990 proposal for a major in women’s studies stated “a Women’s Studies major will confirm Bowdoin’s commitment to coeducation.”
Over time, the name of the major has changed. In 2005, the department became the Department of Gender and Women’s studies, and last year it became Gender Sexuality and Women’s studies, to encompass the former Department of Gay and Lesbian Studies.
Overall, the academic study of women and gender has become more centralized into the department and less focused in the WRC. In 2009, the women’s studies faculty members moved their offices from the WRC to the Boody-Johnson house.
Cafferty said in the early years of coeducation at Bowdoin, “women faculty [were] peeking out in the wilderness.”
“There’s a sense of normality now, at least from my ancient perspective, compared to the beginning,” she said.
Editor's Note, December 11, 3:29 p.m.: The original version of this article incorrectly identified the professor in the photographs. This article has been updated to reflect that the professor is Matilda Riley, not Melinda Riley.
- December 9
Passion for fashion: Hugh Mo '17 runs Instagram style blog
Born and raised in Queens, New York, Hugh Mo ’17, grew up in a world filled with urban streetwear and constantly evolving trends. In June 2016, he developed a blog, @_mostyle_, where he has since built a base of 11.2 thousand followers, establishing himself as a prominent “fashion influencer” within the massive and wide-reaching network of Instagram.
Initially, Mo’s posts focused on the aspects of fashion that he had encountered online, at home in New York City and abroad in Australia. After returning from his time abroad, Mo found himself re-entering the online world of fashion through sites such as Grailed—a one-stop-shop for men’s fashion, and Facebook—which served as a huge resource for Mo.
While his blog includes many different aspects of fashion, he has a particular love for and interest in sneakers.
Mo’s favorite parts of directing and developing his blog include the connections and friends he has made, as well as the chance to make inroads into the industry in which he hopes to one day be an influential member.
“I started a Facebook group to engage with the community of ‘fashion influencers,’ making friends with people as far as Singapore and Australia,” said Mo. “I just wanted to start something on my own—meeting companies, talking to people in the fashion world, getting closer to the industry that I can see myself working in.”
Specific brands that Mo highlights in his blog are St. Laurent and Fear of God—which he describes as the most visible brand among celebrities. Hoping to spice up his blog, he wants to include female fashion trends and advice for men on a budget.
“We’re trying to incorporate women’s fashion into my blog,” said Mo. “Personally, I think it’s getting a little sterile with just me in it. More collaboration content will make my page more interesting.”
“I love fashion and the idea of the business side of fashion. Trends are always moving, always changing,” said Mo.
Mo’s original and unique style had caught the attention of friends and other Bowdoin community members before his Instagram received thousands of followers. It was these people who suggested that he share his passion and creativity with the rest of the world.
Mo started the process of taking his style to the web with WordPress but later transitioned to Instagram.
Once he returned to Bowdoin for his senior year, Mo found a photographer, Darius Riley ’19, who could help him gain more influence in the Instagram world of “fashion influencers.”
“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without my photographer,” said Mo.
Riley met Mo through a mutual friend and he offered up his photography services to help with Mo’s new blog.
“I had no true prior experience, just watching videos and playing with the camera,” said Riley.
One of the elements that sets Mo’s blog apart are the distinctly “Maine” backgrounds. On Thursday afternoons, Riley and Mo venture around campus or into Brunswick, searching for spots that work with the photoshoot that they’re planning for that day. On these photoshoot outings, Riley brings his camera and Mo comes prepared with a bag of outfits that he has scrupulously planned out for his upcoming blog posts.
“I always ask him, ‘What do you want to focus on with this outfit?’” said Riley. “I feel like I have a lot of creativity. The only constraint is the focus for the next post.”
Riley’s favorite aspects of photographing for Mo center around his goal as a photographer: to capture what he sees with his naked eye. Using the app Lightroom, Riley edits his photos to bring about what he defines as the truth in the photo, an element that the camera is not always able to capture.
“I love editing. Showing Hugh the before and after pictures, even seeing them myself is just…woah, it’s always so amazing...making [him] stand out, even when the picture may seem simple,” said Riley.
Follow @_mostyle_ on Instagram to discover and explore Mo’s style blog.
Darius Riley ’19 is a photographer for the Bowdoin Orient.
- December 9
Exploring maine: Looking at nature as an antidote for the cold winter season
This week was the first snowfall in Brunswick, always the most welcomed. December has a way of wiping everything clean, as if the very environment is preparing for the New Year’s proverbial clean slate. This New Year feels shaky; our next semester and my final semester at Bowdoin will begin as our country begins a new chapter, a slate that feels dirty before it’s even arrived.
The Maine winter changes our ability to interact with our environment and marks an enormous (if oft-despised) part of what makes this place what it is. The cold and the snow are some of the most common topics any non-Mainer will raise with a Bowdoin student, and we’ve all probably spent about a cumulative week of our Bowdoin experience bemoaning the weather—because it was 25 degrees last night, and I wear a coat when it’s 65.
On Monday as the snow fell like a slow exhalation, I went to the Commons to take a walk. Not yet icy but already sparkling, the paths are familiar and new again. Stopping with my friend by the pond, he threw dead branches against the slushy ice to watch it splatter with satisfying cracks.
The pine branches are dressed in layers of crystal, the bare twigs of deciduous trees white-capped like tiny waves. Shake them hard and the snow will explode into flurries before trembling down to settle on the ground.
My Maine winters come in contrast to 18 years of Brooklyn winters, with their rare moments of stillness amongst the grey slush and the immediate sweat upon stepping from the cold streets into the heated subway cars. New York winters are ice skating in the parks and scurrying to coffee shops; they are as cozy and crowded as the city can be. They’re also grimy.
My Maine winters have been wearing sweaters and two coats and at least two hand-knit scarves to hustle across campus and burst into a building to finally feel the blood rushing back into my face. They have been running out onto the frozen ice at Simpson’s Point with the same giddy feelings that bubble while swimming there in the summer. They have been waking in the dark of 5:30 a.m. to drive to Popham and watch the sun stretch up and out over the untouched swathes of snow reaching the foam on the beach.
Winter is also the exploration of inward places, the mornings spent watching snow through the window and just staying inside, the nights doing homework huddled under blankets because your off-campus house has “horsehair” insulation (which doesn’t seem to do much insulating at all). Winter is both the squirrels conserving energy in their drays and the dogs ploughing wildly through the snow on the quad.
Finding the ways to connect and commune with this place in its literal darkest times has brought a stability and cyclicality to my time at Bowdoin. Also, after visiting Texas in July and realizing that oppressive heat makes it just as impossible to be outside for longer than five minutes as the cold does, I’m trying to see even the temperature as an equal part of the whole season.
No matter the season, and even no matter the turmoil of that particular season, I think nature can be an antidote—even if that antidote is best taken from inside a cozy house. The ingrained symbolism of seasons is not lost on my cosmological sentimentality as fall becomes winter, which looks forward to spring.
This winter will be marked by uncertainty and fear and radical changes. I want it to also be marked with the reaffirmation of the determined beauty of the natural world, and as much good, old-fashioned playing in the snow as my toes can take.
- December 9
Tapped out: Curl up this cold winter season with a wonderfully warm beer
Are you freezing, dear Reader? Do you have the sniffles, have small ice blocks instead of toes, forget the last time the temperature was above freezing (actually, I remember—it was early October) and almost die on a regular basis from slipping on black ice on a busy street? Do you also not feel inclined to an ice-cold pint of beer, as perfect as it usually is?
Here is the tale of how I stayed in and made mulled beer, because I felt too cold to drink normal beer. In the touristy parts of Moscow, you can find numerous little stalls that offer traditional Christmas drinks or mulled wine; sweet, hot, festive—it’s really pretty nice. But do not despair—wine is not the only hot beverage option; I learned that Peter I (Russia Tsar from way back when) and his generation used to drink their beer hot. This fun fact got me started on a fascinating online search for hot beer drinks, during which I discovered the existence of mulled beer. It’s a traditional drink not only from 1700s Russia, but also all over the older European world. For example, take the famous English drink called Wassail. Making it involves pouring hot beer with spices over a bowl with some sugar on the bottom, letting it sit and “infuse,” then topping the whole thing with thin slices of bread. While beer-soggy bread didn’t appeal to me, I was curious enough about the idea of mulled beer to make a version at home.
Here’s the basic recipe:
- 1 mugful of beer
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- Lemon and spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, etc.) to taste
Put everything together in a small saucepan and heat it up, but make sure not to boil the mixture for too long, unless you want non-alcoholic mulled beer. Channel your inner Martha Stewart—pour the heated beverage into a crystal chalice, garnish with cinnamon sticks, candied orange peels, floating rose candles, etc., as desired. Post a picture of your dreamy mulled beer on social media venue of choice, labeled #foodporn and #whoneedsmulledwine.
I used a cheap Russian beer with an alcohol percentage of 13 percent (in case I accidentally over-boiled), which tasted remarkably similar to one of those 40s that you can buy at 7/11. I added lots of lemon, honey and cinnamon, then stirred. The mixture turned out to be gorgeous—the white foam from the heated-up beer was sprinkled with specks of cinnamon, resembling whipped cream, and the beer turned a slightly darker golden. Very appealing, especially when poured into a clear glass. The smell was also lovely, with the beer creating an unusually toasty, grainy undertone to the traditional holiday scents.
The beer I started out with was not wonderful, and the spices did not quite cover up its unappetizing taste. If I do this again, which I surprisingly might, I would do it with a very malty beer, like Baltika #9. I was prepared for this to be completely disgusting; however, the aftertaste was unexpectedly nice, with the lemon and beer balancing out the sweetness of honey and making it very drinkable. My biggest complaint was that the mouthfeel was very flat, with all the carbonation gone out of the beer—leaving the drink more like tepid soda. But even so, and with the less-than-stellar beer I used, I preferred this mulled beer to the mulled wines that I’ve had, which so far have been sickly, stickily sweet. I do think that every beer can’t be made into mulled beer; for example, an already distinct-tasting IPA or a light, clean-tasting lager both seem like a disastrous combo with spices and honey. But with a beer that is already not very carbonated and tastes malty, fruity or creamy—perhaps mulled beer could make a comeback in 2017 from its long hiatus since the 1800s.
So, in conclusion, I would recommend this to others. It might not be your cup of mulled beverage, but I think it’s worth a try. At any rate, it’s a good way to procrastinate on your schoolwork and acts as a nice-smelling, warm thing to clutch in your hands after a cold day (or while dealing with estranged family members). Whether accompanied by beer or not, I hope you fly through finals and have a wonderful winter break; I’ll see you on the other side, on the same continent (hopefully).
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
Tonight’s Soundtrack: “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme” by Simon & Garfunkel—not the right spices, but it doesn’t matter because their voices are so cozy.
Tonight’s Toast: A Poem on the Underground Wall of a beer bar summed it up pretty well—“In Heaven there is no beer; that’s why we drink ours here.” I’m not sure about the non-existence of heavenly beer, since I’ve never been there, but I do believe in drinking in the moment. Here is to beer in 2017.
Conclusions on mulled beer:
Appearance: 5/5
Smell: 4.5/5
Flavor: 3/5*
Mouthfeel: 1/3
Overall: 3.5/5
* To be fair, I feel that the flavor could be improved if I experimented with a
different beer and more spices.
- December 9
Talk of the Quad: The broken container
Last year, I was in Paris during the terrorist attacks, and I don’t know how to tell that story. Similarly, I don’t know how to tell the story about Trump’s recent election. But there seems to be a strange and shivering thread between the two events. Both violent, painful, chaotic. Yet Paris was somewhat contained. This election is not—the common mantra being, “We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
We tell stories to make meaning of trauma—to contain pain so we can better examine it and give it value. But sometimes we are in such distress that the container cracks. We can no longer write or speak in the same way, we can no longer contain the pain or carry it comfortably.
Paris: the cherry glow of sirens, the bitter cold, windows slamming shut, a vacant Eiffel Tower. Alternatively: my friend who calmly held my hand, the family member who made a quiche, a café filled with people drinking champagne the next day.
Either it becomes a story of horror and fear, which you’ve already heard, or a story of healing and bravery, which feels mawkish and insincere.
I think we dislike narratives which exist in gray, uncertain space. We want them to have logic, to land on one side of a binary—tragedy or comedy, conflict resolved or broken open, a character whose biggest desire is fulfilled or wrenched from them completely. Climax, falling action, resolution.
But trauma, especially when it first occurs, isn’t a neat and tidy narrative. Sometimes there is no narrative at all.
The New Yorker recently featured a piece in which 16 writers weighed in on the election. As my friend Marie Scarles observed, “There are so many different versions of why Trump won, and so many ways for us to imagine the future. Should we pay more attention to poor whites? To Muslims? To women? To LGBTQ? To racists? To immigrants? All seem urgent, but none can be held as the be-all-end-all.”
We are searching for a straightforward answer, an immediate ending so this can be over and done with.
After the election, hunched over my carrel in H-L and unable to write, I got a text message from my father: “Trauma turns us into animals, which means story-telling turns off. We revert to fight, flight or shock.” But sometimes, maybe our storytelling tendencies shutting down is a good thing. Maybe it allows us to survive. Narratives can be healing, but they can also be dangerous.
By attending to many different perspectives, perhaps a new story will eventually arise, something both nuanced and messy, something which contains many strands. Perhaps it will be a story of hope but a particular kind of hope, which Rebecca Solnit describes as “an ax you break down doors with in an emergency … [it] should shove you out the door.”
For now, we are living in uncertainty. The story is that there is no story—at least no singular one—which means there is no singular conflict, no one resolution. I wish I had a coherent story to tell about Paris, but I don’t. For me, the container is still broken open, as it is now for America post-election. This means we must listen to each other, and listen carefully.
Raisa Tolchinsky is a member of the Class of 2017.
- December 9
Talk of the Quad: My armor of tears
When my little sister Taye was two, I would try to hold her and she would respond with small teeth in my flesh. When she was five, she was ordered to the principal’s office almost every week. When she was 14, she would puff up her chest and demand, “Say that to my face.” I idolized her ability to stand up against mini white supremacists that pulled their eyes back and stuck out their teeth. But even the greatest fighters are not invincible. As I watched her mature, her skin became so thick from such micro-aggressions that she drew pictures on her arm with a knife to make sure she could still bleed. We both squeezed our eyes shut at night and prayed to wake up white.
The sky dripped rain the day my little sister died, I remember vividly. It was the end of my first year at Bowdoin. She hung herself next to a short dress from T.J.Maxx and a forgotten kimono.
Feeling endless sorrow, I now fight for Taye. So many people argue that people of color are thin-skinned, but I argue the depth of people of color’s emotions has built armor. Thick skin is not in spite of emotions, but because of emotions. I watched as peers with emotions as deep as wells courageously made themselves vulnerable by picking up microphones, speaking at Bowdoin Student Government (BSG) meetings, sitting on panels, holding up “Can we talk?” signs after the “tequila” party—making noble attempts to harmonize a microcosm of humanity.
I wrapped myself in armor out of my grief for my sister. However, I learned quickly that having thick skin means people want to see you bleed. By the end of my sophomore year I took on a public fight with the former president of BSG to instate a multicultural representative and by the end of my junior year my voice—my freedom of speech—was marked “unbecoming of a Bowdoin student” and I was abruptly silenced. At the end of that year, I told a faculty member that I felt like someone had violently cut holes through my body and I didn’t know how to stop the bleeding. I was ashamed because I thought the holes were a manifestation of thin skin.
When I saw the reactions rising on Asian Student Association’s Facebook albums: “#ThisIs2016,” I was thrilled that different micro-aggressions towards Asians were being validated. When I held up my sign, “I guess you’re pretty… for an Asian,” I looked into a dark lens that would soon be viewed by over 7 million people. Anonymous eyes scrutinized my face before typing out, “they lied”; “you’re not pretty”; “you’re lucky someone even thinks you’re attractive”; and “most Asians are pretty, just not you.” I heard Taye’s voice, “Say that to my face.”
But I surprised myself: I cried.
I’m beginning to believe that the tears on my cheeks are not a sign of weakness. My emotions give me the strength to step into situations that those who have thin skin may never dare to take on. The courage that’s necessary to take a stand and the inevitable repercussive stabs hurt like hell. And even though the greatest fighters are not invincible, they leave legacies. My sister’s legacy gifted me the emotions that have helped me construct an armor of thick skin. So make me bleed the Niagara Falls. My tears only make me stronger.
Kiyoko H. Nakamura-Koyama is a member of the Class of 2017.
- December 2
Politics, process and practice of medical leaves at Bowdoin
We talked to over 15 students and 12 administrators about health at Bowdoin. Many of our peers have found frustration in the complexity and obscurity of who has not only the power, but also the judgment to make these decisions. Moreover, how does Bowdoin support a student whose health concerns cannot necessarily be solved with a medical leave?
Austin Goldsmith ’18 was two weeks into her first year at Bowdoin when she got her first concussion during a volleyball game. Her struggle to make it to classes led to several meetings with former Dean of First Year Students Janet Lohmann, who suggested Goldsmith take a medical leave—an option in which Goldsmith was not interested.
“[Does] a strong word from Lohmann make [my leave] involuntary? Does that mean it’s not my decision? ... What power or autonomy do I have?” said Goldsmith in a phone interview with the Orient. “As much as the [Bowdoin Student] Handbook gives you information, it’s so unclear and it’s so vague.”
According to Dean of Student Affairs Tim Foster, medical leave cases are considered on a case-by-case basis. However, the deans have displayed a pattern of strongly recommending a voluntary medical leave to students.
Approximately 10 to 20 students are on voluntary medical leave each semester, according to Kim Pacelli, the senior associate dean of student affairs. However, many students feel pressured by the deans’ recommendations and question whether these leaves are elective in practice or if the College is making the decision for them.
Read stories of eight students' experiences with medical leave and mental health at Bowdoin.
The Handbook states students may “request a voluntary medical leave in the event that the student believes that physical and/or mental health concerns are significantly interfering with the ability to succeed at Bowdoin [or to recover].”
Only if a student is presenting a “significant threat” to themselves or others while on campus, the deans, in consultation with the health care provider, may force a student to go home. The Handbook classifies this as an involuntary medical leave. According to Pacelli, no students are on involuntary medical leave this semester. These leaves, Pacelli noted, are “pretty rare.”
In the case of voluntary medical leaves, occasionally a student may enter the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs knowing he or she would like to request a leave. However, some students question whether a leave will benefit their health, resist postponing their graduation date or feel hesitant to go through the process of readmission upon return. Many times, students feel the conversation with their dean is what ultimately guides their decision.
Former Dean of First Year Students Janet Lohmann claimed to be “a fan of the leave.”
“My goal is that I want students to be successful at Bowdoin,” said Lohmann. “If I feel that students are limping along and compromising their success merely for the sake of being here, then really I want [the student] to be able to perform at the level [the student is] capable of.”
The administrators who spoke with the Orient on this subject shared this sentiment.
Many students who spoke with the Orient felt this pressure from their deans as well.
“[The deans are] very pushy. They’re like ‘this is what we want—we want you to do well. Bowdoin is four years of your life and we want you to get the best time with it, not struggling to get through it, for reasons beyond your control,’” Goldsmith said. “That was the biggest message I got. We want you to have the best experience possible.”
While unsure how her concussion would progress, Goldsmith knew she would be happier to remain at school, rather than leave for the year and re-matriculate the following fall, as is asked of first years taking a medical leave their fall semester.
“[Lohmann] could have been right… She was coming from ‘oh we’ve seen this before and we’ve seen this go both ways.’ I’m sure she’s seen a lot of more people do poorly than do well,” continued Goldsmith. “[But] she didn’t know me the way that I knew me.”
Goldsmith did not take a leave that fall semester.
“CAN THEY MAKE ME LEAVE?”
A conversation between the student and his or her dean often plays the biggest role in influencing the student’s decision to take a leave.
Prior to this type of conversation, Pacelli noted that she looks at the student’s academic performance—which includes class attendance (a red flag when a student misses three weeks of classes), completion of work and any additional comments from faculty. She also looks at his or her conduct—whether the student has been in any disciplinary trouble with the College.
However, considering the case-by-case nature of each student’s mental or physical health problems, the dean’s advisal “should have the recommendation of the [medical] provider,” according to Pacelli. “They always do.”
A Bowdoin student’s medical provider includes Bowdoin Counseling, the Bowdoin Health Center or a medical professional unaffiliated with the College.
“I think sometimes our office gets a bad rap of—and an unfair one—that we’re looking to send everybody on med leave all the time. I don’t think that’s accurate,” Pacelli said.
Though the dean’s office may rely on a health care provider for this recommendation, the student’s health information is only shared with the student’s permission under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). In the case of a concussion, the Health Center informs the student’s dean of how many days of brain rest the student requires so that the deans may share that information with the student’s professors.
Counseling or the Health Center can share a student’s health information with the student’s dean or parents only in the cases deemed “a significant threat to the health or safety of a student or other individuals.” Such a threat, as outlined in the Handbook, would warrant an involuntary medical leave.
Many students under voluntary medical leaves, however, still feel confused as to whether the decision is their own.
“I really felt a lot of pressure from the administration. I remember scanning the Handbook with my dad, being like can they make me leave?” Goldsmith said.
Megan Retana ’19, who is currently on a medical leave, echoed Goldsmith.
“There was initially a lack of clarity in what they could offer me, what additional help they could give me and what the policies were,” said Retana in a phone interview with the Orient.
Following a hospitalization for mental health reasons in the spring of her first year, Retana agreed to take off the rest of the semester and this current fall semester per the evaluation of the Counseling Center and her dean. The final decision was negotiated in a phone call in June between Retana’s mother and Assistant Dean of First Year Students Khoa Khuong, according to Retana.
“My mom had been advocating for me to go back in the fall because we both thought I could do it and then they [said] no,” said Retana. “Counseling was concerned about my well-being while I had a different opinion on what that was or what would help me.”
While both Retana and her mother wanted her to return in the fall, Retana agreed to take the fall semester off because the deans told her they believed this was the only way Bowdoin’s Readmission Committee would allow her to come back to campus.
The readmission process requires a short application, in which the student must prove their readiness to re-enter life at the College. This requires documentation from the student’s health care provider. The committee—comprised of members of the dean’s office, Residential Life and Admissions and advised by the directors of Counseling and the Health Center—then determines whether the student is healthy enough to come back to campus.
According to Retana, the decision to leave felt involuntary though it is recorded as voluntary because she did, under this pressure, consent to the leave.
“[The problem] was more in terms of lack of transparency, or clarity, or organization on their part because...they didn’t [initially] tell me [in the spring] that I had to take [the fall] semester off,” Retana said. “Had they offered those things in the first place, I wouldn’t have been upset.”
She said although she ultimately appreciated her time off, she wished the process was clearer.
“I wanted to make my own decisions but at the same time I’m grateful to the school for stepping in because I’m so grateful for this semester off,” Retana said. “But I do wish there had been more consistency throughout the process.”
“EDUCATIONAL NOT THERAPEUTIC COMMUNITY”
The College views its role of “stepping in” as necessary in preventing a student’s health from impeding on the rest of his or her life at Bowdoin.
“Bowdoin is an educational community, not a therapeutic community,” said Foster. “So if somebody really needs the time to regain their health ... it’s oftentimes better to seek the care that you need in order to fully regain your health so you can be here and be successful.”
Director of Counseling Services Bernie Hershberger, whose office is independent of the dean’s, said it does not push students to leave against their will.
“If it’s better for the student to stay on campus then that’s going to be the first priority and that’s what we’re going to push for. It’s not that often that a student would want to go, and so we’re not going to push that unless it aligns with their deepest desire,” he said.
Uma Blanchard ’17, who has struggled with a concussion since the end of her sophomore year, was skeptical of Counseling’s relationship with the dean’s office because she had heard rumors that the two offices communicate with each other about students often.
“I began to see a counselor off campus—I felt safer seeing someone who wasn’t connected to the dean’s office and wasn’t feeding me the Bowdoin line, which I feel is pretty much always the same which is ‘you should go home’,” said Blanchard.
Many students said it was difficult to fight the College’s push to leave even when their own medical providers felt that going home was not the best solution.
Following a conversation with her first-year dean, Jacqueline Colao ’17 decided to take a gap year a day and half into her pre-orientation trip because of a persistent concussion she sustained in high school. Upon returning to campus and still feeling the effects of her concussion, Colao chose not to take any medical leaves. Instead, beginning her sophomore year, she decided on a reduced course load for four semesters.
“[Bowdoin is] very good about letting people take time off, but that’s the go-to solution,” said Colao.
“My neurologist [said] that it was better for me for my healing process to be at school taking two courses than it would be for me to take time off because you still need your brain to be working in a certain capacity. You can’t just sit around, that’s not good either,” Colao noted.
Getting approved to take two classes—which makes a student part-time—is not easy. However, students may petition the Recording Committee for a reduced course load. The student must submit a one-page statement—as well as supporting documentation from a medical professional, faculty member or Director of Accommodations Lisa Peterson—about why he or she requires this alteration.
The Recording Committee is made up of several professors and two students. Because there are no health professionals on it, the committee relies on a rating system from the Health Center to determine the severity of a student’s medical condition.
Professor of Government Allen Springer, who is the Chair of the Recording Committee for this academic year, explained, “The Health Center will provide a rating for people to tell us that a. There is a concern and b. How confident they are it’s a serious concern. Quite honestly we take those ratings very seriously and we’re not in a position to second-guess medical professionals about whether or not medical factors should be taken into account in making a decision.”
This rating is the only metric considered by the Recording Committee, and, in addition to reports from the Health Center, takes into account doctor’s notes from outside practitioners.
Blanchard’s petition to take two classes her junior spring—which was substantiated by letters from her counselor and her parents indicating Blanchard’s home doctors’ recommendation that she remain at school and take a reduced course load—was denied. The committee’s decisions are final and do not include any face-to-face interaction between the student and the committee.
“I was a little unclear why the Recording Committee ... was able to make what was a medical decision for me. It would not have been good for me to go home because I would not have been able to use my brain,” said Blanchard.
On the other hand, Colao’s request to take two classes—supported by letters from her neurologist, Hershberger and her dean—was accepted. However, still struggling with her concussion sophomore spring, Colao did not want to go through the process of petitioning again because her concussion made the process particularly exhausting for her.
Additionally, Colao felt the committee would not be amenable to recurring requests.
“I asked multiple times why you have to petition the Recording Committee to only take two classes,” Colao said. “I was never given a clear answer on that, I was just told that’s not a thing that Bowdoin does.”
Lohmann confirmed that Bowdoin does not allow students to continually take only two courses. While students may successfully petition to take two classes, this accommodation is restricted to temporary medical issues with a clearly defined recovery period.
“We don’t really do half-time status,” Lohmann said. “We’re a residential liberal arts college. We expect students to be fully engaged in living in the college.”
Pacelli shares this position. “This is supposed to be a full-time experience and a full course load is three or more credits,” she said. “If all you can do is two credits then maybe it’s better to think about med leave.”
Pacelli said that finances do not play a role in the Recording Committee’s decision of whether to allow a student to take two courses.
Further, taking two classes does not reduce the cost of tuition aid. However, if a student takes a medical leave in the middle of a semester, he or she is not reimbursed after the fifth week of school. The Student Aid Office only covers eight semesters of aid, though a student may appeal for a ninth semester of aid with the support of the Office of Student Affairs. Pacelli noted that “[the deans] can and do step up.”
Colao’s recovery period continued for the next three semesters; she took three classes during each one. Her sophomore spring proved to be especially demanding as she struggled to balance her academics with her recovery.
“The only way I was able to stay here [my sophomore spring] and take three classes was I was able to only do school and nothing else,” Colao said. “So I ate meals by myself because talking to people at meals would bring up my symptoms ... I would nap every day for a couple hours. I never went out. I barely talked to people. Literally all I did was schoolwork.”
“I think it would be helpful to delve into more solutions about how we can get people to stay at Bowdoin and be successful while still dealing with whatever issue that caused them to think about taking time off,” Colao said.
Blanchard echoed this sentiment.
“I felt very strongly last semester that there is this notion that if you’re not totally healthy then you shouldn’t be here,” Blanchard said. “For the first time I thought ‘wow Bowdoin doesn’t want me to be here right now, because I am not perfect.’ ... I think that’s definitely a common experience."
- December 2
Bottom of the Barrel: Everybody hurts sometimes when sipping Falkenburg Riesling 2014
Wednesday December 25, 2002: Chevy Chase, Maryland
It was a still morning, 36 degrees Fahrenheit, and the smell of my mother’s mahogany balsam 3-Wick Candle filled the air. Christmas morning, bitches. Few moments in life are filled with more excitement and anticipation than the Christmas mornings of your youth. But this year was different. This year there was a craze sweeping the nation. This year Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire hit stores. I had sent St. Nick an analytical paper detailing why exactly I deserved a spot on the nice list. It was perhaps my greatest work. In return I had asked for one of the two games. Truthfully I had a preference for Ruby but I was in no position to be picky. So that morning, filled to the brim with enthusiasm, I immediately ran towards the Christmas tree. Within moments of shredding the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer wrapping paper, I knew. Underneath that exceptionally crafted exterior laid a brand new Easy Bake Oven. Underneath that exceptionally crafted exterior laid disappointment.
Sunday, August 25, 2013: Dewey Beach, Delaware
The surf is soft as you wake Sunday morning, mouth tasting like crab cakes, heart heavy. You’re two weeks from starting your freshman year of college—you applied early to Dartmouth, but bygones...The broken air conditioner of your family’s timeshare, two blocks from the beach, clangs. Its noise is not why you slept poorly the night before. Love, or rather love lost is why you slept poorly the night before. Erica. Hell, did you ever love Erica? It sure seemed like it just two nights ago when you shared a Marlboro Gold with her under the boardwalk, enjoying the relaxed curfew earned at age 18. She was back in town from her freshman year at The New School, grown up, sophisticated, cultured. You thought this was your break. That’s when you asked the question, “So, how do you feel about long distance?” For three summers you talked with her at beachside barbeques, yearning for stolen kisses, late night confidences. There was an awkward silence in the air, each second feeling like an eternity, and then she responded “Sorry kiddo, I’ve got a man in the city.”
Monday, November 28, 2016: Brunswick, Maine
It’s past starting to get cold. It’s downright chilly. It’s dark. Our guts are heavy from a week of binge eating. However, our spirits are high. We arrived at Bootleggers, over in Topsham, with dreams of finding the perfect pre-final paper mood elevator. Copping a bottle of something toasty to cuddle up with. We were prepared to fork over more than the standard $10 for something special. We were overjoyed to find that for $12 we could get something exciting, though slightly a-seasonal: an ostentatiously packaged Falkenburg Riesling from 2014.
As wine columnists we’ve striven to toe the party line: wine is a pretty dang good thing. We’ve waxed poetic on how it can help set the atmosphere on a melancholy evening alone, how it makes you want to sit in the back of a Wraith with the starlights on the ceiling, how it is simply tasty and an object worth enjoying. We expected, when purchasing the Falkenburg ’14, to be stunned. The German wine comes in a 1.5L bottle stretched to resemble a cross between the majesty of the Saturn V rocket and the modernist je ne sais quoi of Brancusi’s Bird in Space. Loyal readers of the column will know that empirically, the cooler the bottle, the better the wine. Well, now we can say that’s not always the case. The ol’ Falkenburg is gross. A disappointment greater than that of Easy Bake Ovens or unrequited love. It is hardly worth noting flavor profiles. There isn’t much to say other than: were we you, we would not buy this wine.
Additional Notes
Tonight's Soundtrack: "Everybody Hurts"-R.E.M.
Justin: "I'd like to thank my parents for getting me all the Pokemon paraphernalia you could possibly imagine."
Will: "I feel like Yu-Gi-Oh! doesn't get as much shine as it deserves these days."
Nose: 1/5
Legs: 2/5
Mouthfeel: 1/5
Taste: 2/5
Bottle: 5/5
Overall: 1.5/5
- December 2
An Autistic's guide to autism: My limitations as an autism advocate and columnist
Many of my autistic friends have talked to me about how they feel that others think of autism as monolithic in nature: that all autistic people are the same, or that there are only two or three kinds of autistic people. Early diagnostic criteria for autism was narrowly defined, and while the criteria for diagnoses have broadened in the past twenty or so years, the general public is still taking its time to catch up. The media does little to abate this misconception, with depictions of autism that are few and far between and often couched in the language of autism as an “epidemic.” While those who live with autistic people and those who are autistic may know differently, the uninformed and uninitiated may think the adjective autistic refers to a homogenous group.
One of my responsibilities as an autism advocate, I feel, is to dispel this myth of autism as describing a narrow range of individuals. The experiences of one autistic person can be very different from the experiences of another. The range in ability and disability within the autistic community is almost as large as the number of people in the community itself. What one person may find as their strengths, another person can find as their weaknesses and vice versa.
I recall working during my summer between high school and college with a student with whom I had such a gulf in life experience. He was nonverbal, had gross motor skill difficulties and was intellectually impaired. While he and I shared certain common experiences—we both have difficulty eating certain foods, both have difficulties with crowds and loud noises and both need structure and order in our lives to be comfortable—we also had great differences in what we had experienced, what we were capable of doing and what we were unable to do.
When I write this column, I always try to write from a first-person perspective. I am the ultimate authority on my own experiences, and so I write about who I know best: myself. However, I am also an advocate for a large and diverse community. I have been given opportunities that others have not, given resources others have not had and as a result now have a platform through which to speak my mind to a wide audience. That is a privilege I do not take lightly. So while I think it is important to speak to issues that affect all autistic people, I fear speaking to experiences I have not had. For instance, I don’t know what it’s like to be nonverbal, or to have difficulties with my gross motor functions like the student I worked with during the summer. His are experiences that many autistic people have had and continue to have, and it would be wrong of me to speak for those people and their experiences I do not share.
I began this column with the hope that I could give voice to an often voiceless community. My fear has been in addressing experiences I have never had I will take away the very voice I sought to give—That I will be a part of the problem I sought to correct. However, I think that addressing all autistic experiences is important. I do very little to expel the myth of the autistic monolith when mine is the only perspective being heard. I hope to do more to speak to autistic experiences outside of my own in the coming months and years. Unfortunately, I, like many autistic people, find change difficult. So I may need some time to adjust.
- December 2
Small Feet: Logging the way to minimized waste, hour-by-hour
I’ve written a lot about the statements and choices that we as Bowdoin students make, but all of these things are visible. Parts of our lives are less obvious, but are just as much of a part of our impact. Every day, most of us throw things away, and our trash vanishes almost magically. But trash builds up, and it turns out a lot of it can be avoided. I decided to spend Monday living as I typically would but without throwing anything in a trash can and trying to put as little as possible in the recycling. I kept a journal throughout the day to see just how small my feet could be (If you really want to know, I wear a kids’ size five).
7:40 a.m.: I wake up, only pressing snooze once. I brush my teeth with a recycled plastic toothbrush, wash my hair with a shampoo bar that came wrapped in paper and put in my contacts.
8:15 a.m.: I walk to breakfast at Moulton. I forgo a muffin since its wrapping is disposable, instead eating oatmeal and grapefruit. Both of these things can be bought without packaging. I fill my stainless steel insulated Klean Kanteen with coffee and almond milk and drink a Mason jar of water as I catch up on some reading and study for a quiz.
9:29 a.m.: I go to my campus job in the music department, where I notice how much paper is recycled. We recycle paper all over campus, but recycling takes a lot of energy and isn’t always the most eco-friendly solution.
11:23 a.m.: Time for class—I take my quiz with a mechanical pencil that can be refilled. In class, I use Moleskine notebooks, which have paper covers and are sewn with thread so that they can be composted or recycled if I ever decide I want to get rid of my notes (which of course I never, ever will). Anticipating funny looks, I blow my nose into a handkerchief instead of a tissue, but no one notices.
12:57 p.m.: I go back to Moulton for lunch. Express lunch can be a huge source of waste, but this is easy to avoid. Look for foods packaged in rigid recyclable containers or paper rather than plastic wrap, keep a metal utensil in your bag instead of using disposable plastic cutlery (which breaks all the time anyway) and avoid chip bags that will go straight to the landfill by selecting a piece of fruit instead. Consider refilling your water bottle rather than grabbing a can or carton. Packing lunch in a reusable bag or refusing a (fragile) paper bag is easy to do.
2:20 p.m.: I print out some readings before class. Although paper takes a lot of water, energy and trees to produce, I struggle to understand things that I read on my laptop, and my professor doesn’t allow computers in class anyway. Deciding to prioritize my education, I print my readings and paper clip them instead of stapling. At the end of the semester, I’ll recycle the paper and reuse the paper clip.
4:03 p.m.: I head to the Union to do some work before dinner. I want a cup of tea, and although teabags without staples can be composted, Bowdoin doesn’t have compost receptacles in campus buildings and the tea in the dining hall comes wrapped in plastic. The most zero-waste option is to use loose-leaf tea, which can be bought unpackaged at many stores. I keep a container of loose green tea in my bag that I put in a tea infuser and I ask the Café to fill my insulated mug with hot water.
4:49 p.m.: After checking my mailbox (no mail), I swing by an informational table in the Union offering stickers, flyers and buttons. Although I love stickers as much as anyone, I decide that taking a sticker isn’t a good idea since the backing will have to go in the trash. I also take a picture of the flyer with my phone to keep the information, since I’ll just recycle the flyer anyway.
5:45 p.m.: I meet friends for dinner. Since I typically use about nine paper napkins at every meal (I’m sure I’m not the only one), I bring a cloth napkin to dinner. Despite my roommate laughing at me, it’s not a huge inconvenience to use my own napkin, and I feel pretty fancy not scrubbing my face with paper after a huge bite of dessert.
8:26 p.m.: I take a break from studying to order a green juice. (It’s nearing the end of the semester, and I still have Polar Points; something is wrong.) As you probably know if you’ve seen any of the multiple videos about plastic pollution, disposable straws can hurt animals and pollute the ocean as well as take up space in landfills. I love drinking out of straws, and because of my sympathy for turtles, I’ve carried a reusable stainless steel straw with me for over a year now. Put into a jar instead of a plastic cup, my juice is waste-free.
12 a.m.: It’s time for bed. I’m exhausted but ready for another day of the zero-waste lifestyle tomorrow.
Living a zero-waste lifestyle isn’t always easy; medications and other necessities often come wrapped in disposable packaging, and sometimes you just want to get a sticker from the Union. But implementing one or two of these simple ideas, or just refusing a disposable straw, does make a difference.
Arts & Entertainment
- December 9
Live from Brunswick: Bowdoin Night Live! satirizes Gladwell, ResLife
With topics ranging from Noam Chomsky to Malcolm Gladwell, Bowdoin Sketch Comedy presented a series of sketches satirizing the Bowdoin experience this week at Bowdoin Night Live! Held in Kresge Auditorium, the club’s final show of the semester provided a unique outlet for comical social commentary on the College and its institutional policies.
Tom Capone ’17, the leader of Bowdoin Sketch Comedy, described the creative process of the show as one deeply connected to Bowdoin students’ experience on campus.
“We spend the entire semester paying attention to what is going on on campus, reading the Orient, trying to be as involved in as many different parts of the community as possible and finding things that either should be made fun of or lend themselves to comedy,” said Capone.
The group is selected through a long audition process aimed at finding a diverse group of students with both comedy writing and acting talent. Only about three or four of the 40 students who auditioned last spring and this fall made the cut. Each of the ten club members wrote two or three sketches, but only the best eight were produced and performed.
The idea of writing, acting and producing sketch comedy at Bowdoin arose from the senior thesis of Simon Brooks ’14. Since then, Bowdoin Sketch Comedy has become a chartered student organization with scheduled performances each semester.
One of the highlights of this winter’s Bowdoin Night Live! was a video satirizing Malcolm Gladwell’s podcast that criticized Bowdoin Dining Services. The sketch, called “The Return of Malcolm Gladwell,” was a play on Gladwell’s generalization of Bowdoin students representing the ‘one percent.’
“I’m kind of hoping that Malcolm Gladwell actually sees it,” he said. “If he were to get angry at it or respond to it that would be the best reception that we could get.”
Callye Bolster ’19, a member of Bowdoin Sketch Comedy, wrote a sketch based on her own frustrations with the interplay between the Office of Residential Life and College Houses regarding parties and alcohol. Bolster, a member of Reed House, said she wanted to address the stress involved in hosting campus-wide parties.
“There are just all of these mixed messages about what we’re supposed to be doing,” she said. “Having the police come to nearly all of our parties that we’re supposed to throw but then constantly getting in trouble … I thought I’d write a skit just making fun of how confusing the process is.”
Capone and the rest of the club believe that while Bowdoin’s improv groups—Office Hours and Improvabilities—provide a great source of light humor on campus, sketch comedy is riskier in its content, which can edge on making students feel uncomfortable.
“It’s more difficult to digest something that cuts close to the truth, but that’s the form that I’m the most interested in and the group has worked the most to produce,” Capone said. “[We] touch very briefly on subjects that are not explicitly stated within the skits but implied and hopefully point out the absurdities of things that happen on campus.”
- December 9
Arctic Museum sled takes center stage in Fickera's '18 dance installation
Gina Fickera ’18 was surprised that, as a junior, she had never been to the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum. Though historic, the museum is often under-utilized by students, so Fickera took it upon herself to showcase its treasures in a site-specific dance piece she choreographed as part of her independent study.
Using the Inuit sled that Peary and MacMillan used in their expedition to the Arctic as the centerpiece of her independent study, Fickera aimed to encourage a more diverse audience to frequent the space.
Fickera decided to focus on the sled because of the ability to translate the language people use to describe the sled’s movement into dance. In the video of her performance, the dancers are seen sliding across the floor and falling to mimic the sliding and curved nature of the sled.
Advised by Professor and Chair of the Department of Theater and Dance Sarah Bay-Cheng, Fickera explored how site-specific dances can reject the confines of the traditional concert stage.
“The location itself becomes an integral part of the experience of artistically telling a story,” said Fickera.
After narrowing down from a list of 10 spaces by recording herself at each spot, Fickera decided to stage her dance in Hubbard Hall.
“[I did] whatever the space told me to do and [noted] how my body naturally responded to that space.”
Hubbard was ultimately the most appealing to Fickera because of its aesthetic, Inuit artifacts and history and culture in relation to Bowdoin.
“Working in a site-specific setting allowed for a deeper exploration of new choreographic possibilities and takes into consideration all interdisciplinary actions of a location that make it uniquely itself,” said Fickera.
The goal of her study was to explore postmodern movement artists through improvisation and the choreography was mainly improvisation-based. Dancers Melissa Miura ’19 and Joy Huang ’19 accompanied Fickera.
According to Fickera, museums have collaborated with performers since the 1960s.
“These performances blurred the line between theater, dance and art gallery installations,” she said.
The main difference between traditional and contemporary stages is the use of space. Because the traditional stage contains a fourth wall and a concealed audience, Fickera said that working in the Arctic Museum was a disorienting but exciting experience.
“I knew I was growing as a dancer,” she said.
“We generated some movement on our own and from there we strung the pieces together,” said Fickera.
Early one Sunday morning, two hours before the museum opened, they teamed up with Andres Aguaiza ’17 to film the sequence.
The video will be featured on the museum’s website and may be submitted into several film festivals. It will also be performed with the sled on stage in the Dance Department’s Concert next spring. According to Fickera, her independent study was an opportunity to give back to Bowdoin and to the museum.
“Now that I’ve had this experience, I believe that museums and dancers mutually benefit from each other,” said Fickera.
- December 9
New dance group offers inclusive space, bridges various styles
Noticing the need for a more community-oriented and diverse dance group on campus, Arah Kang ’19 and Joy Huang ’19 decided to create ReFRESH, a group dedicated to exploring movement through various styles of dance. Kang and Huang came up with the idea over the summer and ReFRESH began offering classes at the beginning of the semester.
“We wanted [it] to be a very inclusive dance community,” said Kang.
Last year, both Huang and Kang were part of dance groups on campus. Huang continues to perform with Vague, a jazz dance performance group. Kang was a member of Intersection, an Afro-Latin dance group. ReFRESH joins eight other dance groups on campus. They noted that the other dance groups on campus are audition and performance-based and wanted to create a group where anyone could come, regardless of experience.
“There is a lot of talent from students on campus who aren’t necessarily in the dance groups and we reach out to them,” said Huang.
ReFRESH offers dance classes once a week for an hour. At the beginning of the lesson, the instructor—a Bowdoin student—creates a 30-second combination. The rest of the class is spent working on the combination and free-styling. So far, they have offered classes in contemporary, hip-hop and bachata dance, all taught by different students at Bowdoin.
“We thought it would be cool for us to start something where you could have peers teaching peers and different styles,” said Huang.
Huang and Kang have used this semester to gauge interest in the group and develop their method. The turnout of the classes has been steady so far although they are hoping for more participants next semester.
“The biggest challenge is just getting enough people to come to make it a good community,” said Huang.
Sarena Sabine ’19 has been attending ReFRESH classes since they started. Part of her high school dance team, Sabine ultimately decided not to pursue dance at Bowdoin during her first year. She found that she missed the community aspect of dance and the range of genres, so she began to look into new dance groups on campus. ReFRESH provided just what she was looking for.
“Every week, there’s a new piece, a new song and a new style of dance,” said Sabine. “Different people bring in their talents, and collectively we have been able to try out a bunch of things.”
Huang and Kang have also created multimedia concept videos with the group. In one video, they projected various colorful images onto themselves and danced to “Breezeblocks” by alt-J. In the future, they are hoping to explore the intersection between various types of artistic mediums by creating more videos.
Huang and Kang ultimately want to create a safe space where people feel comfortable to go, learn a new dance style and hang out with other people who are passionate about dance.
“Dance is such a great source of joy and a stress reliever, especially in an environment like this class,” said Sabine. “It’s been a great addition to the Bowdoin dance community.”
- December 2
Curtain Callers bring music to the morbid in 'Heathers the Musical'
Exploring suicide, sexual assault and gun violence in a suburban high school setting, Bowdoin’s student-run musical theater group Curtain Callers will perform the satirical, dark comedy “Heathers the Musical” this coming weekend.
The musical is based on the 1988 film “Heathers,” a cult classic set in a fictional Ohio high school. Unlike the movie, the show is focused primarily on the relationship between Veronica and J.D., two nerdy outcasts.
“It’s a high school comedy-drama gone so wrong,” said director Holly Hornbeck ’18.
The play centers around Veronica, who is invited to become friends with a group of popular girls at school, all named Heather. As the “Heathers” start to compromise Veronica’s image as the friendly girl, she devises a plan with the rebellious J.D. to kill the cool kids.
“Veronica is super satirical, ironic and ‘girl power all the way,’ so I have some rock-out, strong numbers. I love playing this character who’s just a really strong woman,” said Phoebe Smukler ‘17, who plays Veronica.
This year, “Heathers” will be performed in Kresge Auditorium, a location that allows the show to use more advanced audiovisual equipment. In the past, the Curtain Callers have put on performances such as “Sweeney Todd” in Chase Barn, which is not ideal due to its small size and lack of equipment. Hornbeck hopes that performing in Kresge will revamp the Curtain Callers’ image.
“It’s going to be a way bigger production than Curtain Callers has put on,” said Hornbeck.
Hornbeck decided she wanted to perform “Heathers” because of its popularity and cult following, and received enthusiastic responses when she told people she was considering directing it.
“I wanted an edgy show, I wanted a funny show, but I didn’t want to put on a show like ‘Rent’ because that was too much to live up to,” said Hornbeck.
The show also presents sensitive subject matter such as sexual assault and homophobia in a comical way and discusses the daily, relatable struggles of suburban high schoolers.
“The show does say a lot about, no matter who a person is and how they portray themselves, everyone does have inner insecurities and deeper issues,” said Hornbeck. “I think that the show itself takes these characters that seem so one dimensional, but then you are able to see their deeper struggles within their relationships and friendships.”
The show’s intense, violent topics are presented in such a nonchalant way that Hornbeck and Smukler hope that it will bring about discussion and draw awareness to the fact that these subjects are difficult to discuss.
“It’s satire and it’s dark … It’s definitely an imperfect show, but I do still think it has value as a satirical, dark comedy,” said Hornbeck. “You’ll be able to see the characters go on a journey and mature. It’s a coming-of-age story. I think it’s going to strike exactly the right tone.”
The musical will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium. Tickets are free and not required in advance.
- December 2
Visiting artist Lily Bo Shapiro '12 joins student dancers in annual winter dance concert
Both experienced and novice dancers will debut their semester’s work this weekend at the annual December Dance Concert. Featuring a wide variety of repertory styles, the concert will also showcase the abstract work of visiting artist Lily Bo Shapiro ’12.
Senior Lecturer in Dance Performance Gwyneth Jones hopes that students will come to see their peers perform and recognize that the dance department includes dancers of all levels.
“I think that’s a pretty terrific thing to realize,” she said.
According to Nick Walker ’16, a dancer in the Modern II: Repertory and Performance class, energy between movements can differ, even within a single piece. He is dancing in a four-movement piece with five other dancers.
“The first and the third [movements] are just slower, more thoughtful, and then the second and fourth are a little more energetic,” he said.
Walker has taken three dance classes at Bowdoin and noted that his performance this year features the individual dancers’ creations more prominently than in the past. He and his peers were able to choreograph much of the routine.
Lucia Gagliardone ’20, also a dancer in Modern II, will make her dance debut this weekend. She said she thinks the dance, which involves partner and group work, offers the audience a different perspective of dance and interaction.
“Movement in an ensemble is really about trusting each other and working together,” she said, “There’s not a hierarchy. It’s all about the ensemble.”
“I do think that it’s an art form that is often taken for granted. I hope more people will start to love it too by seeing it,” Gagliardone said.
Students will share the stage with Shapiro, whose visit comes as part of an ongoing effort by the dance department to bring alumni to campus to perform for and connect with the students.
“[It’s a nice way] for students to see that alums are dancing outside of Bowdoin,” said Jones, who also produced this year’s concert. “And I think when you have exposure that’s also more personal—like they’re going to get to work with her—I think it’s … something you’ll remember for much longer.”
“It feels really good to come back to Bowdoin with a purpose or with a job: to be teaching, to be performing, to come back and have a really specific engagement with students and faculty and community,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro said that alumni and other guest artists can demonstrate the opportunities and possibilities that dance can open up to students.
“There are ways that dance or performance or art making can continue in one’s life or as a career, as a life practice,” she said.
The other three pieces in the concert come from the Making Dances class and the Modern I and Modern II: Repertory and Performance classes. Two of these classes, Making Dances and Modern I, are introductory-level, and their performances feature students who may have never danced before an audience.
Shapiro also encouraged students to participate in and attend live performances on campus.
“It’s important for the students to have opportunities to perform,” she said. “It’s also important for folks to go see live performance … It’s ritualistic, it’s religious, it’s spiritual, it’s community oriented, and I really do think that live performance can change lives.
- December 2
Large-format bird illustrations take flight in Hawthorne-Longfellow
For the past year, a nearly 200-year-old, hand-colored edition of John James Audubon’s “The Birds of America” has been on display in Special Collections. A small crowd gathers on the first Friday of every month for a ceremonial page turning. Should the page-turning continue each month, it won’t be until the year 2052 that every page will have been displayed.
The book, which depicts one species on each page, is so large that it requires two librarians to turn the pages. Once a month, Special Collections holds this ceremonial page-turning in the Reading Room. The 12th page-turning event will take place on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and will feature a short presentation by biologist Justin Schuetz ’94.
Schuetz believes that the fusion of artistic and scientific talent represented in this rare edition of “The Birds of America” will draw a wide range of Bowdoin faculty, staff, students and community members to the page-turning.
“Some people will come because of an interest in art and art history. Others will come because of an interest in book making, and I suspect there will be some bird watchers there,” he said. “What Audubon does uniquely well is put all those people together in one room and have them see something that is interesting to all of them.”
Much like “The Birds of America,” Schuetz’s career and passions straddle the worlds of art and science. After graduating from Bowdoin, he earned a Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Cornell University as well as a Masters of Fine Arts from the San Francisco Art Institute. A selection of his photographic work was displayed at Bowdoin during the 2015-2016 academic year.
According to Special Collections Education and Outreach Librarian Marieke Van Der Steenhoven, a group of bird enthusiasts from the surrounding communities has consistently attended the page-turnings since the event debuted in January of this year.
“There is starting to be a community around the page turning. I think it’s a fun way to come in and see something totally different and have an excuse to stop studying for a minute,” Van Der Steenhoven said.
The event on Friday will reveal the bird to be on display for the month of December. Schuetz plans on discussing the biology of the species and the way in which that biology is depicted in Audubon’s art. Attendees of the event will receive a complimentary pin featuring the species of the month and will have the opportunity to explore a selection of books about birds that will be on display in the reading room.
Van Der Steenhoven hopes that the page-turning will help expose members of the Bowdoin community to Special Collections.
“I think that this department is a hidden treasure of the College,” she said.
- November 18
Guerrilla Girls visit builds on campus' social justice conversations
An anonymous woman in a gorilla mask visited campus last night to speak to students about the discrimination found in the art world and beyond. The speaker, a founding member of the Guerrilla Girls—an New York City-based collective of anonymous female artists devoted to combating sexism and racism in the art world—goes by the pseudonym “Frida Kahlo” in order to preserve her anonymity.
Formed in 1985, the Guerrilla Girls are known for their protests of social inequality through humorous multimedia and speaking engagements. Primarily in the form of witty, provocative posters using dry humor and statistics, the Guerrilla Girls generate discussion about the lack of diversity found in major institutions in the United States, such as household name museums and Hollywood.
In her talk, “Kahlo” discussed her experience working as a part of the Guerrilla Girls—what she called the “conscience of the art world”—and described their various projects, including a projection on the Whitney criticizing wealth in the art world that proclaimed: “Art is sooo expensive.”
“We didn’t do it at the Whitney. We did it on the Whitney,” said Kahlo of the projection.
Much of what the Guerrilla Girls aim to do is bring awareness to the gender inequality of art in museums and galleries; one poster they made in 2011 states that less than 4 percent of the artists in the modern art section at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are women, although 76 percent of the nude images in the museum are of women.
“In general, it’s a lot easier to be a male artist than a female artist in terms of being respected and being critiqued,” said June Lei ’18, head of Bowdoin Art Society (BAS). “If the Guerrilla Girls did not do what they did, like in the ’80s, I think we would live in a very different world today in terms of the arts and the way our culture is represented. They’ve done some really important things.”
Through their striking imagery and biting social commentary, the Guerrilla Girls have created major change in the global art society and sparked a new wave of activism.
“I think there’s a whole generation of artists now who are training to be artists and are rejecting the conventional idea of an artist as someone who produces expensive works of art for rich people,” said “Kahlo.” “Now, art students are rejecting that. And they want to use their skills to improve circumstances in the art.”
Lei came into contact with “Kahlo” during the summer of 2015 while interning at the Brooklyn Museum. She said that the issues the Guerrilla Girls address are beneficial for all Bowdoin students and emphasized the importance of engaging arts, not only as a solution, but as an avenue to a more equal society.
Following the For Freedoms initiative—a project that brought the works of the only artist-based super political action committee (PAC) to Bowdoin earlier this year—Lei hopes that the Guerilla Girls’ visit will serve to further bridge the gap between art and social activism on campus.
“I think the arts at Bowdoin can often times feel very removed. My hope is that people see the work of the Guerrilla Girls in the public sphere and they see that it’s a socially relevant thing as a way to get engaged and channel what they are feeling in their experiences of politics and social injustice,” said Lei. “And that they can then use those experiences and create something that speaks to other people.”
Beyond pushing for social change within museums, the Guerrilla Girls also use their hard-edge humor to spark discourse on civil commitment and social change at universities and colleges across the country.
“Last year, there was this whole conversation surrounding race on campus and so that’s really a nationwide student movement that’s happening,” said Lei. “I think that there’s a certain value to bringing in the big leagues and someone who knows what they are talking about and has a lot of experience with this.”
Kinaya Hassane ’19, who organized the program with Lei, thinks that bringing “Kahlo” to speak on campus can also help address issues that are especially salient given the presidential election.
“[The Guerrilla Girls discuss] broader politics and broader issues of gender and race, and I think now that’s especially relevant, given the fact that we have elected Donald Trump as our president,” said Hassane.
“I’m an art history major, so the issue of representation in art has always been important to me,” said Hailey Beaman ’18, creative director of the BAS. “Hearing that there are people who are so impassioned about that issue and have been for so long is really inspiring as a young person hoping to go into the art world in some capacity.”
For Kahlo, the work she’s done over the past 30 years can be summed up in one phrase: “It’s righteous fun.
- November 18
Meta-theater: 'Circle Mirror Transformation' puts acting class on stage
In a dance studio on the sixth floor of Memorial Hall, five strangers play theater games and make strange noises in a circle. It is here, in student-led theater troupe Beyond the Proscenium’s (BTP) fall show, “Circle Mirror Transformation,” that the audience is required to take off their shoes and suspend their belief as they are immersed in the lives of its minimal cast: a drama teacher, her husband, a divorced carpenter, a former actress and a high school junior.
Directed by Cordelia Orbach ’17, the show follows a theater class at a local community center in rural Vermont. Although the characters lead drastically different lives, their interactions with one another provide relatable snapshots of everyday life.
“Acting is an exercise in empathy. It’s about learning about other people and trying to know them and figure out what makes them tick,” Orbach said. “The world is big and we are just college students. But our lives are real and our struggles are felt, and that’s an important part of this show.”
According to Orbach, the range of character experiences in the show produces an appreciation of the seemingly insignificant: the 16-year-old’s all-consuming desire to be the lead in the school play is felt as deeply as the loneliness of the divorced carpenter.
BTP was founded by Orbach and Sarah Guilbault ’18 in 2014 in an effort to bring student theater to non-traditional spaces on campus. The organization produces most shows in a three-week period, which Orbach said appeals to busy Bowdoin students who want to engage in on-campus theater but might not have time for a seven-week production.
With small cast sizes and intimate venues, BTP also prides itself in its ability to create unity among the cast as well as to break down the barrier between the audience and the actors. With just a yoga ball and a hula hoop for props, “Circle Mirror Transformation” is one of the group’s most personal shows yet.
“Part of the mission of BTP is bringing the audience into the play instead of asking them to opt in,” Orbach said.
According to Jamie Boucher ’19, who plays divorced carpenter Schultz in the show, the cast was able to tap into the messages of the play in order to overcome their greatest obstacle: finding the motivation to rehearse after an intense election week.
Boucher noted that the universal themes of the show—loss and love, fear of death, importance of the individual, among others—were ultimately a comfort for the group.
“It’s a valuable lesson that one can apply to rest of one’s life: everybody’s just human, just futsin’ around, trying really hard all the time,” Boucher said. “No one really knows what they’re doing, and so it’s a lesson to remind people that when it feels like the sky is falling down because Donald Trump has been elected—or even if it doesn’t, even if you’re celebrating—everyone only has two sets of eyeballs out of which they look at the world.”
“So much of theater is learning to be vulnerable and exploring parts of yourself that may really not be you, or parts that are more you than you realize,” added Rowan Staley ’18, who plays the drama teacher in the show. “It’s interesting to both be that person who’s acting and being vulnerable but then also playing someone who is being vulnerable and acting.”
- November 18
Provocative student art brings menstrual blood, Trump's face in view
Controversial art exhibits have been installed around campus as part of Professor of Art Michael Kolster’s Large Format Photography class. One of these installations—which prompted a response from the administration—involved photos of Donald Trump taped over photos of students in David Saul Smith Union.
In order for students to explore the concept of installation, Professor Kolster asked students to curate an installation anywhere on Bowdoin’s campus. Throughout the assignment, Kolster emphasized nontraditional space, encouraging his students to place photographs in areas where members of the community don’t normally encounter artwork.
Large Format Photography is a 2000-level class in which students harness the large format camera to continue developing skills and themes explored in Photo 1. The camera’s bulk, heft and myriad adjustments result in a totally different photographic experience than that of smaller cameras. Students shoot one negative at a time, slowing down the photographic process.
Students could choose to use their own photographs or the photographs of others for their installations. According to Professor Koster, the goal of the project was for the message and themes of the photographs to take precedence over authorship. He encouraged students to think about the interaction between the space, the audience and the installation.
This assignment resulted in nine different installments around campus. Victoria Pitaktong ’17 attempted to reduce the stigma around women’s periods by hanging images of her friends’ bloody pads in the stalls of the men’s bathroom in David Saul Smith Union.
“I think there’s a lot of taboo around the period—that it’s nasty, people just don’t want to talk about it,” she said. “I find it difficult to hear when men say that women are just whining about their periods when they’re going through pain. You can’t even look at these things directly, how can you say women are weak?”
Nick Benson ’17 produced an equally provocative installment, in which he covered the pictures of students in the hallway of Smith Union with large pictures of Donald Trump’s face.
“I hate looking at his face; it really grosses me out. I think I dislike looking at his face so much because I associate it with his voice and I associate his voice with idiocy,” said Benson. “I was trying to set up an installation for people like me who hate looking at his face but woke up on Wednesday morning knowing that we have to get used to the realization of seeing it.”
According to Benson, the installment was met with mixed reviews: only twenty minutes after he installed it, college administrators moved the pictures to the other side of the hallway. After Benson repositioned them in their original spot, a student ripped up the pictures and threw them in the recycling bin in a matter of minutes. However, this strong reaction didn’t discourage Benson.
“I think the visceral reaction of the viewer is something I was really going for, because we’re going to have to get used to it,” said Benson, “I mean, seeing his pictures in the Union for five minutes is way less painful than having him as our president for four years.”
Despite the varied reactions to the installments across campus, Kolster said he was proud of how the projects turned out.
“There were varying degrees of provocation and varying degrees of things that they were trying to say, varying degrees of social or aesthetic engagement that the installations worked with,” he added. “All of us as image makers seek on some level to have them be seen, to make a contribution to the larger conversation.”
- November 18
Visiting performance artist showcases female determination
Performance and sculpture artist Kate Gilmore introduced herself to a crowded Kresge auditorium on Monday evening with a series of videos of herself covered in dust. Hammering away at a hardened bucket of plaster stuck on her foot, the Halley K. Harrisburg ’90 and Michael Rosenfeld Artist-In-Residence kicked off her week-long visit with a presentation of her work. One such presentation depicted her with an axe, chopping down a giant, fake-blood-oozing wooden heart.
Gilmore’s video presentations primarily showcased females working through obstacles with relentless determination. In some of her graduate school productions, Gilmore even dressed up as Hillary Clinton as a symbol of female perseverance.
“I’m interested in looking at power structures in society, I’m interested in using art as a means of communication to talk about things that should change and I’m interested in the conversation between art and power,” said Gilmore.
Gilmore, who will spend the rest of her visit with students in the classroom discussing their work one-on-one, emphasized the importance of unity for both aspiring artists and accomplished artists within the art community, specifically in the aftermath of the recent election.
Gilmore said that a majority of the art community is shaken up by the election, although she maintains a hopeful outlook.
“We need to not be isolated anymore, [we need to be] like a community. We should do something better for the world in general … while doing things together and creating personal, lasting relationships,” she said.
According to Anne Curtis ’20, a student who attended the event, Gilmore’s work, particularly her Clinton piece, spoke to the empowerment often found in feminist art.
“Ms. Gilmore was a very engaging speaker who was very passionate about her work and was excited to share that passion with us,” she said. “Her approach to art was very interesting, and she has a very unique method to convey her messages.”
Emily Olick-Llano ’20 was particularly interested in Gilmore’s video of women stomping on ceramic vases full of paint.
“I really enjoyed Kate Gilmore’s video of women stomping on ceramic vases full of paint,” Emily Olick-Llano ’20 added. “It was a scene that [I’d never pictured] when thinking about art, but I loved the uniformity of the color and arrangement before and after the vases were destroyed. It was both unsettling and empowering.”
Sports
- December 9
Women's basketball extends win streak to seven
Women’s basketball is still undefeated after a decisive 68-41 victory over Endicott last night. With a 7-0 record, the team is currently ranked No. 14 by D3hoops.com, No. 11 by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) poll and No. 4 in the NCAA Northeast regional ranking.
The team continued its dominance last week with a 60-38 win over Colby (4-3) last Saturday and a 103-33 annihilation of the University of Maine-Farmington (UMF) (1-6) on Tuesday.
“Colby always gives us a tough game, so Saturday was great in that we got the win,” said captain Rachel Norton ’17. “But we also saw areas we need to focus in on. We had a nice start, but ultimately we’re trying to build on it every day. We can be more consistent and tougher in our rebounding game, and every day we are trying to improve our defensive rotations and pressures.”
The team’s dominating performance over UMF was also a record-breaking one—the Polar Bears’ 58 points in the first half is a Bowdoin record for points in a half and the team’s total of 103 now ranks second in points for in a single game.
Last year’s offense largely focused on Shannon Brady ’16, who led the team with 16.8 points per game—which was 7.8 points ahead of the next highest scorer—but this season has featured much more parity. Kate Kerrigan ’18 leads the team with 10.6 points per game, followed closely by Lauren Petit ’18 with 8.0 points per game and captain Marle Curle ’17 with 7.0 points per game.
“Team chemistry is a huge factor in the success we have had,” Head Coach Adrienne Shibles said. “The team is a close-knit group—very selfless and we are all on the same page with regard to values and what we feel like is important.”
Norton said that the Polar Bears have great team chemistry on and off the court and have fun playing with one another. In addition, the team’s depth has been a key factor in its early success.
“We have a very deep bench which allows fresh legs to get in often without seeing any drop in our play,” she said.
Despite losing the program’s leading rebounder in Brady, this year’s team has dominated the glass on both sides of the ball, grabbing 41 offensive rebounds over its last two games. Still, Shibles sees room for improvement.
“[Rebounding] is something we have to improve on to achieve our potential as a team,” she said.
After their victory over Endicott, the Polar Bears now face one of their toughest opponents with a home game against Bates. Despite its lack of experience, the team is confident that if it sticks to its game plan it will not be phased.
“They have all the pieces but they lack the depth that we have,” said Shibles. “We’re two very different teams. I think it will be whoever plays to the strengths more will end up victorious in the game.”
After the Bates game, the team’s next competition will be in California over winter break where it will play against Claremont McKenna and Pomona-Pitzer.
“We’re playing two strong teams out there, which will only help us going forward. We’re an incredibly close team, so we can’t wait to make the trip together,” Norton said.
Bowdoin hopes to continue its win-streak and improve its performance, and Norton said that there are obvious end goals, like a NESCAC Championship. The team has no doubt it can reach these goals. Still, complacency remains a worry, and the team will continue to make a deliberate push to stay focused on the present and on what it can control.
“We have gotten into a mode where we don’t like opposition. Our biggest opposition is ourselves. We go into every game focusing on how can we get better,” Shibles said.
The Polar Bears look to continue their dominant performance at Morrell Gymnasium on Saturday at 3 p.m.
- December 9
Women's ice hockey works to preserve unbeaten record
After tying with Saint Anselm (8-1-2) on Saturday and defeating University of Southern Maine (3-6) on Tuesday to stay unbeaten with a record of 3-0-2, the women’s ice hockey team is preparing to play the University of New England and Norwich—which is ranked 6th by the D3hockey.com poll—this weekend.
Head Coach Marissa O’Neil believes the challenge Norwich presents will push the team to come out and play well despite pressure from upcoming final exams.
“I think Norwich is a team that brings out your best hockey,” O’Neil said. “Since the start of their program, they’ve been a top team in the country and so I think that sort of trumps everything else. I think our kids will get up to play them.”
Captain Kimmy Ganong ’17 believes that the team’s previous performances are evidence that Bowdoin has a chance of doing well against Norwich.
“I think [that] our past few games this year, like beating Holy Cross and tying with Saint A’s, [have shown that] we’re a good team and we know we can hold our own against these really good out of conference teams,” Ganong said. “So I think just we need to keep that in mind and go into the game knowing that it’s going to be a battle and it’s going to be hard.”
Captain Madeline Hall ’17 agreed with Ganong that the team does have the potential to do well in Saturday’s game if the team focuses on playing its own game.
“I think that if we just focus on not focusing on who we’re playing, but rather focus on us as a team, I think we’ll definitely give them a run for their money,” Hall said. “We definitely can win. I don’t think it’s necessarily a matter of whether we can win or not, but whether or not we can kind of put the pieces together and show up and actually play the game we know we can play.”
In order to win, Hall believes that the team needs to play a full game and keep up its intensity, no matter the score. In both of its ties, the team was up 2-0 before losing its lead.
“That’s definitely an important piece—not changing our mentality or how we’re playing at all based on the score,” she said. “Always play like it’s 0-0 and definitely playing the whole 60 minutes. [We have to be] focusing on each period at a time, but not wasting the first 20 minutes to get our legs going. Making sure that when minute one starts in the first period, we’re actually going all out right there.”
Though O’Neil is not disappointed by the team’s performance thus far, she said it will continue to work on playing in different situations throughout the season.
“We’re not looking to peak in the early season so we’re building our story right now and it’s good to learn this lesson early,” O’Neil said. “If we can learn it when we’re tying, we’re happy with that. We learn from your losses and you want to learn from your losses, but we’re okay with not having any right now.”
Looking forward, the team will play at Fenway Park on January 12 against Connecticut College as a part of Frozen Fenway, a series of outdoor hockey games and skating events at the park.
“The spectacle of it people have thought about—it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” O’Neil said. “I know a lot of people at school are excited about it and I think it’s a really cool event that I hope will bring out a lot of Bowdoin alums and a lot of family and friends in the New England area. It’s pretty special.”
With the amazing opportunity comes added pressure, and Hall believes the team needs to stay focused on the fact that it is a NESCAC game and not get too carried away by the experience.
“Given that it is a conference game against Conn, that definitely has an impact on our seating and standing within the NESCAC, it’s an important game” she said. “It’s going to be really important to focus ourselves and not get too hyped so that it distracts us from actually playing well.”
- December 9
Swimming and diving performs well going into winter break training
Having competed in two meets so far, the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams have gotten off to solid starts this season. In addition to performing well as a group, Bowdoin has had a number of notable accomplishments on an individual level.
This weekend, Gabriel Siwady ’19 will be representing Honduras at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Swimming Championships in Windsor, Canada. The Polar Bears also swept NESCAC Performers of the Week last week as Sterling Dixon ’19 and Karl Sarier ’19 earned honors for their strong performances in the teams’ season opener against MIT and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Siwady made the Honduras National Team after placing first in events at a national level. Although he has competed for Honduras multiple times before—including at the Junior World Championships in 2013—this will be the first meet where he will represent his country at a senior level.
The World Swimming Championships draw the top talent from more than 172 countries around the world, which is the most exciting aspect of the meet for Siwady.
“Just the experience of getting to swim with the best in the world and being there and having a good race—I know that whatever happens, it’s something that I won’t forget,” said Siwady.
Last weekend, the Polar Bears competed against Colby, Bates and the University of Maine-Orono (UMO) at the two-day Maine State Meet, hosted by Bowdoin. At the men’s meet, Bowdoin finished second overall with 814 points, behind Bates’ winning total of 1030 points. In a close race on the women’s side, Bowdoin took third place overall with 792.5 points, where Bates once again clinched first place with 976.5 points, followed by UMO followed with 873 points.
Men’s captains Tim Long ’17 and Michael Given ’17 were very impressed with the team’s performance at the Maine State Meet.
“It was really cool to see that our teammates were setting meet records, especially this early in the season,” said Given. “In regards to [Sarier’s] races, it’s a little scary to know that he’s only getting better.”
In addition to echoing Given’s praise of the athletic performances, Long spoke highly of the team’s camaraderie.
“We did an especially good job off the water cheering for each other,” he said. “There were always people behind the lanes, motivating each other, pushing each other on.”
Women’s captains Erin Houlihan ’17 and Isabel Schwartz ’17 were enthused with the results of the meet but are more excited about the team’s prospects after winter break. Since the team has only been in season since November 1, they have had little time to make significant progress, especially with increased academic pressure at the end of the semester. Over winter break, however, swimmers and divers use the hiatus from classes to practice, usually completing two pool sessions each day for over three weeks.
“We definitely have a more flexible schedule approaching finals because most of our training happens over winter break,” said Houlihan. “Over break, our coach expects us to be focused 100 percent on swimming.”
Head Coach Brad Burnham agreed with Houlihan, saying the teams’ current goal is maintaining fitness levels until they are able to focus on training over break.
“These are the most intense academic weeks of the year, so we just try to keep them moving,” he said. “Winter break for us is a chance to eat and sleep and get in really good shape, but also to learn how to swim fast, make the right choices and prepare for competition.”
The teams’ winter break schedule consists of roughly two weeks of training on the Bowdoin campus and one week of training in Coral Springs, Florida. In Florida, the team will also compete in the Coral Springs Invitational—a small meet against three other schools—to get swimmers ready for competition in the spring. Swimmers and divers face some of the toughest training on the Florida trip, but it also serves as a great opportunity for them to unwind and bond during downtime.
“That week that we’re in Florida the practices are really intense, and it’s not uncommon to fail a set,” said Schwartz. “But you get to go outside in the sun, and you’re able to bond with your team by playing football on the beach and staying in a hotel room instead of just grabbing a meal and swimming in the pool.”
After Florida, the team aims to beat Bates at the January 13 meet in Lewiston.
“Bates is always the team we compare ourselves to because they train very similarly to us and have some of the same philosophies,” said Long. “Meets against them are always intense, close, and emotional, and we plan to come out on top.”
- December 9
Curling keeps eyes on Nationals qualification as season progresses
Bowdoin’s curling team is enjoying a strong season, with a mix of veteran leaders and first years. The team attended a tournament, or “bonspiel,” at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY this past weekend.
In a round-robin style tournament, the Polar Bears won the first three rounds, setting a new best record in club history and advancing them to the semi-finals of the championship bracket.
The curling team has found success despite the graduation of two skilled senior members last year, due to a high level of interest from the first-year class. The first years’ energy and dedication to the game has impressed the older members.
“With the compensation that we’ve gotten from the freshman class and the energy we’ve gotten from just everyone in general … we’ve been able to make up for [the loss of the former seniors],” said Max Sterman ’17, who has been playing for the curling team throughout his time at the College.
For the most part, the curling team is self-guided, with organization provided by the upperclassmen. Its official coach, Douglas Coffin, helps run the Belfast Curling Club in Belfast, Maine. He provides the team with advice on both on-ice strategy and organizational set up. However, the team attends tournaments without Coffin. Despite this challenge, the players uphold their rank as second in the region.
“Everyone is very excited to play … in some ways we get in the minds of other teams because we’re so excited to play and we’re very happy on the ice that they sometimes wonder why they’re not as happy,” Sterman said.
Bowdoin’s curling team has been around for seven years. Curling is an emerging sport at the collegiate level, and with the high interest from the first year class, the Bowdoin curling team hopes to have skillful members who can potentially move up through the ranks and lead the team in the future.
“Our team is pretty young, which is nice because then we can build on that and really become really a top tier competitive team,” said Kylie Best ’19, the only team member who had previous curling experience before coming to Bowdoin.
Current members expressed that last year’s seniors not only helped the team on the ice, but also provided an understanding of how to better manage the team.
With the influx of new first years who needed training, the upperclassmen felt challenged when it came to arranging positions in the team and accommodating the first year members.
“There’s a little bit of pressure of who’s going to be in charge just because we have so many valued and experienced curlers and only so many spots,” said captain Cole Hamel ’18.
As of now, the team’s ultimate goal is to play hard through the remaining three tournaments in order to qualify for the National bonspiel.
Teams ranked in the top 16 nationally get to attend the tournament, which will be held in Utica, New York this spring. Bowdoin’s team, which is currently ranked eighth in the country, qualified for Nationals last year.
“Our record at Nationals last year was not as great as we would have liked it to be. But at the same time that was our first time going to Nationals, all of us. So we gave ourselves a little bit of leeway there,” said Best.
After winter break, the team will attend a tournament in Belfast, Maine, on their home ice. More experienced team members hope to step back a bit in the home tournament to let the first-years get some performance time to practice. The second tournament will be held at Yale.
Hamilton is the only other NESCAC school with a curling team, making them Bowdoin’s greatest rival.
Despite the challenges faced by the team in training and accommodating the freshmen, members feel the team has a lot of potential for growth. For them, having fun and enjoying the game is just as important as winning and competing for the top brackets and the national championships.
“I think we’re succeeding with that challenge because we’ve been hearing … stories of kids on the team. Their roommates would talk about how our teammates … [are] obsessed with curling. To us, that means we have succeeded so far in probably the biggest challenge this season so I think I would like that to continue,” Sterman said.
“We know we’re all there to have fun and that’s the point of curling,” Best said.
- December 9
The relegation zone: Remembering Chapocoense: the tragic loss of the Brazilian underdogs
Last Tuesday, the Brazilian club Chapecoense was on the way to Medellin, Colombia to cap off a remarkable season with the first leg of a two-leg tie against Colombian giants Atlético Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana final, the South American equivalent of the Europa League. The moment was supposed to be the culmination of a wild ride that saw the tiny provincial squad fighting their way up the from fourth division of Brazilian soccer in 2009 to battling—and beating—some of the continent’s best sides in this season’s Copa. Instead, the fairytale ended in tragedy when the plane carrying the team crashed into the mountains near Medellin.
Of the 77 passengers on the charter flight from Bolivia to Medellin, 71 were killed in the wreckage, including coaches, technical staff, journalists and 19 of the team’s players. It appears that the plane ran out of fuel over Colombia, with the pilot radioing in a “fuel emergency” moments before crashing, corroborated by the absence of an explosion post impact.
Newspapers and investigators have raised serious questions about the airline Lamia’s fueling protocol in the wake of the crash. The distance between their Bolivian origin and Medellin was slightly outside the plane’s range, and as such, the plane also lacked the 30 minutes of additional fuel aviation experts say is a necessary precaution. Further, the pilot reportedly waved off a refueling stop in Cobija. Lamia’s reputation as a cut-rate charter operator raises further questions about the procedures and is particularly disturbing because the Argentinian National Team flew on the same doomed plane just two weeks before.
Hailing from Chapecó, a small provincial city of 210,000 in the south of Brazil, the Chapecoense had only been a professional side since the mid-1970s. Even before the Copa success, Chape had earned comparisons to Leicester City, the Premier League club who rose from similar lower league obscurity to capture last season’s title.
The club rose through the ranks in Brazil on the back of investments in training facilities and infrastructure and sound management that is rare in Brazilian soccer. This season, Chape was on track to finish a club record ninth in the league before the tragedy. Like Leicester, they found success on the back of journeymen like top scorer Bruno Rangel and captain Cléber Santana, most famous for brief stints at Atlético Madrid and Mallorca in Spain. The story of lovable underdogs clad in green and white punching above their weight and slaying giants like Argentina’s San Lorenzo earned them the admiration of fans continent-wide.
On Monday, the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, declared Chapecoense the winner of the Copa Sudamericana, after Atlético Nacional asked them to award Chape the title to honor the victims of the crash. Other outpourings of support have come from Brazil’s top clubs, who offered to loan players to the club for next season in order to help get them back on their feet.
As tragic and gutting as such an incident may be, the crash will not spell the end of Chapecoense. Albeit to a lesser scale, Manchester United lost eight players to the Munich air disaster in 1958 and eventually rose to even greater heights. Part of what precipitated Chape’s meteoric rise from fourth division obscurity to competing for a major continental championship was their grit and determination, along with sound management. If history is any indicator, the club and its future squad will pull on those same traits to ensure that it and the memory of those lost do not go gentle into that Brazilian night (to paraphrase a better writer than myself).
Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista played under Chapecoense manager Caio Júnior and was obviously stricken by the crash. On the verge of tears, he said, “If you think you want to do something, just get out there and do it, because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.” I don’t mean to end on too sentimental a note, but his words seem especially sage in the wake of tragedy. Go out and do something you’ve been putting off today.
- December 9
highlight reel: This week in sports: 12/2 - 12/8
Battling back.
After losing both matches of the Colby (5-1, 4-0 NESCAC) series last weekend, the men’s ice hockey team came back with a 3-0 shutout win against Southern Maine (5-7). The Polar Bears’ last games of 2016 will be this weekend against fellow NESCAC competitors Tufts (5-1-1, 3-0-1 NESCAC) and Connecticut College (1-5, 1-3 NESCAC) as they look to improve their 1-3 in-league record. The team is currently second in the conference in scoring offense with 4.12 goals per game.
Hot and cold.
The men’s basketball team currently has a record of 4-3 after a 76-67 win against Colby and a 74-60 loss to Bates this past week. While both opponents are NESCAC teams, both games were non-conference matches since official league matches do not start for any basketball team until January. The Polar Bears have had some strong individual performances with Jack Simonds ’19 and Hugh O’Neil ’19 leading the league in points per game and rebounds per game, respectively. Blake Gordon ’18 also leads the league in three-point percentage after going 7/7 so far this season.
Joining the dynasty.
This week captain Kimmy Ganong ’17 and midfielder Juliana Fiore ’18 were named Third Team All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Both players also received All-NESCAC and All-Region honors for their outstanding performances this season. This class of honorees marks the 23rd consecutive year that the Bowdoin field hockey team has had at least one player recognized as NCAA Division III All-American. Over the course of Head Coach Nicky Pearson’s 21 years at the College, 30 of her players have received All-American honors, in addition to many Academic All-Americans.
Breaking the bubble.
On January 12, women’s ice hockey will face Connecticut College as part of Frozen Fenway, a series of outdoor hockey games and skating events at Boston’s Fenway Park. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at redsox.com/frozenfenway. Additionally, women’s basketball and swimming and diving will break out from in-conference and regional matchups over break. Women’s basketball will travel out to California to face Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Pomona-Pitzer and swimming and diving will compete at the Coral Springs Invitational in Florida.
- December 2
Bowdoin and Colby face off in 207th game of storied rivalry
The men’s hockey team (3-2, 1-1 NESCAC) hopes to be at its best this weekend when it plays in the 207th and 208th matches of its famed rivalry against Colby (3-1, 2-0 NESCAC) in two key league games this weekend.
“It’s a little different for us this year because we’re kind of chasing them in the standings, where normally it’s the other way around,” captain Brendan Conroy ’17 said. “But it’s still the third NESCAC game of the [year], so I think just setting the pace for the rest of the season.”
Though Colby is ahead in the standings, captain Mitch Barrington ’17 believes that the team has the ability to beat the Mules.
“Colby is in first place right now, so we’re trying to knock them off and get two wins which will be tough but I think it’s something that we expect to do,” he said. “It won’t come easily but I think we can definitely achieve it if we play two good games.”
According to new Head Coach Jamie Dumont, the key to winning this weekend will be playing a full game of “Bowdoin hockey.”
“These games are always fun from a fan’s perspective,” Dumont said. “From a coach’s perspective, it’s an emotional roller coaster. The big thing for us is that we just want to make sure we’re playing our game and focusing on what we’re doing well.”
The main challenge for the team is to focus on the game instead of the crowd, according to captain Matt Sullivan ’17.
“It’s always a packed house which is a lot of fun, but it can throw you off your game a little bit if you’re not careful,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s something to keep in consideration: going into the weekend and knowing that [we’re playing] two NESCAC games just like every other weekend. We fully expect to be competitive and win those games.”
A key factor in the team’s success so far this season has been its depth, which was especially evident in its 8-3 win against Becker College on Tuesday.
“Our secondary scoring has been very good,” said Dumont. “What I mean by that is that we’re not just relying on one or two guys. We have everybody chipping in and we’re getting a lot of help from all forward lines and six [defensemen] and all four goalies.”
Though several key players have been out of the lineup due to suspensions, Barrington believes that the team has been playing well so far this season.
“We’ve done well especially considering some of the circumstances we’ve been under,” Barrington said. “We’ve had guys suspended for a few games and each game there have been some key guys out of the lineup. With that in mind, we’ve performed pretty well. We’ve played some good teams and gotten more wins than losses so I think we’re on the right track and have had a pretty successful start.”
Despite the challenges that come with the absence of key players, openings in the lineup have given underclassmen a chance to play and contribute to the team’s success.
“Every guy has gotten an opportunity to play which is pretty great. A lot of guys have been able to show their worth and the guys have really bonded together with certain key guys out of the lineup,” Barrington said. “It’s definitely probably brought about more cohesion and team chemistry and just makes winning feel a bit better considering everything that has happened and stuff like that.”
The added playing time is also essential to the development of first years, according to Dumont.
“They’ve been thrown into a very important role right off the get go, which is good because they can get their feet wet pretty quickly,” Dumont said. “They’ve stepped up unbelievably and responded, with some growing pains, but all in all, their coachability, their work ethic and their attention to detail has been outstanding.”
In his first year as head coach, Dumont has focused on the larger legacy of the program rather than implementing major changes.
“This program has been successful for 100 years. Our big thing as coaches that we really want to make sure the guys know is that anytime you put on a jersey, you’re putting it on for people that have played before you and represented this program,” Dumont said. “Make sure you bring it, bring it with class and play hard for your teammates.”
The faceoff will be at 7 p.m. tonight at Watson Arena. All student tickets have been distributed for the game, but a limited number of returned tickets will be available at the door at 6 p.m. tonight.
- December 2
Women's basketball opens with four-game win streak
The women’s basketball team remains undefeated this season after a 85-40 blowout win over the University of Southern Maine (1-5) on Tuesday. The Polar Bears have dominated their first four games, scoring at least 85 points and winning by a margin of more than 20 points in each.
Head Coach Adrienne Shibles attributes the Polar Bears’ early success to the team’s increased depth and number of players. The team is the biggest it’s been in the last 10 years.
“We have 16 rostered women and there’s not a weak link in the roster,” said Shibles. “I think that’s definitely our strength and it allows us to do a lot more exciting things defensively, like extending the pressures … [pushing] the ball more and [playing] at a really high pace.”
The graduation of Shannon Brady ’16 last spring has also caused shifts in the team’s strategy.
“I think we came to rely on [Brady] too heavily last season,” Shibles said. “We would look to her to do things that we needed, like when we needed a basket or anything. This year thus far, it’s still early but I really like that on any given night, it could be any one of our players who is the high scorer. It could be any of our players who is making the big play. And so that more balanced approach is really exciting.”
“Last year we only had one senior and this year we have five. That creates a different dynamic [on] the court,” said Marle Curle ’17. “Position-wise, Shannon Brady was our center and she was a dominant force on the court. This year, it’s kind of more dribble drive offense in. Just a lot more movement in our offense. It’s a different style from last year.”
While Brady’s strength was a definite advantage last season, this year’s more dynamic offense can be more difficult for opposing teams’ defenses.
“Defensively last year, a lot of teams would hone in on [Brady] because she was so talented and she contributed a lot of points for us,” said Norton. “And it’s really nice that this year we have a more balanced scoring attack. I think a prime example was [against Southern Maine]. I don’t think anyone had more than 12 points.”
The team’s closest match of the season was their 87-63 win over the University of New England, an improvement over last year when the Polar Bears fell to the Nor’easters by 20 points. Bowdoin dominated much of the game, taking a 42-22 lead into halftime. Although the Nor’easters narrowed the Polar Bears’ lead to 58-44 in the third quarter, the Polar Bears soundly won the game.
Despite the team’s successful start to the season, Shibles says that there is still room for improvement.
“I think we’ve just come out less focused defensively,” said Shibles. “We have been putting up huge points, so I’m not too concerned about offense thus far. But if you look at our third quarter defensive performance, in my mind, we’re giving out too many points.”
The team looks to focus on its defense in the future, particularly as it heads into its first NESCAC match of the season against Colby, where Brady works as the assistant coach.
“We try to think of every team as a faceless opponent so on one hand, it’s Shannon on the opposite team, but we just try see our opponents as our opponents for that day,” said Norton. “We’re trying to learn from each game and improve. We’re really not looking three games in advance and four games in the future. We’re just focused on the next one.”
The team will travel to Colby at 2 p.m. on Saturday as it looks to extend its win streak to five.
Editor's note, Thursday, December 8, 12:40pm: The headline has been updated to correct an error in the length of the team's win streak.
- December 2
Strong goalkeeping powers women's ice hockey to unbeaten start
The undefeated women’s ice hockey team (2-0-1, 1-0-1 NESCAC) hopes to continue its hot start against Saint Anselm this Saturday.
Goalies Kerri St. Denis ’19 and Sophia Lattanzio ’19 have played key roles in the team’s success, conceding only three goals in the first three games.
This week, St. Denis was named NESCAC Player of the Week are averaging 1.44 goals against and a .946 save percentage in her first two games. She is the first Bowdoin goalie to earn the honor since 2014. After making her program debut in the team’s season opener at Colby, St. Denis held the Holy Cross offense to one goal last Saturday with 33 saves.
Lattanzio made her season debut in a shutout victory against Colby in the team’s home-opener. According to Head Coach Marissa O’Neil, the dynamic duo of St. Denis and Lattanzio will provide the team with a key advantage of flexibility and depth in goal throughout the season.
“If we were to keep that one goal against average, we’d be pretty happy and definitely win some games this year,” O’Neil said. “It’ll be great if we continue to have two goalies. I think it makes it more challenging for our opponents—especially when we have back-to-back NESCAC games—if we can alternate goalies. Two different styles of play can throw an opponent off.”
The team has found early success through avoiding injuries and focusing on a key offensive tactic that involves strategic positioning in front of the opponent’s goal to create scoring opportunities.
“It is a big change from last year that people are getting themselves in those positions,” O’Neil said. “It may not be a pretty goal, hit off a shinpad and you may not even see it, but you are creating traffic, getting to rebounds, screening the goalie, and all those things can make a difference when you are trying to put a goal in.”
In addition to change in strategy, the roster has shifted. The young team features only eight upperclassmen. However, the developments have not hurt the team’s performance.
“We have three seniors, five juniors and the rest are underclassmen, which is hard in terms of experience but it’s worked shockingly well because everyone has just stepped up,” captain Jess Bowen ’17 said. “It’s going surprisingly well to have a such young team playing like they have the experience in games that are really hard to play.”
Strong chemistry and communication have contributed to the team’s early success. Despite the team’s youth, the team has communicated exceptionally well both on and off the ice.
“We’ve done a lot more of that this year and a lot more as a team meeting up and talking about what we want out of this season,” Bowen said. “We want a culture that’s competitive but not cut-throat and we talk about not being comfortable and holding each other accountable.”
O’Neil added that team culture can boost confidence, which translates to strength on the ice.
“I think as we began to develop more chemistry, confidence is going to pick up and no matter the sport and no matter the level, confidence can make or break you,” she added.
The team will use its growing chemistry to build on its early success.
“We are not looking to peak in November,” O’Neil said. “This year we just want to get better week to week. I’m really proud of the team culture off the ice right now and I think it translates to success on the ice. We have momentum.”
- December 2
After struggling to fill rosters, squash teams head into first league matches
The women’s and men’s squash teams began their seasons 0-2, after both losing to Trinity and Drexel in their opening matches.
Though losses to two top-10 teams would not normally be disheartening, both teams have struggled to fill their rosters since before the season due to injured players and juniors studying off campus. Each team needs to fill at least nine spots on its roster as that is the number of individual games played in a squash match.
According to Head Coach Tomas Fortson, having a small team is not uncommon in the sport. Composed of both recruits and walk-ons, there is no guarantee that the Bowdoin teams’ numbers will match those of other programs. In the NESCAC, on average about 16 and 13 players compose a men’s and women’s team, respectively.
However, this year’s roster issues proved especially difficult as the men’s team questioned its ability to even field a nine-man roster this fall.
As a result, Fortson opened up spots to beginner walk-ons on both teams. While this is a fairly regular practice for the women’s team, the men’s team has only done so one other time in its history.
For the women’s team, one of the two walk-ons did not have any previous experience. The men’s team accepted three walk-ons—two with no experience and one with low-level high school experience.
With roster numbers still challengingly low, this year’s beginner walk-ons have had significantly more playing time than in the past, especially on the men’s side.
“They’re learning quickly, but they [are not] ready this year for the most part,” said Fortson. “Right now it’s just an opportunity for them to get involved and hopefully they can realistically be playing matches next year.”
The addition of the new players has also impacted the culture of both teams. A younger, less-experienced team placed a new emphasis on the top of the ladder.
With the hopes for improvement of the teams’ bottom halves as the season progresses, there is high potential for success.
Women’s captain Sarah Nelson ’17 and men’s captain Christian Dorff ’17 acknowledged the difficulties of competing as a novice but were positive about the improvement of the teams’ new members.
“They’ve definitely been a positive presence,” said Dorff. “Walking on is a hard thing to do, but they’re all doing a good job and I think they’ll end up being valuable members of the team.”
“Our program really stresses development of players and not always recruiting the top players of the class, but rather players that have a lot of potential,” said Nelson.
As the teams prepare for their matches against Bates today, Fortson says each member is focusing on improving individually and learning from the previous two losses.
For both teams, this match is an interesting challenge since the Bates’ teams are similarly strong at the top. This will also be the women’s first time facing Bates since last season’s victory, which was the women’s first win over Bates in a decade.
With many matches to come and a lot of room for improvement, both Fortson and the teams’ captains are optimistic for the season.
“Every year is the same for us: we hope to have people who are pretty committed to the relationships they have amongst themselves and to the process of improving every day regardless of level,” said Fortson. “If we can stay healthy and keep getting better, we should have a good season.”