The Office of Residential Life (ResLife) extended the application deadline for students hoping to live in Howell House to February 28 after the house did not get enough applicants during the initial round of College House applications. Applications to live in College Houses for the 2017-18 academic year were due February 12.

Howell is the only chem-free College House. It has rooms for 27 students. 

ResLife will release College House decisions in early April. Unlike in past years, placements are non-binding, so students who are selected to live in a College House can choose to live there or to enter the regular housing lottery. 