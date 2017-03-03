The Brunswick Town Council will vote Monday on a proposal which would extend the Metro BREEZ bus service to Brunswick. The commuter bus service, which launched last summer, currently connects Portland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and Freeport with 10 round trips on weekdays and five on Saturdays. 

A one-way ride from Brunswick to Portland would cost $3. If approved, the bus could start operating this summer.

The proposal would cost the town of Brunswick about $28,000 in the first year, $45,000 in the second and between $60,000 and $75,000 in the third, according to figures reported by the Portland Press Herald in December. 