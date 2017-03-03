Track attack.

Women’s and men’s indoor track and field competed at Open New England championships last weekend, putting forward a number of top-10 performances in a highly competitive pool of athletes. The women’s distance medley relay team continued their strong season, placing fourth with a time of 12:00.50, and Joseph Staudt ’19 broke his own Bowdoin record in the 60-meter hurdles again (8.21), placing fifth overall. The teams will travel to Tufts this weekend for their last chance to qualify for the NCAA Division III championship.

Frozen over.

Men’s ice hockey’s season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to No. 1 Hamilton (18-3-4, 11-3-4 NESCAC) last weekend in the NESCAC quarterfinals. Although Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes, Hamilton responded only a few minutes later with a score of their own and dominated the second period to gain a substantial lead that the Polar Bears couldn’t overcome. The team closes out the year with a record of 8-16-1 overall and 5-12-1 in NESCAC matchups.

Squashed.

Women’s squash finished 24th overall at the College Squash Association (CSA) team nationals last weekend. Unfortunately, the team was shorthanded all weekend and forfeited the No. 9 matchup in each game, leading the team to go 0-3 on the tournament. The weekend featured strong individual performances from Tully Ross ’18 and Chloe Polikoff ’17, who won all three of their matches, as well as Sarah Nelson ’17, who grabbed a 3-0 win at No. 1 in the team’s final match against Dickinson.

Back on the field.

Women’s lacrosse will open its season at home against fellow NESCAC competitor Amherst on Sunday after the match was postponed from Saturday due to inclement weather. When the team faced the Purple and White last season, it suffered a disappointing 11-6 loss that the team will look to come back from this weekend. The team graduated four seniors last spring and brought in a large class of nine first years this year, giving the program a strong core of returning players as well as a lot of potential in new players.