Leaps and bounds.

The men’s indoor track and field team placed fifth overall at the New England Division III Championship at Tufts last weekend. Joseph Staudt ’19 led the team with a first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, making him Bowdoin’s first New England Division III champion since 2014. His time of 8.24 was a personal best in the event, breaking his own school record for the third time this season. Staudt also placed seventh in the high jump.

In the books.

The men’s swimming and diving team placed sixth overall at NESCAC championships last weekend, with a number of outstanding performances. Karl Sarier ’19 won two individual NESCAC titles over the course of the meet, setting a new school record in the 200 individual medley and lowering his own school record in the 200 freestyle. The team went on to break 10 school records over the weekend and three Polar Bears—Michael Netto ’18, Mitchell Ryan ’19 and Sarier—earned All-NESCAC honors this week.

Power Players.

Men’s squash placed third in the Conroy Cup (D-Division) of the College Squash Association team nationals after going 2-1 on the weekend. The team’s performance earned it a 27th place finish in the nation as it closed out the season with 6-3 win over Tufts and a record of 6-15. The team also earned a pair of All-NESCAC honors this week as Ben Bristol ’17 and Ian Squiers ’19 were both named to the Second Team. 

On to nationals.

Women’s squash heads into the College Squash Association team nationals this weekend with a record of 7-10. The team will look to build off of strong individual performances from this season, such as a standout campaign by Sarah Nelson ’17 that earned her All-NESCAC First Team honors this week. The Polar Bears will compete in the Walker Cup (C-Division) as they are ranked 19th nationally and will open play against No. 22 William Smith College at 10 a.m. today.