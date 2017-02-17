All-American Bears.

Paige Pfannenstiel ’17 was named to the second-ever class of Rugby All-Americans by the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) after an outstanding season as a flanker for the Polar Bears. The class of 31 comes from the 14 colleges that competed in the inaugural 2016 NCAA League season. This year, NIRA additionally named 12 honorable mentions, which included captain Cristina Lima ’17, who played prop and No. 8 for Bowdoin this fall. 

On the fast track.

Indoor track and field traveled to Boston University last weekend for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, where the women’s distance medley relay team of Meghan Bellerose ’17, Caroline Corban ’17, Demi Feder ’17 and Sara Ory ’19 placed fifth overall. The season-best performance has them currently ranked fifth nationally in Division III. Brian Greenberg ’18 is also in the top five nationally in the triple jump after his standout performance at the Maine State Meet. While it is still early in the season, the high rankings bode well for NCAA Division III qualifications. 

In flight.

Men’s squash heads into the College Squash Association (CSA) national team championships this weekend at MIT with a record of 4-14 after a 6-3 loss to Colby last Friday. The Polar Bears will compete in the Conroy Cup—the D-division of the tournament—as they are ranked 27th nationally and are joined in the bracket by fellow NESCAC competitors Conn College, Hamilton, Tufts and Wesleyan. The team will open play against No. 30 Stanford at 2:30 p.m. today.

Fight to the finish.

Men’s ice hockey (8-14-0, 5-11-0 NESCAC) will face conference opponents Tufts (10-9-3, 8-7-1 NESCAC) and Conn College (4-15-2, 2-12-2 NESCAC) as it looks to turn around a three-game losing streak to close out the regular season. The weekend carries the added pressure of determining conference playoff berths since Tufts, Bowdoin and Conn College are currently seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league and the top eight teams qualify for the postseason. The Polar Bears will face the Jumbos at 7 p.m. today and the Camels at 3 p.m. tomorrow in Watson Arena.