When Brunswick residents Julie Marshall and her business partner and boyfriend Paul Giggey saw a brick and timber store-front with large windows at the end of Maine Street, the couple knew they had found the ideal property for Maine Street Sweets, their old-fashioned candy shop. 

The store sparks nostalgia and stays up to date with a wide selection of sweets; from classic peach ring candies to bright modern-flavored jelly beans for children.  

“Paul and I are kind of old souls anyway—so that’s why we [have] the nostalgics,” said Marshall. 

In their search for potential locations, Marshall and Giggey felt strongly that the space should dictate the type of business and not the other way around. 

When the space on Maine Street was finally put up for sale, its old-timey feel charmed the couple, who felt the space was perfect for a candy shop. The dream came to fruition as Maine Street Sweets had its grand opening last month. 

More than just inspiring an idea, the distinctive, antique feel of the space has also played a major role in other decisions, such as decor and inventory. 

Marshall and Giggey designed the store as a nod to the past: a contemporary spin on an old-fashioned candy shop. 

Marshall said she hoped that the store’s antique interior and collection of candies will make customers say, “remember when…”.

Marshall, who is originally from Virginia, has lived in Maine for twenty years. She and Giggey, who works as a schoolteacher in Lisbon, attended both high school and college together. The long-time friends  started dating five years ago.

The couple’s decision to open Maine Street Sweets was prompted by Marshall—an accountant by trade with the long-term aspiration of becoming a business owner. She explained that the prospect of owning a store of her own only recently became tangible. 

While she is currently keeping her day job, Marshall also decided to follow her longtime dream of owning a shop. She is thrilled to begin a new chapter in her life.

“I [said], ‘What do I want to do for the next ten years of my life? Well, [I thought] I better do it now because when I’m older I’m not going to be able to. So I started looking around,” she said.

 As for Marshall herself, owning a Brunswick business has been an exciting change of pace.

 “All the jobs I’ve had have been in bookkeeping. Everything was behind the scenes, in the backroom where you don’t see people,” she said. “Just to have people come in and say, ‘Wow, this is so cool’ is the most satisfying thing.”