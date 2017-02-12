The College has cancelled all classes for tomorrow, February 13 due to the winter storm that is bringing strong winds and up to two feet of snow to Brunswick and the midcoast region tonight and tomorrow. This is the first time Bowdoin has cancelled classes for weather-related reasons in nearly 10 years. 

In April 2007, an unexpected wintry mix left campus covered in snow and without power for almost seven hours. The day of this storm, April 5, was the College's first official snow day since the 1970s, according to an Orient article published after the blast

Tomorrow, dining halls may be short-staffed and open for fewer hours than usual. Libraries will remain closed until the afternoon and campus services will also be impacted. Only "essential personnel" are being asked to staff the College's operations tomorrow, according to a weather emergency posted to the Bowdoin website. Updates about dining will be posted to the Dining Service website. 

Scott Hood, senior vice president for communications and public affairs, said the decision to cancel classes stemmed from concerns about losing power on campus.

"The current forecast for heavy snow and high wind is a recipe for power outages and unsafe conditions," Hood wrote in an email to the Orient. "The decision to cancel classes is based on this forecast, and speaks to our responsibility to do what we can to ensure safety for members of our community."

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. tomorrow for Brunswick. As of press time, the expected snow accumulation is 16 to 24 inches and winds are expected to hit "20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph," according to a National Weather Service alert posted this afternoon.

The announcement to cancel classes was made through a weather emergency posted to the College's website and later emailed to all students by Dean of Student Affairs Tim Foster. 