Staying sharp.

The women’s ice hockey team (11-7-3, 6-5-2 NESCAC) gears up for a tough faceoff this weekend against league-leader Connecticut College (13-6-2, 9-4 NESCAC). In their previous matchup, the Polar Bears dominated the Camels in a 3-0 shutout win that featured an outstanding 24 saves by Kerri St. Denis ’19. Bowdoin is coming off a hard-fought weekend at Hamilton (12-6-2, 7-4-1 NESCAC), who is currently second in the NESCAC standings. They split the weekend series, earning a 2-1 win last Friday, but falling 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. The team will take on Conn College on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Watson Arena.

Top talent.

The nordic ski team put forward an impressive team performance at the University of Vermont last weekend. In the men’s 10k classic, the team placed two racers in the top 10 for the first time since 2008, with Malcolm Groves ’17 placing 8th and Sean Cork ’19 placing 10th, followed by Orion Watson ’20 in 25th and Jake Adicoff ’18 in 26th. Hannah Miller ’17 led the women with a 17th place finish in the classic and Lily Johnston ’20 took 52nd for the top women’s race in the sprint. The team will travel to Dartmouth this weekend for its next carnival.

Coming up short.

Last weekend, the women’s and men’s squash teams competed in the NESCAC championships, placing sixth and eighth respectively. The men’s team defeated Hamilton in the opening round before losing to Bates, Amherst and Wesleyan, while the women’s team beat Hamilton and Tufts, but fell to Williams and Amherst. The teams will close out the regular season today against Colby in a rescheduled match at home.

On thin ice.

Men’s ice hockey (8-12, 5-9 NESCAC) heads to Connecticut this weekend to face fellow conference competitors Wesleyan (11-5-4, 6-4-4 NESCAC) and Trinity (11-6-3, 7-5-2 NESCAC) as they look to hold onto a NESCAC playoff berth. The team is currently ranked eighth in the league with four games left in the regular season, making each match critical to the team’s postseason hopes.