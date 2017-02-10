On Tuesday, the women’s basketball team extended its win streak to six games and improved its overall record to 18-3 with a 96-65 win over Husson (17-3). The dominant performance by the Polar Bears set a new Bowdoin record with 15 three-pointers in a single game. The team is currently ranked 3rd in the NESCAC and 20th in the nation.  

There have been many stand-out performances by the Polar Bears over the course of their win streak. This week, Maddie Hasson ’20 was named Freshman of the Week by the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association after shooting 10 out of 10 from the floor for 22 points last Friday at Hamilton (10-10, 3-5 NESCAC). Taylor Choate ’19 has led the team in scoring in its last two games, racking up 12 points in each. 

Much of the team’s success comes from its fast tempo and fierce press, which is only possible because of its impressive depth and team chemistry.

“It’s incredible because we’re so deep and so we have a lot of fresh legs so we get to push the ball in transition a lot, which is a huge strength of ours,” captain Marle Curle ’17 said. “Our team chemistry and our ability to connect with each other off the court has definitely led to much of our success this year.”

Whenever someone makes a big stop on defense or sinks a deep shot, the Polar Bear sideline erupts with celebration. Building this camaraderie is very important to Head Coach Adrienne Shibles and greatly influences her recruiting policies.

“I think we try to identify student athletes in the recruiting process who are really selfless, and  passionate about the game and being a great teammate,” Shibles said. “The people that we brought in have formed this special bond and combined with the strong leadership of those that have been in the program for four years. It’s something that’s really truly unique in college sports today.”

Heading into senior weekend, the team will host fellow NESCAC competitors Wesleyan (7-13, 1-7 NESCAC) and Connecticut College (16-6, 4-4 NESCAC). The team hopes to continue to improve its rebounding and defense in order to secure two victories this weekend. 

“We want to put our best foot forward this weekend since these are two great teams,” said Shibles. “They are also two big teams so rebounding is going to be a major focus. Keeping them off the glass will definitely be necessary for success.”

Two in-conference wins would set the Polar Bears up well for the NESCAC championship, where they hope to qualify for the NCAA Division III championships for the fourth straight year. As undefeated Amherst leads both the league and the nation, followed closely by Tufts (21-1, 8-1 NESCAC), the NESCAC tournament will undoubtedly be hard-fought.

With such stiff competition, the team has found continued success by honing in on its own strengths. 

“I just think moving forward and in postseason play, it’s important to play for your team and to not pay attention to who the other jersey is,” Curle said. “If we just play our game, I’m sure we’ll do great.”

The team will first face Wesleyan at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by Conn College on Saturday at 3 p.m.