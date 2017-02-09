Last Friday, the Joseph McKeen Center for the Common Good partnered with a number of student organizations to put on an event called “Partisanship on Campus: Confronting a Culture of Caution.” In keeping with President Clayton Rose’s mission to foster intellectual diversity on campus, the discussion focused on both the nature of the problem of political homogeneity and ideas for possible solutions. There were a number of good questions and comments, but one student posed a question that particularly intrigued me. Essentially, he asked whether conservatism is underrepresented on campus because its values are in fact opposed to the mission of the College to advance values of equality and inclusiveness.

The thrust of the question may have been aimed more at the appalling opinions held by some Trump supporters than at conservatism in general, but I think there is a point to be made about the incongruity of conservative values with the mission the College has set for itself today. If this is the case, then it is possible that the deficiency of political diversity on campus is driven by more than just a dearth of conservative students. The problem lies instead with the fundamental assumptions of the College that directly contradict the core values of conservatives.

 For at least the last half-century, the American academy has on the whole viewed conservatism with skepticism at the very best and downright hostility at worst. This is probably not due to any personal animus on the part of individual professors, but is largely a function of how colleges and universities frame their own role in society. By seeking to advance scientific knowledge in both the natural sciences and the humanities, some colleges largely disregard conservatives for their stubborn insistence upon the value of the past and their reticence towards the very notion of historical progress. When the goal is not to preserve the wisdom of past ages but to change this one for the better, the conservative can only act as an impediment to the very goals of higher education.

New York University moral psychologist Jonathan Haidt has done extensive work to point out the inherent biases in the social sciences and in academia more generally. He is the director of “Heterodox Academy,” a site that provides a great primer on how the underlying assumptions of disciplines such as sociology psychology and to an extent, political science, actually constitute a very particular way of envisioning human nature. These assumptions happen to be based entirely upon what we might generally call a liberal worldview. Haidt identifies several of these “entrenched but questionable” assumptions, including the view that humans are “blank slates,” that humans naturally possess universal human rights and the role that society plays in “constructing” the individual through impersonal social forces.

These beliefs provide the foundation for those disciplines which hope to not only describe social conditions, but also to change them. This outlook has spread beyond the confines of the social sciences and has affected how many modern academics envision their task—that is, to draw attention to unjust social relations, to expose them to critical analysis and to work toward reform in the name of social justice. These are such verities in academia today that to question them does indeed seem very heterodox, perhaps even heretical. Indeed, you might say that any worldview that denies these accepted facts is not really worthy of inclusion in an academic environment.

But I submit that conservatives offer a perfectly reasonable alternative to many of the orthodoxies held by academics and students today, for conservatism is not simply a political ideology. It is a disposition that inclines people to regard any attempt to change human nature for the better with skepticism. It recognizes that man is a flawed creature and that any attempt to improve society by reducing man to an object of study is bound to end in failure and will often make us worse off. 

The goal of the social sciences and humanities to improve the world we live in is laudable, but only insofar as they take into account the accumulated wisdom of the past and the inherent limits to human endeavors. The conservative acts not only as a boring scold who puts roadblocks in front of human progress, but rather as someone who questions the very notion of historical progress in the first place. For conservatives, the academy is important not because of its revolutionary capacities, but because of its function as a repository of the wisdom of the past. It is at this unique place that we meet with the great minds who came before us and dealt with many of the same perennial problems that we encounter with human nature. What we find may challenge our most deeply held convictions, but that is precisely the point of a liberal education.

The liberal assumptions challenged by this outlook are deeply entrenched in our campus culture, and many will find it offensive even to suggest that they are open to questioning. But if we are truly interested in intellectual diversity on campus, we must allow this alternative worldview to have a place in academic discourse. Rather than writing off the conservative view of human nature as outdated and wrong-headed, we would do well to take it seriously enough to chasten some of the assumptions that lie at the heart of the College’s mission.