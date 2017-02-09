My greatest fear has seven letters and two syllables, but has no sound… Silence.

The uncomfortable nature of silence cannot be understated. Silence often screams the loudest at the most inopportune moments; when we run into an acquaintance at the printer or in line at Moulton or Thorne. In order to alleviate the discomfort of silence, we use small talk as a placeholder. Silence can be awkward and uncomfortable; therefore, it must be avoided entirely. This fear of silence often prompts us to engage in small talk. This brief chatter, while tedious, is a necessary ritual in everyday life. The art of small talk may be something most people take for granted, but the origins of nearly all of our relationships can be traced back to some variation of it.

As Bowdoin students, our small talk often begins with the archetypal, “How are you?,” or my personal favorite, “How was your break?,” and ultimately lingers on to lamentations over the amount of coursework or readings we have. I’ve often found humor in the seemingly competitive nature of these conversations between Bowdoin students alike. In a sense, each student seems to try to convince the other that he/she/they has more work.

This form of small talk seems to be universal. We use it to commiserate; we use it to bond and to reinforce our status as members of a unified community. In other words, all Bowdoin students are able to rely on exchanges about workload as a pathway to actual conversation. Hence, small talk is not only convenient, but is also necessary. It is the gateway to a richer, more meaningful discussion.

For many with anxiety, however, the small talk that others engage in so easily can sometimes feel out of reach. There is plenty of literature that offers advice on how to mitigate the stress-inducing nature of these interactions. The solutions that are offered seem to emphasize the notion that the anxiety elicited by conversations is all in one’s mind. Really? Many of the articles that I’ve read on this topic stress the subjective nature of mental disorder, while diminishing the objective reality of its sufferers. I’ve come to realize that the issue for those with social anxiety is not the small talk which elicits these nerve-wracking thoughts, but rather the thoughts themselves.

Social interactions, such as these, can incite an intense fear of judgment and scrutiny. People with social anxiety regularly face a series of self-critical thoughts throughout a conversation. Typically, anxiety sufferers avoid situations involving small talk completely, because they are certain that they will perform poorly. If they do force themselves to endure it, they will face an uncomfortable and nearly unbearable level of nervousness. As someone with anxiety, my difficulty with small talk is a frequent barrier to my social performance. I sometimes find myself struggling to fill silences with statements lacking substance and instead choose to remain silent. While awkward small talk can be nerve-wracking for anyone, those who suffer from social anxiety are more likely to stumble upon words or avoid the interaction altogether, which ultimately excludes them from a key step in forming new relationships.

Small talk is undoubtedly a fundamental tool in forming new relationships. Each interaction, however, provides an opportunity to engage in (or avoid) these opportunities to connect with others.