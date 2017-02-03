Nothing but net.

Women’s basketball heads into the weekend on a three-game win streak after beating UMass-Boston (8-12) 83-59 on Tuesday. The dominant win featured five players—Lydia Caputi ’18, Taylor Choate ’19, Abigail Kelly ’19, Kate Kerrigan ’18 and Ally Silfen ’17—with at least 10 points each, continuing to highlight the team’s depth and dynamic offense. The Polar Bears will return to league play against Hamilton (9-9, 2-4 NESCAC) today and Middlebury (14-5, 4-2 NESCAC) tomorrow.

Maine Attraction.

The men’s indoor track and field team won the Bowdoin Invitational III on Saturday with standout performances coming from Joseph Staudt ’19, who won the hurdles and high jump, and John Pietro ’18, who won the shot put and weight throw. The women’s team placed third behind Colby and Coast Guard with a number of individual winners, setting both teams up well for the Maine State Meet, hosted in Farley Field House tomorrow.

Getting the rebound.

Men’s basketball bounced back from a close 87-82 loss to Colby (10-9, 1-5 NESCAC) last Saturday with a hard-fought 78-72 win over Husson on Tuesday. The game featured a standout performance from Hugh O’Neil ’19 who led the team with a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds. The team will take on fellow NESCAC competitors Hamilton (14-5, 3-3 NESCAC) and Middlebury (16-3, 4-2 NESCAC) at home on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Best of the best.

Men’s ice hockey Coach Emeritus Terry Meagher will be presented with the Parker-York Award by the New England Hockey Writers Association (NEHWA) in April. Recent honorees include Travis Roy, who founded the Travis Roy Foundation to raise awareness for quadriplegics and paraplegics, and Don Cahoon, the all-time winningest coach in UMass hockey history. During 33 years at the helm of the Bowdoin men’s ice hockey program, Meagher led the team to 542 wins, sixth all-time among NCAA Division III coaches, and was honored as Division II-III Coach of the Year three times.