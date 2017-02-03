After a four-game losing streak, the women’s hockey team (10-6-3, 5-4-2 NESCAC) recovered with two wins and a 0-0 tie over the past two weekends. This recent run of strong performances sets the team up well as it faces Hamilton (11-5-2, 6-3-1 NESCAC), which currently leads the league, this weekend.

One of the wins was in overtime against Middlebury on January 21, which Bowdoin had not beaten since 2013.

“It was the best feeling ever, especially an OT win and the way the goal was scored,” captain Jess Bowen ’17 said. It couldn’t have been better. We were up right at about a minute left in third period and to get scored on was really hard. And then we only had five minutes in overtime, but when it happened, it was an incredible feeling.”

The win against Middlebury gave the team the confidence it needed to play well against Wesleyan the following Friday, according to captain Madeline Hall ’17.

“I think we had a really, really strong game on Friday. We played 50-60 minutes of good hockey and we didn’t overthink things,” she said. “All six of us on the ice worked together as one unit really well, so we were moving the puck and winning all of the 50/50 battles, which is big.”

Strong goalkeeping by Kerri St. Denis ’19 has been another reason for the team’s success. In the second match against Wesleyan, St. Denis made 31 saves en route to her sixth shutout of the season.

“In a way, a goalie can be like the quarterback of the team, sort of the backbone,” Bowen said. “When [St. Denis] makes some great saves, you feel the need to step up your game, protect her and to put goals in the net because she’s preventing them from going in. So it’s been a really good situation.”

Hamilton’s goalkeeping is also extremely strong. The Continentals’ goalie, Sam Walther ’18, has matched St. Denis’ .95 save percentage this season and will pose a large obstacle in this weekend’s games.

“Their goalie is what has been keeping them in the games and winning games so I think crashing the net, being aggressive in front of the net, getting shots in and creating quick and good scoring opportunities is going to be really important,” said Hall. “And making sure she messes up her confidence and loses her confidence right off the bat so that she can’t gain it back throughout the period.”

Going into the Hamilton series, Bowen believes that the greatest challenge is going to be playing a full two games and carrying momentum throughout the weekend.

“If you play teams twice and play two really good teams, usually one game is better than the other and that’s just the nature of our schedule when playing teams twice in a row,” she said. “But Hamilton has been doing really well lately so we know it’s going to be one of the harder games thus far. It’s pretty important.”

Hall thinks that the players needs to focus on themselves and their strengths in order to play their best because all of the teams are so close in skill level.

“Hamilton is coming off of a really strong weekend. They beat Middlebury twice, so they’re going to be feeling confident,” she said. “But we just need to not take that into consideration at all. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing or when we’re playing, but instead we just need to focus on ourselves. We’re trying to just play hard because whoever shows up to play that day is going to be the team that wins.”

The team will play its first game against the Continentals tonight at 7 p.m. at Hamilton.