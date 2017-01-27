The Office of Safety and Security is investigating a bias incident after a student reported a swastika and the satanic image “666” stomped into the snow near Osher Quad. The student noticed the images on Saturday, January 21 after returning to campus from Winter Break, but the images were not shared with the Office of Safety and Security until Wednesday night.

The swastika was approximately three feet by three feet, while the “666” was approximately three feet by one-and-a-half feet, according to Director of Safety and Security Randy Nichols. The student destroyed both symbols after taking a photo. 

President Clayton Rose informed the Bowdoin community of the bias incident investigation in an email to all students and College employees Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Security at 207-725-3314.

Jono Gruber contributed to this report.