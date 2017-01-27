Three Bowdoin seniors, Liam Ford, Kevin Kearney and Daniel Wanger, who received court summons for disorderly conduct by the Brunswick Police Department (BPD) on October 23 will not face charges. The District Attorney’s office issued no complaint for their summons, meaning they were effectively dismissed, according to BPD. 

The students were issued summons after BPD had visited their property on Garrison Street and issued warnings multiple times earlier in the semester. 