Making a racket.

The women’s squash team (4-6) is currently ranked 21st by the College Squash Association (CSA). While the team has faced some challenges this season, it is currently on a three-game win streak as it looks to turn the season around heading to Providence to face No. 10 Brown this weekend. The men’s team (3-7) is currently ranked 25th by the CSA and also has a tough weekend ahead of it. The team will face No. 21 MIT at home today and travel to No. 17 Brown on Saturday.

Hot shot.

Over winter break, Jack Simonds ’19 was named NESCAC Player of the Week for men’s basketball after scoring 44 points between the team’s last two wins over Maine-Presque Isle and Williams. In the games, Simonds averaged 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and shot 53 percent from the three-point range. The team currently has a record of 9-8 but is 1-4 in conference play. As a result, the team is ranked 10th in the NESCAC. It will travel to Colby on Saturday for its next NESCAC matchup.

Locked in for lax.

On Monday, the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association ranked Bowdoin men’s lacrosse 11th in the nation in its Division III Preseason Poll. Setting the stage for a competitive in-conference season, the Polar Bears are joined in the top 20 by five other NESCAC teams, including Tufts at No. 2 and Amherst at No. 9. The team finished last season with a 12-5 record and advanced to the NESCAC semifinals.

Queen of the court.

Chamique Holdsclaw will be on campus on February 1 as part of Bowdoin Athletics’ Leadership and Empowerment through Athletics Principle (LEAP) Initiative. Holdsclaw is a women’s basketball Olympic gold medalist who has been heavily involved in mental health and wellness activism after an astounding career that included three consecutive NCAA championships at the University of Tennessee and six WNBA All-Star honors. Her documentary “Mind | Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw,” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Kresge Auditorium, followed by a panel discussion at 8:30 p.m. also in Kresge Auditorium.