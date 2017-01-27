Over break, both the Bowdoin women’s and men’s indoor track and field teams started off their seasons strong at a pair of home invitationals. 

In the first invitational, the women’s team placed first, edging out Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) by half a point in a tight, seven-team field. The men placed second behind WPI, and the following week again took second place, losing only to MIT, but placing higher than Tufts for the first time in five years. The women’s team placed fourth at the competitive second invitational. 

“I think that the way the men and the women are covering all the events this year has been different than in some years past,” said Head Coach Peter Slovenski. “It is much better for the team when we have good athletes in all events, which we are not always able to do.”

There were a wide array of standout performances between the two invitationals, including sweeping the 4x400 relay at the first meet. At the second invitational, Joseph Staudt ’19 broke his own field house and Bowdoin record in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.30 seconds. 

Helping round out the women’s roster this season is a massive group of first years—19 in all—led by Morgen Gallagher ’20, who placed first in the long jump during the team’s first meet. 

“Our entire first-year class has really been stepping it up this season,” said captain Pamela Zabala ’17. “I think it is a testament to their hard work during preseason.”

Even though Bowdoin is a relatively small school compared to its competition, Slovenski is confident that the teams will find success in the postseason. He believes that both teams can win the Maine State meet on February 3-4 and two weeks later follow it up with top 5 finishes in the New England DIII track championship. He also hopes that several individual athletes will qualify for nationals along the way.

That being said, their success is dependent on recovering from and preventing injuries.

“A big priority for the teams’ success is to have people who are healthy stay healthy and getting some of key members back from injuries up to competitive form,” Slovenski said. 

This Saturday at 1 p.m., the Polar Bears are hosting another invitational, this time facing the Coast Guard Academy and Husson University. Both teams are feeling very confident. 

“It will be a good tune-up,” said captain Matthew Jacobson ’17. “I feel confident that we should get the win, but it is mostly a tune-up for the state meet. Some guys will run some different events to work on some different technical things and get mentally and physically prepared for the bigger meets. It will be a fun meet.”