The privilege embedded in masculinity is indisputable. However, the societal expectations that accompany masculinity often complicate the realities of those who suffer from social anxiety disorder. When society applauds men for boldness and assertiveness, those who are burdened with social anxiety are often unable to reap these benefits.

Social anxiety disorder is a mental health issue that affects 40 million Americans — and women are diagnosed with anxiety disorders at nearly twice the rate of men. This statistic has proven highly controversial, as anxiety appears to be a gendered disorder. Much of the literature on anxiety thus seems to be narrated in the perspective of the female experience. I have read countless articles that attempt to explore how anxiety complicates intimate relationships. These articles are often fraught with phrases such as, “He might leave you…” and “If he loves you he will love your anxiety.” (The fact that these articles appear to center on helping women retain their romantic partners rather than deal with their anxiety is disconcerting.) These articles unjustly impose gender expectations onto a mental disorder. Their main point: social anxiety is female and she simply cannot take care of herself.

The gendered nature of social anxiety often presents challenges to those who identify as male. Masculinity is (often unfairly) predicated on the capacity to assert oneself with confidence and authority. My experience growing up as a male with social anxiety is laden with such reminders to “act like a man”—I still don’t know exactly what that means. When I was 16, I had a lovely exchange with an employee at a very popular restaurant. I would like to preface this with the fact that ordering food triggers my anxiety, regardless of the venue. This spot just so happened to be a Ghanaian restaurant (this detail is crucial, as one should know that Ghanaians are often quick to give unsolicited advice to other fellow Ghanaians). My heart was palpitating as I walked up to the middle-aged woman behind the counter and began to recite an order—one I had rehearsed religiously. With furrowed brows she asked me to repeat myself louder. I was accustomed to this response, as I am seldom ever heard the first time. As I timidly attempted to do so, the woman demanded that I alter my behavior to fit one that she considered to be belonging to a man—meaning that I should speak confidently and commandingly. Who did this woman think she was? My reaction was twofold: utter shock and confusion. The terror on my face was palpable; the woman must have realized that her statements were transgressive. As she handed me my meal, with a side of nervous laughter, her mood had softened. This was not the first time that I have been reminded to “be a man;” with each instance, however, I often feel compelled to be more masculine. This dilemma characterizes the unfair pressure to adhere to the rules of masculinity that are seemingly antithetical to symptoms of social anxiety. 

The inherent shyness of many who suffer from social anxiety aligns with the female gender stereotype. This does not mean that females do not suffer greatly from the disorder, but the burden that males with social anxiety face is twofold: the disorder itself as well as the struggle to assert notions of masculinity. To be a person who both identifies as male and as a person with anxiety is seemingly paradoxical in the views of our society. Our culture embraces women who speak softly, yet shuns men who do the same. Gender stereotypes and mental disorders are intrinsically, yet unfairly, tied, altering the male and female experience of each disorder. In our growing awareness of mental health, we must recognize that the nuances of gender complicate our understanding of social anxiety disorder.

