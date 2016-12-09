Battling back.

After losing both matches of the Colby (5-1, 4-0 NESCAC) series last weekend, the men’s ice hockey team came back with a 3-0 shutout win against Southern Maine (5-7). The Polar Bears’ last games of 2016 will be this weekend against fellow NESCAC competitors Tufts (5-1-1, 3-0-1 NESCAC) and Connecticut College (1-5, 1-3 NESCAC) as they look to improve their 1-3 in-league record. The team is currently second in the conference in scoring offense with 4.12 goals per game. 

Hot and cold.

The men’s basketball team currently has a record of 4-3 after a 76-67 win against Colby and a 74-60 loss to Bates this past week. While both opponents are NESCAC teams, both games were non-conference matches since official league matches do not start for any basketball team until January. The Polar Bears have had some strong individual performances with Jack Simonds ’19 and Hugh O’Neil ’19 leading the league in points per game and rebounds per game, respectively. Blake Gordon ’18 also leads the league in three-point percentage after going 7/7 so far this season.

Joining the dynasty. 

This week captain Kimmy Ganong ’17 and midfielder Juliana Fiore ’18 were named Third Team All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Both players also received All-NESCAC and All-Region honors for their outstanding performances this season. This class of honorees marks the 23rd consecutive year that the Bowdoin field hockey team has had at least one player recognized as NCAA Division III All-American. Over the course of Head Coach Nicky Pearson’s 21 years at the College, 30 of her players have received All-American honors, in addition to many Academic All-Americans.

Breaking the bubble.

On January 12, women’s ice hockey will face Connecticut College as part of Frozen Fenway, a series of outdoor hockey games and skating events at Boston’s Fenway Park. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at redsox.com/frozenfenway. Additionally, women’s basketball and swimming and diving will break out from in-conference and regional matchups over break. Women’s basketball will travel out to California to face Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Pomona-Pitzer and swimming and diving will compete at the Coral Springs Invitational in Florida.