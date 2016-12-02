On November 21, the Brunswick Town Council voted unanimously to immediately begin a 50-day moratorium that prohibits the licensing of marijuana franchises in the town, the Forecaster reported. The council will consider extending the moratorium to 180 days at a hearing scheduled for December 15. Brunswick’s Town Charter prohibits moratoriums of longer than 50 days without a public hearing. 

Maine voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in November by a margin of roughly 4,000 votes. The results of the election were contested and the measure will begin to undergo recount on December 5. 

Assuming the results hold, the law still allows local municipalities to restrict or ban marijuana sales. Town Council members argued that a moratorium is necessary while the town decides on regulations. 