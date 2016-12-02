Ruling the pool.

Bowdoin swimming swept the NESCAC Performers of the Week last week with Sterling Dixon ’19 and Karl Sarier ’19 earning the honors for the women’s and men’s teams, respectively. In the teams’ first meet against Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dixon won all three of her individual events and Sarier earned two first-place finishes, as well as a close second place just .14 seconds behind the leader. The teams will host the Maine State Meet this weekend. 

Tip-off time.

Men’s basketball starts off the season 3-2 after holding on for a hard-fought 86-79 win against Southern Maine at home on Tuesday. The game featured a dynamic attack as five Polar Bears scored in the double digits and the team outrebounded the Huskies 44 to 35. The team will face off against Colby at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. in its first NESCAC game of the season.

Killer quartet.

Four members of the field hockey team earned All-Region honors from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association after standout performances this year. Captain Kimmy Ganong ’17 was named to the All-Region First Team for the second consecutive year after earning 35 points this season. Joining Ganong, midfielder Juliana Fiore ’18 also earned a spot on the First Team in her first All-Region selection. Elizabeth Bennewitz ’19 was named to the Second Team in her first season starting for the Polar Bears, along with Mettler Growney ’17, who has received All-Region honors for three consecutive years.

Dynamic defenders.

Two members of the women’s soccer team earned All-New England honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America this week. Defender Taylor Haist ’17 was named to the All-Region Second Team and defender and midfielder Nikki Wilson ’18 was named to the All-Region Third Team. The duo has led the Polar Bear defense for the last two years, starting in every game and helping the team to allow only .61 goals per game this fall. 

More than the game.

The NESCAC recognized Bowdoin athletes this week for outstanding performance off the field with All-Academic and All-Sportsmanship honors. Ninety-nine fall athletes earned Academic All-NESCAC selections and nine athletes were selected by their teams and coaches as All-Sportsmanship choices. Women’s soccer’s Taylor Haist ’17 and volleyball’s Quincy Leech ’17 were selected as All-Sportsmanship and All-Academic honorees in addition to earning All-NESCAC honors this season.