All-American bears. 

Four members of the volleyball team—Katie Doherty ’17, Quincy Leech ’17, Erika Sklaver ’17 and Caroline Flaharty ’20—were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) in their All-American selections this week. After an exceptional collegiate career, Doherty was named a Third Team All-American, becoming just the third Polar Bear in program history to earn a spot on one of the three All-American teams. Leech, Sklaver and Flaharty were all named Honorable Mention All-America. The foursome was also named AVCA First Team All-Region last week. 

Leading the pack.

Sarah Kelley ’18 and Nick Walker ’17 continued to lead the women’s and men’s cross country teams, respectively, with strong finishes at the NCAA Regional Championships in Westfield, Massachusetts last weekend. Kelley placed eighth overall in the 6K race to earn the best finish for a Bowdoin woman at the regional championships since 2008 and Walker finished tenth overall in the 8K for the best finish for a Bowdoin man since 2013. Their outstanding performances earned both of them qualifications for the NCAA Division III National Championship in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. The women’s and men’s teams both placed eighth overall, out of 59 and 56 teams respectively. 

Smooth sailing.

The sailing team earned their best-ever finish at the Atlantic Coast Championship last weekend, placing sixth in a highly competitive pool of 18 teams after edging out Yale in a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Polar Bears qualified for the regatta after finishing third at the Schell Trophy at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Chowder champs. 

The women’s rugby team closed out their fall season with an astounding comeback win against in-state rival University of New England in the Maine Chowder Cup. Although the Polar Bears ended the first half down 22-10, they dominated the second half, tying the Nor’easters within the opening minutes and keeping them scoreless in the second half to finish the game 32-22.

Get in line. 

Bowdoin men’s ice hockey will face Colby for the 207th time in program history at Watson Arena on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 21 in the lobby of Morrell Gymnasium.