The Bowdoin men’s basketball team begins its 75th season today against Southern Vermont. For the 32nd year, the team is led by Head Coach Tim Gilbride. During his tenure, the program has improved considerably. The combined winning percentage of all coaches before him was .378; under Gilbride the Polar Bears boast a winning percentage of .593. The Polar bears have also qualified for the NESCAC playoffs for the last 15 years.

According to Gilbride, much about the program, as well as sports culture in America, has changed during his time at Bowdoin. 

“I think what has changed the most is you used to get more two-sport athletes. It is not necessarily that Bowdoin has changed; it’s more that kids now specialize much earlier,” said Gilbride. “You know if they have done that, they are fully invested in your particular sport which is nice, but I also thought it was beneficial to get people that competed in different sports. Maybe they were the star in one sport and they weren’t quite as good in another sport so they learned how to interact in all those roles.” 

Gilbride claims one thing that has not changed for him is his admiration for his players, not just as athletes, but as students and young men. The pleasure he draws from working with Bowdoin students is what keeps bringing him back year after year. 

“They love basketball,” said Gilbride. “They are committed to playing but they have tons of other interests. They are really inquisitive and want to learn a lot of things. They have so much going for them; the fact that they are so passionate about basketball I find exciting and interesting as a coach.”

The team graduated some of its key members last year. It lost Lucas Hausman ’16, 2015 NESCAC Player of the Year and a First Team NABC All-American, as well as Matt Palecki ’16, the team’s leader in rebounds last year. 

Much of the team’s success this year hinges on the performances of underclassmen. 2016 NESCAC Rookie of the Year Jack Simonds ’19 is poised to have an even more impactful sophomore performance. Gilbride hopes that Hugh O’Neill ’19 and David Reynolds ’20 will be able to make a significant impact as well.

As the season begins, the team has been focusing on playing smart team defense, as well as improving their lateral quickness, according to Gilbride. Since NESCAC teams do not start practices until November 1, a full two weeks behind the rest of NCAA Division III, the Polar Bears are at a disadvantage this weekend against non-conference opponents Southern Vermont and University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Still, under the leadership of captains Neil Fuller ’17 and Jack Hewitt ’17, the team is ready for the challenge. 

“We are just looking to go in there and play the kind of ball that we have to play to succeed,” said Hewitt. “We can be a very good team that people might be sleeping on. If we keep working hard, we could be one of the best teams in the NESCAC.” 