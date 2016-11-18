When women’s basketball coach Adrienne Shibles started coaching, she drew inspiration from her former coach at Bates, Marsha Graef, who passed away last fall at age 61. Years later, Shibles has gone on to inspire many of her own players to take up coaching, forming a coaching tree of her own.

After holding a ceremony to dedicate Bates’ new women’s locker room to Graef, Alison Montgomery ’05—current Bates head coach and Shibles’ former assistant coach at Bowdoin—and Shibles announced that the season-opening Maine Tip-Off Tournament will be renamed after Graef as well.

“Since [Graef] passed last winter, it’s been a real opportunity for the people in the Bates community to honor everything she gave to our community when she was here and also when she passed,” Montgomery said. “And Adrienne said that we had that celebration in October, but she wanted to continue that celebration and honor her again with this tournament.”

Shibles not only appreciates Graef for everything she did for the Bates basketball program, but also for inspiring her to go into the profession at a time when Shibles did not even think it was a career that was open to her.

“I realized that she was leading in a way that I wanted to. Once I saw she could do it, all of a sudden doors were open to me,” Shibles said. “I thought, ‘Wow, I can do this.’ If I did not have her as a coach, I wouldn’t have followed in that path. I wouldn’t have even considered it as a possibility because I had only seen men in that role up to that point.”

Today, Shibles still strives to emulate Graef’s caring attitude toward the individual players.

“Our coaching styles are very different but at the core of her coaching style, there’s the same foundation of caring about the person and really empowering women to be leaders,” Shibles said. “I know she was passionate about the same things I was passionate about.”

According to Montgomery, this passion for players is characteristic of Shibles’ coaching style.

“[Shibles] loves basketball and loves to coach basketball, but she is so invested in the people she is working with,” Montgomery said. “I think she sees this as an opportunity to educate young women, of course about basketball, but having a perspective that there is actually a much bigger picture and her relationship with these young women is really what matters.”

As a coach, Shibles has broken records both at Bowdoin and at her previous school, Swarthmore. According to Shibles, the main reason for the success of her former players and the program itself is the type of player the Bowdoin women’s basketball program attracts.

“I think we search for people who embrace being pushed to be their best self as a leader, and we, with our program, have a shared leading model,” Shibles said. “So we stress that you’re going to have a voice right away as a first year—you’re going to have ownership of the program and you’re going to be pushed to really serve as a leader within this program and you’ll also be encouraged to do so on campus.”

Shannon Brady ’16, who now is an assistant coach at Colby, argues that part of the reason that Shibles is so successful as a coach is the trust that she builds with her players.

“I would go into battle with Coach Shibles any day because I know that she has my back and I have hers,” Brady said. “So it’s that mutual trust that she really instills that makes me want to make her proud so I think it’s a combination of being nurturing and demanding at the same time that has lead to a lot of her success, and I think winning is just a byproduct of that.”

Not only is Shibles inspiring on the court and in the locker room, but also in encouraging players to go into coaching, according to Jill Pace ’12, the women’s basketball head coach at Pomona-Pitzer.

“The way she influenced me as a player and a student-athlete at Bowdoin kind of made me want to give back to the coaching world and also the student-athletes that are now me at Pomona-Pitzer,” Pace said. “I always saw the way she impacted me and my teammates and so after graduation, I was like, why not do this same thing that can impact student athletes’ lives in such a positive way.”

According to Brady, Shibles also was extremely helpful during her job search.

“As soon as I let her know that I was interested in graduate positions and coaching positions, she immediately started looking around, contacting coach friends and looking at different opportunities for me,” Brady said. “So she was helpful right off the bat with that.”

According to Pace, Shibles’ impact is not limited to Bowdoin due to the number of players that have continued in her footsteps.

“I think Coach Shibles can look out and see that there’s a little piece of her, like now there’s a little piece of her out in Southern California, hundreds of miles away from the Northeast,” Pace said.  “She’s always influencing people in all the little places where we are."