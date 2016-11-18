No new cases of mumps have been diagnosed by Bowdoin Health Services or by Mid Coast Medical Group since November 7. All five students who were diagnosed with mumps are no longer contagious and are out of isolation. Unless another case occurs, students who are not immunized can return from exclusion on November 25, 18 days after the onset of symptoms from the most recent mumps case.

Director of Health Services Jeffery Maher said that while there is some concern about students who may still be carrying the virus spreading it to other places over Thanksgiving break, the likelihood of the situation escalating is small.

“The reality of all mumps outbreaks is that the vaccinated herd in the world keeps mumps outbreaks from generally spreading to larger populations,” he said. “The world is pretty safe from the mumps in places where there are intact public health services.” 