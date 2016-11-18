Beginning November 21, the Amtrak Downeaster line will run a third daily train between Brunswick and Boston. The new line will leave Brunswick Visitor Station at 11 a.m. 

Amtrak is also adding a third train from Boston to Brunswick, which will leave North Station at 6:15 p.m. every day. This later train was made possible by the construction of a new layover facility in Brunswick, which opened in October and allows trains to spend the night in Brunswick, rather than having to return to Portland each night, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Currently, the Downeaster line runs trains from Brunswick to Boston at 7:25 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. and from Boston to Brunswick at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The train ride takes about three and a half hours. 

Concord Coach Lines also runs a bus service between Brunswick and Boston, which leaves from Brunswick Visitor Station at 10:25 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., and leaves Boston for Brunswick at 11:35 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. The bus ride takes about three hours. 