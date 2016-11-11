Stopped in the semis. 

The men’s soccer team fell to No. 1-seed Amherst 2-1 in the NESCAC semifinals on Saturday. The Polar Bears’ only goal of the game came from Will Herman ’20 off of a header by Matt Dias-Costa ’17 in the 74th minute of the match. The Purple & White went on to win the tournament, which they hosted, and secure a berth in the upcoming NCAA playoffs. Based on strong performances throughout the tournament and season, midfielder Moctar Niang ’19 was the only underclassman to be named to the First Team All-NESCAC and back Matty McColl ’19 was recognized as Second Team All-NESCAC.

Triple threat.

Three members of the women’s soccer team—Morgen Gallagher ’20, Nikki Wilson ’18 and Taylor Haist ’17—were selected to the All-NESCAC Second Team after outstanding performances in the regular season and playoffs. The duo of Haist and Wilson led the Bowdoin defense this fall, as it ranked second in the league after only allowing .61 goals per game. Gallagher was also honored as the league’s Rookie of the Year, following Julia Patterson ’19 who earned the title last fall.

Fearsome foursome.

After a challenging season for the Bowdoin field hockey team, four members earned All-NESCAC accolades for their exceptional performance during the regular and postseason. Captain Kimmy Ganong ’17 notched her second-consecutive First Team honor after earning 35 points this season and ranking fifth in the conference in points per game. Midfielder Juliana Fiore ’18 joins Ganong on the First Team, and Mettler Growney ’17 and Elizabeth Bennewitz ’19 earned Second Team spots. Growney has earned post-season NESCAC honors every year of her Bowdoin career, having been named Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a member of the All-NESCAC Second Team for the following three years.

Maine attraction.

After finishing the regular season 5-2, the women’s rugby team will face off against the University of New England (UNE) at home in a showdown between the only two varsity women’s rugby teams in Maine. When the two teams met in October, UNE dealt Bowdoin their first loss of the season 31-15, but the Polar Bears are hoping to avenge the defeat and earn bragging rights as the top varsity team in their division on Saturday at 11 a.m. 