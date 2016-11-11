In preparation for games and practices, Bowdoin’s athletic training room is a regular stop for many student-athletes throughout their seasons. The training room becomes even busier than usual on November 1, as fall and winter sports seasons overlap. The spike in usage puts more strain on the training staff since the department is staffed with just the right number of trainers needed for in-season sports teams.

The increased workload during this period limits amount of time off each trainer receives.

“We have practices seven days a week now because hockey is practicing on Sunday and I have to give my staff a day off,” said Director of Athletic Training Dan Davies. “It’s tough to work seven days a week without a day off so I have to try to find a time where I can give them a day off while we also still have to cover the sports that are needed.”

According to Davies, the training staff balance the increase in athletics by having winter athletes work with the strength and conditioning staff.

“[Winter sports] do still practice,” he said. “The winter sports practice by themselves. [They] do work outs with the strength conditioning staff, and do speed training, so they’re still doing athletic events during those times. Even if it’s not overlap, we’re still trying to deal with those injuries at those times.”

Men’s ice hockey player Joe Lace ’17 recognizes the hard work that goes into helping so many teams as one season ends and another begins.

“Hockey season normally overlaps with a couple other sports and I know that the trainers have to work very hard to keep up with us along with the other teams,” he said. “We’re really appreciative.”

Men’s swimming and diving captain Tim Long ’17 agreed.

“I think they do a really good job of delegating throughout and they always seem to be available for us and for the fall sports, too,” Long said. “They know that the beginning of the winter season is a very critical time for some athletes, just like the beginning of any athletic season.”

The training center strives to consistently communicate with athletes to ensure meeting their needs efficiently. 

“My experience with the training department has been nothing but great,” Lace said. “It’s mostly been limited to getting ice and hot baths, but all the trainers are very helpful. They send out an email every morning asking if we need any training help to which people can reply yes or no.”

Besides helping specific athletes, the training department also provides concussion screenings, blood pressure tests and other basic medical clearance. Each trainer is paired with a team that they communicate with and assist.

“We come in around nine for treatments, meetings, what have you, talk with [our coaches] about what’s happened in the last few days or yesterday’s practice. Then rehab, then setting up for practice,” Davies said. “We bring all our supplies out there and taping for practice, first aid for practice, stretching, massage, anything of that type of nature to be able to get the athletes ready to practice.”

The department employs work-study students from Bowdoin to help with the basic tasks and needs of the training room, as well as student interns from the University of Southern Maine and the University of New England who work with the larger, collision-based sports teams, which consistently need more assistance.

“I would not be able to do football without them,” Davies said. “They’re with football and rugby. It’s tough to take a team like football on by yourself, it’s just not possible. So I need that help because I’m the only certified athletic trainer with football.”

The department also works to give athletes the tools to stay healthy for the future. Last season, Long went to the training center with tendonitis in his shoulder. According to him, the trainers helped him identify what was wrong and allowed him to be better equipped to deal with his injury.

“I could just check in with [the trainers] and they were watching me and making sure I was doing everything right,” Long said. “It not only made me better and helped me fix my shoulder tendonitis, it also gave me the tools so that I could prevent it from becoming a problem again in the future on my own.”