Last weekend at Dartmouth, the equestrian team performed exceptionally well as every single member of the team who attended placed in their class. Emma Kellogg ’20, Clara Hunnewell ’17 and Olivia Atwood ’17 all placed second in their respective classes. Captain Carly Lappas ’17 placed first in her jumping class and second in her flat class. Her performance was good enough to qualify for the ride off, a tiebreaker to determine who would be the high point rider for the show.  

“It was really good for our team, especially for the girls in the lower divisions as they stepped up and rode really well this weekend, especially for our team since we are smaller than the teams we compete against,” said Lappas. “Also since we had a lot more people there I think we did a lot better as a team overall. This show was a really great way to end the season on a high note.”

With the results from this weekend, Lappas and Hunnewell qualified for the regional championships which will take place in March. If they perform well enough, they can move on to upper levels of competition, like Zones and even Nationals. This is not the first time Lappas has qualified for regionals—she also made the cut during her sophomore season.

Though Bowdoin Equestrian is only a club program, it competes against varsity teams like Dartmouth and the University of New Hampshire. Because of the disparity in team funding and size, Bowdoin often struggles to place highly as a team, but individual riders have had success. 

“Since it is such an individual sport it is really up to each person to succeed. I go into it knowing that I can compete with people even on the Dartmouth team who are varsity because it is all individual,” said Lappas. “But if I look at it from a team standpoint, it is just so much harder because we are just so much smaller.”

This year, the team will be graduating eight seniors who have been instrumental in creating the team’s supportive atmosphere. Rather than lament its loss of so many riders, the team hopes to build off the increased interest and camaraderie the senior class fostered. 

“I hope that as we start to become better and more people start to figure out that we exist, we might start to get more recognition from the school. I would also hope that we could get more resources so we could compete on a higher level,” said team member Emma Kellogg ’20. “We are excited take the team to the next level. I am looking forward to just being involved and promoting the program further.”