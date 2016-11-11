Yesterday, I spent the day listening to colleagues and students react to the result of our presidential election. At 4 p.m., I sat with many of you in Morrell Lounge and listened as students processed their pain and articulated their fears, some pointing to stories of family and friends who have experienced bigotry since Tuesday evening.

President-elect Trump and his campaign trafficked in fear and bigotry, and his election to our nation’s highest office has many, especially people of color, LGBTIQA people, people with disabilities, women, immigrants and Muslims feeling disrespected, unwelcome and unsafe. And while that presents so many painful questions about who we are as a nation, there should be no doubt in the minds of students of what that means about who we are as a college. We are and will remain a place where all students are welcome. We are and will remain a place focused on the common good, inclusion and equity. We are and will remain a community where all students are safe to be their whole selves. Some feel they have no place in President-elect Trump’s America. They should know they have a place here at Bowdoin.
              
Leana E. Amáez
Associate Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion