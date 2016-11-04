On Bowdoin’s predominantly liberal campus, supporting GOP candidate Donald Trump is not a popular stance. An Orient poll found that just 125 Bowdoin students favor the candidate. 

 Westly Garcia ’17 is a registered Republican and a member of the Eisenhower Forum, the conservative discussion group, and as the Bowdoin Republicans group. In the primaries he supported Marco Rubio, but he voted for Trump in his home state of Texas two weeks ago.

 “So, I was kind of pushing for [Rubio], because I felt what Trump did was make politics a circus, which it is a circus, but I feel like he kind of—I don’t like what he’s done,” said Garcia.

 He voiced concerns over the selection of candidates in this election cycle, but ultimately chose to vote for the most conservative option and support his party in casting his ballot for Trump.

 “You have Donald Trump, who’s a great business leader, but has absolutely zero experience in politics, and then you have ‘Crooked Hillary’ who has years in office, but she’s kinda corrupt,” said Garcia. “We’re kind of stuck with them because with Gary Johnson who doesn’t know where Aleppo is and then I went to a Jill Stein rally, but that’s not going to work.”

 At Bowdoin, Garcia has been cautious about his status as a Republican and Trump-voter on campus. He has shared his beliefs with his good friends, but remained quiet among the greater community.

 “I feel like people are going to see this and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s just some, you know, dumb Trump supporter,’” he said.

 Garcia cited an example of Trump intervening to aid the restoration of a skating rink in New York City and his ideas in past interviews as evidence that the candidate cares about America.

 “I do think he has the best intentions of the country,” Garcia said.

 He expressed hopes that speaking up about his support for Trump would bring attention to the potential for varied political voices on campus.

 “I feel like this will let campus know that, ‘hey, there’s people of color on campus that support Republican ideals,’” Garcia said. “There are Republicans, there are conservatives, [who] have voted for Trump.”

 Jordan Moskowitz ’16 is a registered independent and member of Bowdoin Republicans. He’s attended Trump rallies in Lisbon and Bangor and plans on voting for the GOP candidate.

 “I really don’t lean one way or the other. I consider myself fiscally conservative, socially liberal,” said Moskowitz. “I definitely say now after getting more involved that I do lean more to the right.”

 Moskowitz emphasized how Trump supporters have been homogenized by media outlets.

 “In the media it’s sort of, gets portrayed as all Trump supporters are white, middle class males, but that’s really not the case. Like there’s tons of people all over the country who are going to be every demographic who support him,” said Moskowitz.

 Regarding Trump’s polarizing comments, Moskowitz believes the candidate’s speech has been contorted at points.

 “You could twist and turn his words and view it however you want against like Latinos and Muslims portrayed as negative, even though it’s really not,” said Moskowitz.

 Moskowitz does see Trump’s proposed immigration policy as racist. 

 “Calling for being able to secure [the] border and stop immigration, that’s not racist in one bit. I think every presidential candidate in the past 20 years has called for that—even Bill Clinton,” said Moskowitz.

 Moskowitz has found political tensions on campus have cooled down since the beginning of the fall semester.

 “When everybody got back to school, everybody would just basically bash Trump,” said Moskowitz. “But, that being said, they also weren’t really favorable towards Hillary Clinton either.”

 Having supported Trump all along, Moskowitz hopes to see the candidate deemed a political outsider in office.

 “A lot of people in this country feel like people in Washington haven’t really been looking out for them and need one of the working class, even though he’s a billionaire, he still one of your working-class guys. That really appealed to me,” Moskowitz said.