Women’s soccer falls short 

Women’s soccer suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Middlebury (13-3, NESCAC) on Saturday, knocking the Polar Bears out of the NESCAC playoffs and putting an end to their season. After an early goal for the Panthers, Nikki Wilson ’18 scored the equalizer off of a penalty kick in the second half. However, Middlebury took the lead again only a minute later and was able to hold off the Polar Bear offense until the end. The team finishes the season with a record of 9-6-1, 5-4-1 in-conference.

Sliding into sixth

Both women’s and men’s cross country placed sixth out of 11 teams at a rainy NESCAC Championship meet this past weekend, which featured some particularly impressive individual performances. Sarah Kelley ’18 was the top performer for either team with a strong sixth-place finish that earned her First Team All-NESCAC honors. Matthew Jacobson ’17 and Nick Walker ’16 led the men’s team, finishing 11th and 14th respectively and earning Second Team All-NESCAC honors. The teams’ seasons will continue next weekend when they travel to Connecticut College for the NCAA Division III Regional Championship.

All aboard

The sailing team qualified for the Atlantic Coast Championship, hosted by MIT on November 12, after a strong performance at the Schell Trophy this past weekend. Coming back from a disqualification in their first race, the Polar Bears won the other three races to finish third out of 18 overall. The team also competed in the Urn Trophy, where a team of women finished 14th overall, as well as the Nickerson Trophy, where a team of first years placed third out of 17 and tied for first in the B-division.

Balling bears

The Bowdoin women’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the nation in the D3hoops.com Preseason Poll. Last season, the team made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year after falling to Amherst in the NESCAC semifinals, finishing the season 22-7. Defending NESCAC Champion and NCAA Runner-up Tufts is ranked No. 1 in the poll, with Amherst following at No. 2. The Polar Bears’ season will open with the Graef Memorial Women’s Basketball Classic on November 18. 