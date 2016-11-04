Bowdoin brought me to Brunswick, to Little Dog, to Simpson’s Point and afternoons on the Quad. The streets of this small town became familiar and quotidian—the experiences that come with residence. But Bowdoin has also brought me to places much farther from the images in the college brochure. Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach—away from Maine, but related to my time at Bowdoin nonetheless. Even my semester in Granada, Spain, feels inherently tied to my Bowdoin experience.

Despite having a campus you can walk across in about seven minutes, Bowdoin is a fluid, expanding space. College is tied to the people you meet and the places those people bring you. I’ve taken numerous friends on their first tours around New York City and encouraged classmates to go to the Maine beaches I went to as a child. Places and communities are tangled and those intertwining relationships stretch like tin-can telephones from childhood homes to Gelato Fiasco and the top of Mount Katahdin to all the places we will move after we graduate.

Some of these links mean more than others. Some places will always belong to someone you love. Others will carry the sour taste of a meal made awkward by a friend’s sexist grandpa. But a few of my most important Bowdoin journeys are unforgettable primarily because of what I learned through living, if only briefly, in a brand new place.

I went on Alternative Spring Break (ASB) trips my first and second years at Bowdoin. My first year I went to Atlanta, Georgia. and participated in a trip that focused on immigrant detention and the experiences of refugees in Atlanta. My second trip went to the Passamaquoddy reservation at Pleasant Point, where I have spent time every year at Bowdoin. These trips were undoubtedly formative: not service trips in any typical definition of that term, but rather unique group experiences of learning from individuals and organizations about the issues they face and hopes they have for their own communities.

This past Sunday, 10 women gathered in the McKeen Center common room for the first meeting of the Alternative Winter Break (AWB) trip I am leading with my friend Harriet. Our trip, focused on Reproductive Justice, aims to engage many of the questions that my past ASB groups grappled with. Conversations surrounding privilege, injustice, community engagement, intersectionality and allyship lie at the core of most Alternative Break (AB) trips, regardless of topic or location.

So Harriet and I gathered our trip members together with trepidation and excitement and led them through a name game and discussion. We are clinging to the hope that we will be able to foster a thoughtful and engaged microcosmic community around our trip issue, a community that will be able to bring that thoughtfulness and engagement out of the McKeen Center and into places that are not on a typical holiday destination list. Typical holiday trips are usually with family or close friends—ABs are not, on the surface, about friendship (although friendships will hopefully be formed) but bring students from differing campus spheres into a shared space.

Unlike many of the ASB trips, the AWB participants live on campus and the trips stay in the Midcoast area. Our trip will be visiting the Portland Planned Parenthood, the Maine Trans*Net and the Maine ACLU, among other community partners. Harriet and I have a scripted seminar syllabus, a schedule for our trip and eight wonderful participants—now we’re hoping, through connection to people and connection to issues, to create a new connection to place among our group members.

I am excited for my experience of Portland to expand beyond Otto’s and the Old Port and to spend a week on this campus I know so well with only a few other people, focusing on rarely had conversations about sexual health and safety and access to reproductive care for people of all identities.

Bowdoin has connected me to multitudinous places. This winter, I look forward to the opportunity to reshape my connection to a few of these places—to remember to look a little deeper, and ask a few more questions and try to understand more thoughtfully and holistically the diversity of experiences walking on the streets around me in Midcoast Maine.