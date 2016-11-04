Dear Readers: Half and Half, apparently, is not just for your coffee, much like #nofilter extends beyond Instagram. I’m learning so much from writing this beer column. Anyways, Half and Half is also the name of an all-beer cocktail made by layering a lighter beer under a darker stout, usually Guinness. I believe it’s actually only called Half and Half in Ireland and more commonly known as “Black and Tan” everywhere else. The etymology of this beer cocktail is rather interesting if you care to look it up sometime (can you tell I’m an English major?). I’m usually not a fan of cocktails, unlike my friend Anya, who “likes anything with a parasol stuck in it.” Anya thought I should give beer cocktails a try and I obliged—after all, the ingredients are all beer, so it sounded like it was hard to get wrong.

What you need to make a Half and Half/Black and Tan:

  • 1 clear glass (the dining hall ones should work okay)
  • ½ glass of Guinness
  • ½ glass of pale ale/lager, ale preferred
  • Recommended: 1 tablespoon
  • An obligation to try to find material for the next article in your beer column

Instructions:

1.    Pour half a glass of the pale ale; don’t worry about a thick head (in other words, it’s okay if there’s a lot of foam) because it supposedly helps separate the layers.

2.    Pour the Guinness slowly into the glass. If you have a tablespoon lying around, try pouring the Guinness over the back of the spoon. The spoon will help create a perfectly-separated beer cocktail.

3.    At the end, you ideally have two layers of beer in your glass, with the darker layer of Guinness floating on top.

4.    Drink.

I was supposed to use a pale ale (if I did it in the US, I think I’d go with the Sierra Nevada Pale Ale), but I was trying to be economical and bought a cheaper pale lager. However, I did buy Guinness, even though I really don’t love canned Guinness, and I even did the spoon thing. I trickled the Guinness over my tablespoon as slowly as I could, feeling simultaneously dedicated and silly, but was disappointed to find that none of my promised layers formed. Instead, I was left with a coffee-colored mixture that looked more like Coke than anything else.

Not so easily discouraged, I proceeded onwards. The smell was not bad; in fact, it was a kind of intriguing mix of toasty stout and slightly sweet lager. The first sip was not awful—kind of like what I expected, a lager and stout in one gulp, but nothing special. Then, the more I drank, the more I regretted doing this. Why would anyone waste two perfectly decent beers and mix them to create a hybrid of a thing that didn’t satisfy anything? Maybe it would have been better if I had used more bitter ale and actually accomplished the layers. Regardless, I did not see any point of having this beer cocktail; mixing the two did not enhance any flavor whatsoever. It was not disgusting and was ultimately drinkable (I managed, in true college student fashion, because I spent money on this beer), but it was not something I would drink again unless it was to see if I could manage to get two perfect layers of beer. I suppose one plus is that the mixture made Guinness less heavy and easier to chug, but why would you want to chug a wonderfully tasteful Guinness? I think we can call this an overall failure. Forgive me for the pessimism; I think the Russian winter melancholy is kicking in. But I shouldn’t complain too much, because, Reader, I drank it.

Additional notes:

Tonight’s soundtrack: The sound of snow falling – it has been snowing every single day for over a week here in Moscow. Oh and also Christmas carols – wouldn’t you, if it were snowing and you were drinking a sub-par beer cocktail?

Tonight’s toast: Let’s go with “Kanpai,” which means “Dry the glass” in Japanese, as far as I remember. The glass was dried, although it took us a while to get there.

Conclusions on Half and Half/Black and Tan:

  • Appearance: 0/5 (where are my layers, tablespoon??)
  • Smell: 3.5/5
  • Flavor: 1/5
  • Mouthfeel: 3/5
  • Overall: 1.5/5