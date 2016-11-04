I grew up in central Maine, a region characterized by struggling mill towns scattered around the state capitol. It is a staunchly lower-middle class area and my community, high school, childhood friends and family all reflect that fact. That being said, I realize that I am more fortunate than so many others at home and at Bowdoin. Socioeconomically and otherwise, I recognize that I am privileged with a life much easier than most.

When I arrived at Bowdoin three years ago, I was terrified that I wouldn’t fit in. I worried that every one of my classmates was coming from backgrounds of lavish private schools or wealthy suburbs of major cities. I thought I would be outed and ostracized academically and socially—a product of a small public school in central Maine. I thought my peers would be able to sense my background, silently and immediately agreeing upon my inferiority.

To my great pleasure, this was not the case. Bowdoin students are welcoming and kind, thoughtful and respectful. The people I have met at Bowdoin have changed my life and I love my friends more than I have ever loved any group of people. I trust them with anything. Despite this, I feel like I have conditioned myself to fit in, to say the safe and ignore the inflammatory. I am afraid that any action I take, any word I say, might reveal my secret.

My secret is hard to keep because life at Bowdoin is expensive. Fitting in socially means going out to eat, buying drinks and getting an outfit for next weekend’s party theme. No one wants to be the first year who doesn’t have a toga for Epicuria, the College House resident who can’t pay their house dues or the junior who is afraid they won’t have enough spending money for food if they go abroad. In order to keep my secret, I have to handpick in which social events I choose to participate. If I went out to eat once last week with friends, I might not go again for a few more weeks. The $110 Polar Point allocation means that I will be spending exactly $110 this semester at the C-Store and Pub. Going out might have less to do with my ambition and more to do with the balance of my bank account.  

The startling truth is that I have no idea to what extent others are keeping a secret like mine. I imagine my secret is relatable to many and only begins to scratch the surface for others. On a campus where open dialogue is valued so highly, discussions on class are bizarrely absent. The crux of the issue, perhaps, is that class is so invisible. You cannot see class based on the way someone looks or the way they act. Instead, our class is seen as personal, improper for discussion. The financial cost of having a social life at Bowdoin is too important to continue being taboo. The conversation has to start somewhere. Let’s make it start now.

Spencer Shagoury is a member of the Class of 2017.