There were about six of us from our graduating class in 1998 who decided to stay and call Maine their home after college. This decision did not come lightly. My classmates were being courted by law schools, med schools, MBA programs, Wall Street, lobbying positions in D.C. and a host of other opportunities post-graduation. The allure of Maine, and my connections to Bowdoin and the surrounding community, became stronger as I neared graduation. There was something about Maine. It felt like home and I chose to stay. I felt there was tremendous opportunity here to make a difference. Now, after 20 years in Maine, I want to help others make connections and consider staying in Maine post-graduation. This state needs more intelligent, driven young people to fuel its future workforce, start businesses and work in public service.

If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and make connections within the community, you will find and create opportunities. If you make a concerted effort, Mainers will welcome you and help you. In a state of only 1.3 million people, each individual can make a difference. What would be the cumulative impact if 10 percent of Bowdoin graduates, rather than 1 to 2 percent, decided to stay each year in Maine? What would these 50 individuals do over time? What if the same trend happened at Maine’s other great colleges and universities? Undoubtedly, it would be transformative.

As Jess Bidgood and Katherine Seelye note in a New York Times article published on September 18, 2016, “Maine is bedeviled by its population trends: Its median age of 44.5 makes it the oldest state in the country, and it has the nation’s highest concentration of baby boomers… As older residents retire or die, they are not being replaced. Maine was one of seven states that lost population last year and one of two, West Virginia being the other, where deaths outnumbered births.

‘Maine’s demographics are putting the state in a precarious position going forward,’ said Amanda Rector, the state economist. ‘We’re the leading edge of this aging baby boomer population that’s going to lead to serious work force shortfalls if things don’t change.’”
How can we reverse this trend? The short answer is “you.” If you give Maine a chance right after graduation and have an entrepreneurial spirit, you can make a difference. The Bowdoin network is incredibly strong here and alumni are always willing to lend assistance. Those of us who call Maine home want you here and need you here to help reverse the trend and make this state prosper.

To that end, there are many resources at the Career Planning Center, Alumni Career Services and Bowdoin Career Advisory Network with strong Maine-based connections. There are also resources like www.liveandworkinmaine.com, Maine & Company, www.realizemaine.org and www.venturehall.org providing links to Maine businesses and entrepreneurs. In addition, I am working with other alumni interested in helping would-be entrepreneurs start their businesses in Maine. We would like to connect interested students and graduates to resources and mentors and drive the evolution of your business plans.

We are also hosting a Start-Up Experience weekend on February 4 and 5, 2017 in Portland. This event will be in conjunction with Bates and Colby students with a passion for entrepreneurial endeavors. The weekend’s activities will be moderated by a world renowned facilitator, Henrik Scheel, who will be visiting us from San Francisco. He and alumni mentors will lead teams through an intensive period of discovery where students will identify a problem they see in society and develop a real world solution and applicable business plan. These plans will be reviewed by a panel of alumni and mentors and critiqued at the end of the two-day event. Over the years, many of Henrik’s participants have gone on to create businesses from these seminal events.

If you have interest in this event and want to learn more, you can visit www.startupexperience.com and email me directly at dsigfridson@boulos.com or contact Todd Hermann in Career Planning. We hosted an Information Session at Lancaster Lounge this past week and a video link can be viewed through Career Planning’s website. We will be taking applications for the event since space is limited and there is no cost to students. We welcome any questions on the program or application process.

President Rose has a vision in which the Bowdoin community emphasizes the importance of intelligent discourse on the most difficult topics of our time. This topic is quite serious. Maine is aging rapidly and needs young leaders. How can the Bowdoin community help reverse the trajectory of our beloved state? This is a tough topic in need of thoughtful deliberation and real action. Let’s encourage more Bowdoin graduates to consider Maine as a land of opportunity, with a strong alumni network, and as a great place to start a business. If you have interest, Maine alums are ready to help.

Drew Sigfridson is a member of the Class of 1998.