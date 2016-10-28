Setting up for playoffs

The Bowdoin Volleyball team (12-9, 5-4 NESCAC) traveled to Missouri over the weekend to compete at the Washington University in St. Louis tournament. They faced four dominant teams, including Texas-Dallas (24-1) and Wisconsin-Eau Claire (22-8), which are nationally ranked No. 4 and No. 28, respectively. Though the Polar Bears didn’t get a win this weekend, they held their own and had many strong individual performances that will set them up well for their final NESCAC match against Connecticut College tonight in Morrell Gymnasium.

Back in the books

A dominant force in the Bowdoin Volleyball offense, Quincy Leech ’17 had a season-high 51 assists in the team’s match against Illinois Wesleyan as she became just the second Bowdoin player ever to surpass 3,000 career assists. Leech is ranked fourth all-time for assists in a single season with 1,024 after her impressive campaign last season and is now second in all-time career assists with 3,054, behind Margo Linton ’08 with 3,215. Leech will have the opportunity to further solidify herself in the record books in the team’s last two regular season games this weekend.

Leader on the links

Caroline Farber ’20 was named Second Team All-NESCAC after a strong seventh-place finish at the 2016 Women’s Golf NESCAC Championship. In her first year on the team, she has already established herself as an integral part of the program after winning the Maine State Championship and leading the team in every competition this year. With this honor, Farber became the first golfer in the history of the Bowdoin women’s program to earn a postseason All-NESCAC award.

Tuft loss

The women’s soccer team will enter NESCAC Playoffs this weekend as the No. 6 seed after falling to Tufts (7-5-3, 5-4-1 NESCAC) 1-0 on Tuesday. They’ll face off against No. 3 seed Middlebury (12-3, 7-3 NESCAC) on Saturday in their quarterfinal matchup. When Bowdoin played Middlebury in the regular season, the Polar Bears came away with a 1-0 win, featuring a goal by Anna Mellman ’17 and a strong goalkeeping performance from Rachel Stout ’18.

Pooler Bears

The men’s water polo team closed out their season this weekend with a fifth place finish at the Collegiate Water Polo Association North Atlantic Division Championship. With a regular season record of 3-5, the team entered the tournament as the fifth seed and finished the weekend 2-2, coming away with wins against University of Maine (0-11) and St. Michael’s (3-8) and dropping games to Colby (6-5) and ultimate tournament champion Tufts (11-0).

Bantams bounce bears

Undefeated Trinity dealt football their fifth loss of the season on Saturday in a crushing 38-7 defeat. While the Bantams ended the first half up 31-0, Bowdoin came back strong, opening the second half with a 77-yard drive for a touchdown off of the opening kickoff. The score came from quarterback Tim Drakeley ’17 to wide receiver Ejaaz Jiu ’19 for Jiu’s first collegiate touchdown reception and Bowdoin’s only score of the day. The loss puts the team at their first 0-5 start in 10 years—their worst opening since the team went 0-6 in 2006.