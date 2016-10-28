In 1968, a year after I graduated from college, I made the decision not to vote for any presidential candidate. It was an awful year: I had worked for Eugene McCarthy the Bernie Sanders of his time. In March, Lyndon Johnson bowed out of the race for president. In April, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated; in June, Robert F. Kennedy. Chicago, the site of the Democratic Party convention, saw massive protests that turned into a police riot—and Johnson’s vice-president, Hubert H. Humphrey, without having entered a single primary, was nominated for president by the old pols in smoke-filled rooms.

It was a travesty, it was unjust and by God I was not going to vote for him—or anyone.

The result? Richard M. Nixon won by a little over 500,000 votes from a total of over seventy-three million cast for Nixon, Humphrey and George Wallace.

Why does this matter so many years later? Before he was run out of office, Nixon was able to name four of the most conservative and politically motivated justices to wear the robes of the Supreme Court, among them a former Goldwater operative named William H. Rehnquist who stayed on the court for 33 years—right into your lifetime. As a law clerk, Rehnquist once wrote a memorandum against court-ordered school desegregation and in the same memo said, "Plessy v. Ferguson was right and should be reaffirmed." Plessy v. Ferguson sanctioned segregation with the doctrine of "separate but equal." This is the kind of guy Rehnquist was before he was named to the court.

Fast forward to 2000, 28 years after Nixon put Rehnquist on the court. Guess who wrote the opinion in Bush v. Gore that handed that election to George W. Bush? Yeah. Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist.

But wait, there’s more! At the same time Nixon appointed Rehnquist, he nominated a corporate lawyer, Lewis F. Powell Jr., to the court. Two months prior to his nomination, Powell wrote a confidential memo—a manifesto, really—entitled "Attack on the Free Enterprise System," targeting college campuses in particular, along with the media and intellectuals for the attack and describing in chilling detail exactly what could be done in response to counter each group. This memo laid the groundwork for Citizens United and the concept of ‘Corporate Personhood’ that has helped to make this election one of the tawdriest ever.

And who shares blame for damage done decades after that 1968 election? I do, along with the millions of others like me who were gonna show ’em by refusing to vote.

One Supreme Court seat is currently vacant; at least one more is likely to become vacant within the next four years. Justices remain in the Supreme Court for a very long time.

And yes, I am a liberal, but the stakes are just as high, be you liberal or conservative. Decisions have consequences. Mine did. Yours does.

William Kunitz is a data systems manager at the College.