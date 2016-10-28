The men’s soccer team defeated Tufts (9-4-2, 6-2-2 NESCAC) 2-1 on Tuesday, earning Bowdoin the No. 7 seed heading into the NESCAC championships—and a quarterfinal rematch against the Jumbos on Saturday. The Polar Bears’ final NESCAC record is 4-3-3 and their overall record is 8-3-4.

The victory over Tufts, seeded No. 2 going into the playoffs, is a promising sign for the Polar Bears as they look to defend their NESCAC title. This past game, the Jumbos outshot the Polar Bears 20-5 and had more corner kicks, with five opportunities to Bowdoin’s two. Still, Bowdoin held strong, as Ely Spencer ’20 scored twice and goaltender Noah Safian ’17 made an impressive 10 saves.

“[Tufts is] a really good team, but our guys played really well,” said Head Coach Scott Wiercinski. “I think we showed really good defensive discipline and dedication. It really was a team effort to slow their offense down, and even though they had a lot of shots, I thought they were often shooting through traffic.”

While the players have proven they’re capable of defeating the dominant Tufts squad, the rematch will be a close-fought battle as the Jumbos have arguably the best defense in the league with an average of only .57 goals against and six shutouts this season. However, captain Cedric Charlier ’17 believes the team is in a great position for a successful playoff run.

“We can go into this [game] knowing that we are a lower seed playing a higher seed, so we have less to lose,” he said. “We can just play, have fun and hopefully get the job done. We are all pretty confident that we can do it.”

Bowdoin is in a similar position going into playoffs this year as in previous years, having entered the tournament in both 2014 and 2015 as the No. 6 seed. While the lower seeding doesn’t usually bode well for a team, it hasn’t stopped Bowdoin from claiming the NESCAC title for two consecutive years.

“I don’t think people will be excited to play us because they know that we are traditionally a playoff team,” said Charlier. “Still, we don’t really think about the past or who we are playing. We just focus on ourselves and what we have to do to be successful.”

The team has had a number of close matches this season, with eight games going into single or double overtime. With such close competition, the games often come down to capitalizing on the few opportunities that present themselves.

“At this point in the season, if we play well and get a couple of good bounces, anything is possible,” said Wiercinski. “I think the guys have really focused on improving the things they can control, and that shows on the field.”

This season the team has shown the most strength on the defensive side of the ball. The Polar Bears have an average of .73 goals against, third lowest in the NESCAC, and have allowed only one team, Middlebury, to score more than one goal all season long. Charlier credits much of the team’s success to that defensive focus.

“It has always been our defensive identity that has carried us through and I think that will be what does it again,” he said.
The Polar Bears’ opportunity for a second straight victory against Tufts will come at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Tufts as they begin their campaign for a third consecutive NESCAC title.