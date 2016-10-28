Even with its new, more difficult schedule, the women’s rugby team (4-1) has earned several commanding victories this season. Coming off of a hard-fought loss to the University of New England (4-2), the team rebounded by beating Castleton (0-8) 85-0 and Sacred Heart (2-4) 99-0 over the last two weekends.

Against Castleton, Paige Pfannenstiel ’17 scored seven tries to set a Bowdoin record for number of tries scored in a single match by an individual player.

“[Pfannenstiel] has stood out all season,” captain Samantha Hoegle ’17 said. “She’s a very good team player; she’s also a very good individual player, and she’s done a great job balancing those two. So she herself has scored a lot of tries, but she has also created opportunities for a lot of other people, which has been really nice.”

According to Hoegle, Georgia Bolduc ’17 and Juliette Dankens ’18 have also stood out this season, especially as they’ve had to change positions due to team injuries. Bolduc moved from nine to fullback and Dankens from wing to nine. The shift required both players to adapt quickly as the positions are quite different; fullback is the the last line of defense and nine distributes the ball out of the ruck. However, the veterans rose to the challenge and found strengths in their new roles.

“Fullback really lets [Bolduc’s] speed shine on offense and it’s really helpful for our team on defense,” Hoegle said. “[Dankens] is doing a really good job passing from nine, which has been nice, and we also have a ton of wings on our team right now, so it’s been good because then there’s more space to play more of them.”

Although individual performances are important, according to captain Cristina Lima ’17, a key factor in the team’s success is the way that returning and new players interact and play off each other.

“The returning players are doing a good job of incorporating newer, more developing players,” Lima said. “Likewise, developing players are really stepping up and doing what they need to do to make the team better, so I’ve really been impressed with everyone across the board.”

In order to keep improving, Head Coach MaryBeth Mathews believes that the team needs to make sure it is supportive of all players and their mistakes, especially considering the youth of the team.

“Everyone has something to bring to benefit the team. Everyone is valued to begin with and everyone acknowledges that they’re learning a brand new sport or maybe they’ve played one or two years and they’re still new to rugby,” Mathews said. “But I think the biggest element that contributes to their learning is the encouragement to make mistakes.”

Mathews also believes that the team has to have the confidence to make decisions while playing, even if they are not the right ones.

“They’re new to the sport, so they’re not always going to make the right decisions, but we encourage them to make a decision,” Mathews said. “Whatever you decide to do, go ahead and do it full force and then learn from it if it happens to not be the right one. They will get better if they allow themselves to take that risk instead of playing safe and maybe not doing anything.”

Even though the team has scored a high number of points, the change of schedule this season has still resulted in more challenging competition, and the team is optimistic about the growth and development that will continue to come from facing new opponents.

“This season has been challenging. We’ve still been scoring a lot, but in the past couple years, we’ve really dominated our normal, in-season division,” Pfannenstiel said. “But the teams are so hard once we get to post-season that we can’t really play against them. We just don’t have enough experience at that level to do that, but now we’re getting that experience.”

Up next, the Polar Bears will face off against University of Maine-Orono on Saturday at 12 p.m. The team expects the game to be a welcome challenge in their pursuit for tougher competition.

“Traditionally, UMaine is a very physical team, so I’m expecting that we’ll need to step it up,” Lima said. “The past couple games we had the ball the majority of the time and I think UMaine will be a much more even match. I’m expecting to have to tackle a lot more and ruck a lot more, but it will be a good learning experience, for a lot of new players especially. But I don’t think anyone is afraid; we’re ready to go.”