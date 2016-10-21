The football team lost to Hamilton (1-3) on Saturday in their closest game of the season with a final score of 25-26. This is the first season in ten years that the program has started a season 0-4.
According to Coach JB Wells, the close score reflected the capabilities of both teams.

“I thought the game on Saturday was a very even game,” JB Wells said. “When you balance everything up—key points of the game, big plays on both sides—everything became exactly what the score indicated, which was a 25-26 game.”

Captain Timothy Drakeley ’17 believes that the game against Hamilton provided hope for the team’s future, but also highlighted some areas in which the team needs to improve.

“There were a couple mental errors that definitely cost us that lead [that] we have to get rid of but I think that will come as the season progresses,” Drakeley said. “The defense played really well; the offense has to move the ball a little more and be a little more efficient, especially on first downs, but I think we saw a lot of positive things and a lot of steps in the right direction.”

According to captain Nadim Elhage ’16, one of Bowdoin’s biggest assets is their physicality.

“One thing I think we’ve done well although we haven’t won is physically the other team feels the effect of playing the Bowdoin football team,” Elhage said. “I would say we’re one of the more physical teams in the league. We are one of the more aggressive teams in terms of hitting.”

Captain Reeder Wells ’17 said that in order to win, the team needs to improve its consistency.

“Instead of playing perfectly 80 percent of the plays of the game, I think we need to be ready just about every single play,” Reeder Wells said. “So I think that’s been our biggest thing: no mental lapses, just being obviously more consistent and not having 2 or 3 plays throughout the game where we have big mistakes.”

The team is currently playing more first years than other teams in the league. According to JB Wells, as the first year students gain more experience, consistency will follow.

“Our play is kind of reflective of our age,” Coach Wells said. “Consistency is tough to get without experience. The one thing that you just can’t coach is experience ... We’re getting there, but you can’t microwave it. It has to happen.”

Reeder Wells believes that the players have also been working on improving team culture since last season.

“That was one of our big things at the beginning of the year—really kind of trying to reinvent that,” he said. “It was something we started a little bit last year, but definitely this year a lot of the team has come together.”

JB Wells agrees that the team dynamic has changed this season and credits much of the improvement to the senior leadership.

“Where we’ve really become a much better football program this year is the development of the team culture,” he said. “And that has everything to do with Reeder [Wells] and the upperclassmen really holding this team more accountable and to higher standards than they’ve been held to before.”

Looking ahead to the Trinity game on Saturday, Elhage believes that the offense and defense both need to work hard in order to play their best against the 4-0 team.

“Primarily, [Trinity is] a run heavy team and they have a massive offensive line with a great running back and I think part of that is complimented with the offense being successful at moving the ball,” Elhage said. “Having extended drives allows the defense to get more rest than we have been getting which allows both the offense and the defense to play better.”

Despite its performance so far, Reeder Wells thinks that the team has a chance of surprising people with the outcome against Trinity.

“I think we’re a team that they might very well overlook,” he said. “They’re ripe to be beaten so I think we’re absolutely going to use that to our advantage and see where we can kind of catch them on their heels and at the very least give them a scare. Our hope is to obviously come up with a pretty big upset. So we’re going to be working with that in mind and we’re working this whole week with that goal.”