The crew team has had a successful start to the year heading into the most important regatta of its fall season: the Head of the Charles. The largest two day regatta in the world, the Head of the Charles welcomes over 11,000 athletes.

“It’s really exciting. On the women’s side, our biggest goal is to have both boats qualify for next year’s Head of the Charles,” said captain Erin Jeter ’18. “So many boats from all over the world want to row the Charles, so there aren’t enough spots for everyone. You have to finish in the top half to guarantee spots for the next year.”

The men’s crew team also has a specific and lofty goal this season: to try to reach the Henley Royal Regatta—arguably the most prestigious rowing event in the world. The Henley is held on the Thames in England each year and a strong performance this weekend will determine Bowdoin’s chances to qualify. The women will also aim to reach the Henley Regatta next season.

The men’s team will race two varsity and two novice boats as well as two alumni boats in the Head of the Charles.

“The college men’s four is on Sunday. We really hope we’ll be in the top five. There are significant consequences if those guys can get that fast,” Head Coach Gil Birney said, referring to the Henley Regatta. “For the women’s, I’m just hoping the two boats in that Saturday event can guarantee [a spot for next year]. Last year they were 15th and 10th, which was well within the top fifty percent.”

According to Birney, the quality of the competition at the Head of the Charles is exceptionally high—stronger than what most Bowdoin teams face.

“There are very few opportunities in Bowdoin athletics to compete against this level of competition, so getting in the top fifty percent is a significant accomplishment,” Birney said.

The team knows that its success in regattas earlier in the season does not guarantee anything when it heads down to Boston.

“We had a really good race this weekend, and Coach said, ‘you think you went fast during those, you need to go so much faster during this [race]’,” Jeter said.

Both teams are extremely young, despite only graduating a few senior rowers last year. Coxswains were in particularly short supply heading into the fall, and the experience level at the position is low; many of the coxswains not only are first years, but they are new to crew as well. Despite their youth, no varsity A boat has finished lower than fifth place, usually out of a pool of 20, this season.

“I’m pretty happy with the progress we’ve made,” Birney said of the new coxswains. “It’s a very, very hard job. The first skill is steering. It’s a 60 foot, or 45 foot boat that you’re steering. The second skill is learning how to motivate and direct a crew. For a lot of these kids, it’s counterintuitive and it’s a lot of new vocabulary.”

Both Birney and Jeter view the team’s overall youth as a positive and praise the enthusiasm of the new rowers and coxswains. Birney compared this year’s team favorably to those of previous years.

“We had a fabulous group of people graduate in 2015; in terms of just raw talent, that was a great group. These kids are right on schedule to be as good as that class was,” said Birney. “We don’t have as many standout individuals, but by the time our sophomores are seniors, I think it’s going to be pretty bodacious.”

According to Birney, the team has good technique overall, yet there is still a lot of room for improvement.

“The skill level is pretty high. The rowing stroke itself is actually pretty subtle. Trying to get four people in the same rhythm and the same time isn’t easy, but we’re working on it,” Birney said. “We haven’t got as deep a cardio base as we would with a bigger, upper class team, but we’re getting there.”

Birney noted that the individual differences between boats is part of the fun of coaching.

“Each boat develops its own rhythm. It’s fun to watch,” said Birney. “I have a vision of what it ought to be, but you get to a place where you say, ‘ok, that’s how this boat’s going to row.’ I say that’s a strength.”