In response to a large number of students using Special Collections this semester, the George J. Mitchell Department of Special Collections and Archives has extended its Thursday hours. Students and other researchers are now able to access Special Collections from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, as opposed to the previous hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

According to Kat Setfko, director of Special Collections and Archives, the increased hours are intended to better meet the needs of students. 

“Our concern is that the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. may not be the best for students, who are often in classes during that time,” she said. “Because we have a lot of students that are coming in this semester with a variety of classes we wanted to be able to try to be open during hours that might better meet their calendar needs.”

Peter Mumford ’17 is using documents from special collections for a research paper on how Bowdoin maintained its commitment to the liberal arts model of education during World War II. 

“I think [the expanded hours] are a great idea, especially if you’re trying to work on a project that spans the entire semester. Having the ability to go in there during normal study hours instead of during the day is pretty crucial,” said Mumford.

According to Stefko, Mumford and one other student made use of the first set of expanded hours, along with another non-student researcher.

The office is open to the idea of adding additional hours depending on the needs of students. 
“We’re hoping what’s going to happen is we’ll see a lot of students during those evening hours, which would be a good indicator that that’s something that we need to continue to do,” said Stefko.

The office started the expanded schedule last week. The current schedule will continue through the end of the academic semester. Special Collections is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays other than Thursdays.