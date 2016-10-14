The Bowdoin College Athletic Hall of Honor was established in 2002 “to perpetuate the memory of those persons who have brought distinction, honor and excellence to Bowdoin through their accomplishments in athletics.” Initially inducting a class of five members every year, the selection committee transitioned to classes of six members biannually in 2010. The Class of 2016 honorees joined the ranks of Bowdoin sports legends this year at Homecoming.

Since its creation, the Hall has honored exceptional athletes, coaches and staff who have impacted Bowdoin—from the very beginnings of the athletic program to the inception of athletic training, from the formation of women’s teams to their domination on courts and fields.

The inaugural class included Bowdoin sports icons Joan Benoit Samuelson ’79, who won gold at the 1984 Summer Olympics in the first-ever women’s marathon, and Sidney J. Watson, renowned hockey coach who led the Polar Bears to four ECAC Division II titles and a record of 326-210-11 over the course of his 24-year career at the College. 

As this year’s class joins this illustrious group, they remarked on the widespread impacts being a part of Bowdoin Athletics has had on their lives.

“I definitely think that playing basketball and playing sports in general is a metaphor for life,” said Lora Trenkle Cooperman ’04. “It’s something that I’ve carried on in my years post-Bowdoin, working in finance and having to work long hours and putting in the extra time.”

“I’ve always felt that being involved in athletics requires discipline and character,” said Leo J. Dunn III ’75. “You’ve got to fit that in with studies and everything else, but that’s the way I was brought up and that’s the way I’ve approached things in work and life.” 

The dedication and determination this class brings to everything they do is clearly evident in their widespread accomplishments and the legacy they’ve left on Bowdoin Athletics.


O. Jeanne d'Arc Mayo

As the first female physical therapist and athletic trainer on Bowdoin's campus, Mayo was integral in the development of women's athletics at Bowdoin. She arrived on campus at a time when athletic training services were dedicated solely to men, and took it upon herself to see through the creation of high-quality facilities and resources for women as well, consistently fighting for equal access and opportunity in sports throughout her career.

Robert H. Pfeiffer '67

Over the course of his life, Pfeiffer has demonstrated a level of excellence and commitment to lacrosse as a player, coach and official. He was Bowdoin’s first All-American in lacrosse in addition to being a standout player and leader on the hockey and football teams. After graduating, Pfeiffer went on to coach lacrosse at the University of New Hampshire, Middlebury and Colby and officiate intercollegiate games throughout New England.

Edward M. Good '71

Good was a talented player and leader of the men’s ice hockey team during a historically great time for the program. Described as “the engine that drove” the team during these years, he led the team to sixteen consecutive wins and an ECAC finals appearance his junior year and guided the team to their first ECAC championship title as a captain his senior year. A legendary scorer for the program, he graduated as Bowdoin’s all-time leader in points and remains fourth all-time in points per game today.

Leo J. Dunn III '75

During Dunn’s time at Bowdoin, he demonstrated not only immense talent on the track and football teams, but also a deep commitment to the Bowdoin community. After captaining the track team his senior season, he graduated with six Bowdoin records in both indoor and outdoor track, earning Division III All-American and All New England honors. He was awarded the Elmer Longley Hutchinson Cup for high conduct on and off the field as well as the Polar Bear Award for his service to Bowdoin.

Darcy Storin Resch '96

Resch dominated cross country and indoor and outdoor track at Bowdoin as well as on the national stage. Her Bowdoin record in the 1500 meters remains untouched 20 years later and she earned an astounding ten All-American honors during her career. In addition to numerous regional titles and honors, she was a Division III Outdoor Track National Champion twice and finished in the top three at NCAA Championships five times, making her one of the most accomplished female athletes in Bowdoin history.

Lora Trenkle Cooperman '04

During her time at Bowdoin, Cooperman and the women’s basketball team made it to the NESCAC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament every year. As a captain her senior year, Cooperman led the team to a near-perfect season and the program’s first national championship game, as well as firmly established her place in Bowdoin’s record books. She is still one of Bowdoin’s top ten all-time players in career and single season points, assists, free throws, three-pointers and many more statistics.
