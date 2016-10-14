The University of New England (UNE) defeated the women’s rugby team 31-15 this past Friday in the Polar Bears’ first loss of the season and only their second regular-season loss in five years. 

The team came out flat, quickly going down 12-0. In order to counter UNE’s outside speed, Head Coach MaryBeth Mathews shuffled Georgia Bolduc ’17 out to the wing, Sierra Soghikian ’19 to outside center and Juliette Dankens ’18 to scrum half, which helped the team greatly on defense. Ultimately, the team was unable to mount enough consistent defensive pressure to thwart the Nor’easter offense.

Despite the loss, Mathews thought there were some strong individual performances. 

“Paige Pfannenstiel ’17, Georgia [Bolduc] and [Dankens] all played well,” said Mathews. “They had good games because they are very fit, they are good tacklers, they use their voice and they covered the field well.”

Although the loss is disappointing, the players are excited to be facing more challenging opponents now that they’ve left the New England Small College Rugby Conference (NESCRC) after outscoring their opponents by 270 points last season.

“We left our conference to have good games and UNE is a team that we wouldn’t really face until nationals most of the time, so it was great to finally really get to face a quality opponent this early in the season,” said captain Samantha Hoegle ’17.  

This year’s team is young, the youngest team in Mathews’ 23 year tenure, so she’s confident that their performance will improve as the season progresses.  

“They really need playing experience so they can make better decisions under pressure, ”said Mathews. “Our decisions on attack were poor at best and we need to improve the communication that goes into those decisions.”

The team remains poised and focused after the loss and takes it as a sign that the program is moving in the right direction. 

“I don’t mind a loss, certainly, we moved up to this conference because we wanted better competition,” said Mathews. “It’s not really about winning; it’s about learning a new sport and women growing stronger and more confident and all the other benefits that playing rugby brings.” 

Hoegle also considers this loss a step forward as it will leave the team better prepared for the postseason. 

“I think it’s going to make us so much better to see the teams we might see in nationals, like UNE. To know what to expect from teams of that caliber makes it a lot easier to work harder because you know what you’re working against,” Hoegle said. “No one wants to lose, but at the same time, losing shows you what you need to work on. It also changes your frame of mind; it gives you motivation to work harder. ”

The Polar Bears hope to return to their winning ways when they face off on their home turf against the Castleton Spartans and the Middlebury Panthers. 