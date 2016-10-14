A few weeks ago, my feet carried me up Mount Katahdin, allowing me to check one more thing off of the “50 Things To Do Before You Graduate” list. Along with eight other women, I packed a bag, hopped in a van and drove the 202 miles to Baxter State Park—the famed wilderness area frequented by orientation trips and visitors from around the globe. We camped overnight before waking up at dawn to hike up 5,267 feet to the summit of Mount Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail and the tallest peak in Maine.

You’ve probably heard of Katahdin before, and maybe you’ve even climbed the peak yourself. Baxter State Park and Baxter House have the same namesake and are similarly famous among Bowdoin students, but Baxter State Park is, probably, a little wilder and a little harder to get to. When I decided to spend the majority of my weekend traipsing around in the woods, I was less concerned about getting to the top of the mountain, and more about what it took to get me to the trailhead.

I packed my belongings for this trip in a North Face daypack and an L.L. Bean overnight pack. I carried three plastic Nalgene water bottles, wore layers of fleece, Gore-Tex and Capilene and donned my trusty Patagonia trucker hat. My fellow hikers and I drove in two Bowdoin minivans, stopping in the bustling metropolis of Millinocket for gas, bathroom breaks and Cheetos. We camped in tents owned by the Bowdoin Outing Club and made by Mountain Hardwear, and cooked our meal on a propane stove. To keep up our strength as we hiked, we munched Snickers bars, and when we reached the top of the mountain, we recruited another hiker to snap a photo on my iPhone of us gathered around the sign marking the summit.

You can probably see where I’m going with this. Scholars, activists and other college newspaper columnists have talked about how much we consume and how many products and items we use in our daily lives. Each of the things I just mentioned has a story and an impact that is all its own, and I am privileged to use these items for my own purposes. My trip up Katahdin was a trip bigger than myself—it was an accumulation of adventure equipment branding strategies, petroleum products, people’s labor and much more. In no way do I mean to minimize the many benefits of outdoor recreation, or the opportunity made possible by the Bowdoin Outing Club to travel to northern Maine and hike this iconic, beautiful and humbling peak. Thinking about what got me to the top of Katahdin was only one part of a wonderful experience in a beautiful part of my home state.

Going anywhere—Baxter State Park or Baxter basement—requires some preparation. It also requires consciousness about what we’re leaving behind. Once we’re immersed in an experience, it can be difficult to remember how we got there and what impact we’re making as we enjoy our adventure. But at the same time, going elsewhere can remind us of what’s really important: what we bring along with us and what we bring back are both telling. Baxter State Park requires you to bring out all trash that you bring in, to only step on certain parts of the trail to preserve vegetation and to brush your teeth in the middle of a parking lot with no running water, spraying your used toothpaste into the air. Going places can make us more conscious—when you see what you bring and leave behind, you can learn something about yourself.

As Bowdoin students, we have a lot of destinations, and something is always getting us there. We’re wrapped up in something when we get up to the top of the mountain, and this isn’t a bad thing. In fact, these things make our lives pretty comfortable, and I really like having three layers of fleece on when I’m so high up off the ground.

I haven’t calculated the total carbon cost of my trip up Katahdin, but I have thought about making my own Snickers bars to avoid disposable wrappers (still working on how to make nougat…). We don’t have to stop driving a car or buying things, but I think we could all be a little more conscious about the stories and impacts behind our experiences. This consciousness can make our own stories more complete and help us realize our place—and the place of our actions—in the world around us.

Even though thinking about our impacts can be uncomfortable, it’s a necessary part of having experiences. The list of things to do before you graduate isn’t just 50 isolated things —it’s part of a bigger narrative, and remembering what got us to those points is part of our experience, too.
So lace up your Bean Boots. Zip up your jacket. Take off for your next destination (even if it’s just to the library), and keep in mind the things that are helping you get there.