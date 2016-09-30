The Brunswick Town Council will vote in the coming months on a proposal for a commuter bus connecting Brunswick to Freeport, Yarmouth, Falmouth and Portland.

The service would be run through Portland Metro Bus. A ride to Portland would cost $3.
Senior Lecturer in Physics Karen Topp heard about the bus proposal due to her interest and advocacy for public transportation.

“I think students [would] be happy to have access to Portland,” she said.

Due to federal matching grant money, the proposal would cost about $50,000 for the first two years, after which costs would spike to $150,000 annually. 

If the council votes in favor of the bus, service would likely begin in July 2017. A date for the vote has not yet been set. 