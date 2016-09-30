After losing to Amherst in their second game of the season, the women’s soccer team has come back with a five-game winning streak, most recently beating the University of New England 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

A key victory against Middlebury last Saturday helped Bowdoin improve to No. 2 in the NESCAC, tied with Connecticut College and just behind defending NESCAC Champion Williams.

The game against UNE began with a quick goal by Morgen Gallagher ’20 shortly after the minute mark. Despite this early lead, Anna Mellman ’17 does not believe the team played to the best of their ability.

“We were able to hold them off for the rest of the game, but we couldn’t put another one in the net,” Mellman said. “[It] was definitely not our best performance but we’re learning from it and we’re ready to come out strong on Friday.”

As the team looks ahead, goalkeeper Rachel Stout ’18 believes that the women need to make sure that they are always playing to their fullest potential.

“There’s been a couple games where at half time or beginning of the half we don’t come out 100 percent and then it takes a while to get into it,” Stout said. “Just being able to put together a full 90 minutes is what we need to be able to do.”

While the team continues to focus on improvement, their early success this season is undeniable. The key to the women’s strong start, according to Stout, is team cohesion both on and off the field.

“We usually have very solid team chemistry but from the start this year I think part of the reason that we’re doing so well is because off the field we can get along so well,” Stout said. 

The large first year class and the loss of six seniors to graduation last spring could have posed a large obstacle to the team’s chemistry, yet the new players acclimated to the new environment quickly and have already made a positive impact on the team’s performance.

“[The first years’ success] comes from both sides,” Head Coach Brianne Weaver said. “I attribute it to both the upperclassmen for making them feel welcome and certainly to the first years who were in a new environment. They embraced it and they were willing to find out what this team was all about from the beginning and find ways to contribute to it.”

Mellman sees the young roster as a unique opportunity, rather than a challenge.

“They bring so much energy and fire to the team because of their love for the sport,” she said. 
The senior turnover included the loss of All-American goalkeeper Bridget McCarthy ’16, yet Stout,  the current goalie, has had a strong start to the season with five shutouts and only three goals against her.

“It definitely was [hard to find confidence] because I had only played one full game and otherwise had just gotten in some minutes,” she said. “But I had done the training and put in all the work I could so, at that point, there was nothing else I could have done to prepare so I just had to see what happens.”

In order to stay strong, Weaver believes the team needs to take every game, even non-conference games such as the one against UNE, seriously.

“We look at every game whether it’s a conference game or non-conference game as an important game and one that we have to bring our very best to,” Weaver said. “If we have post-season aspirations, we know there is not a game that we can walk into and say ‘Oh okay guys, this is an easier game and we can take it off today.’”

Although the team isn’t content with its performance this week, Mellman said the strong start early on has made its goal of winning the NESCAC tournament and beating last year’s champion, Williams, seem realistic.

“I am so excited to play Williams,” Mellman said. “If we keep playing the way we’ve been playing and keep working as hard as we’ve been working I think we stand a very good chance of taking them down this year.”

The team will travel to Boston to face MIT in their next game on Friday, September 30.