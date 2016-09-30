This week I’m writing from my bed (shout out to everyone who’s suffering from the change-of-season plague), where I’ve been embroidering a dishcloth and blowing my nose and trying to keep the two activities separate. Sickness can bring a period of welcome relaxation—a brief lapse in responsibility—but it can also be a cage.  

We speak frequently, here, about the Bowdoin bubble and the forces that draw us inward and keep our attention focused on the little everyday Bowdoin issues. That bubble is usually seen negatively—an invisible wall that keeps students from having to engage with what lies on the other side. Like from a sickroom, Bowdoin students can express a desire for escape.

So, we leave campus, sometimes fleeing to Little Dog and sometimes farther. Get in a car and drive down Harpswell Road. Turn left at Schoolhouse Café. Press your nose against the window as you cross over a glinting field of mudflats ringed by faraway pines. Park behind the unromantic Harpswell Town offices and follow the obliging signage to the Cliff Trail. Enter a new world.

Light falls on the loamy pine needles like paint off the tip of a Pollock brush. The forest is rare congruity, all greens and soft browns and the effervescent gold of September sun. The Cliff Trail, one of Harpswell’s most popular destinations, wanders for two and a half miles through the woods, peaking at a lookout over a 150-foot cliff that drops down to the tidal ripples of Long Reach. There are few sounds but the occasional footstep and the determined rustling of aspens, and few smells but the richness of earth and the sweetness of pine.

Where that rich earth forms welcoming hollows and meets with sturdy tree roots, you can find the fairy houses. Constructed by obliging humans of all ages (if we don’t build the fairies homes, where will they live?) from twigs and curling birch bark and detached mosses, the fairy house zones are nurtured by the town under the endowment of a mysterious benefactress named Lindsey Perkins.

Last Sunday, couched in pillows of newly fallen leaves, I helped build a little fairy house, complete with two Adirondack-style chairs in the front, so the fairies could enjoy the patches filtering over their garden. For a few hours, readings and dinner plans and even the terror of Trump were eclipsed by a literal vacation to fairyland.

A change in scenery can shift everything: a day from mediocre to marvelous, a mindset from the past to the future, a relationship from unsure to cemented. And those changes in scenery can be additive. One Bowdoin world can be so much bigger than campus, and at the end of four years it’s likely that no two will look the same. Every mental map exists in endless Venn diagrams of shared nights in Hatch and solo bike rides to Simpson’s Point. In that context, the Bowdoin bubble becomes ever-expanding.

My personal Bowdoin world, infected by strep, is an unwelcome destination right about now, although my roommate did ask if she could see the white spot in my throat. So I’m staying home, staying in place, taking some time to heal and do old-fashioned needlework. But I’m happy to know that the elasticity of my place-based experience has stretched to include a tiny house with a birch bark chimney which may not survive the winter, but which made my week invincible.